8 Best Volleyball Anime of All Time

Sports anime have always been quite popular. They bring you the thrill of sports along with the entertainment value of anime. Today, we are going to focus on one particular sport – volleyball. You would be surprised to know that there are quite a few volleyball anime movies and shows that have been released over the years. Many of them failed to create a big impact, but some of them truly did. Today, we are going to list down anime that brought volleyball squarely into focus. So, here’s the list of top volleyball anime ever made. You can watch several of these best volleyball anime on Crunchyroll, Netflix or Hulu.

8. Zoku Attacker You! Kin Medal e no Michi (2008)

‘Zoku Attacker You! Kin Medal e no Michi’ is a sports anime that recounts an inspiring story of overcoming the odds and following ones’ dreams. The series follows a group of teenagers who has the burning desire to become the best in the world. While their goals are clear, they face massive hurdles along the way as their defeat could lead to their termination. To make matters worse, the team has to deal with other familial and typical adolescent issues as they work towards their elusive goal.

7. Kougyou Aika Volley Boys (1997)

Based on Murata Hiroyuki’s manga series of the same name, ‘Kougyou Aika Volley Boys’ is sports OVA that recounts a hilarious story of misunderstanding and making the most of ones’ opportunities. The perverted teenage boys at the Kudo High School come up with an ingenious trick to get to talk to more girls. They sign up for the girls’ volleyball team, hoping that the girls will eventually come if they manage to popularize the sport enough. However, to their surprise, the team that year has no girls in it at all, and the teenagers are forced to reconsider their plans. The hilarious drama that unfolds is entertaining to watch, and you should definitely give ‘Kougyou Aika Volley Boys’ a try.

6. Shoujo Fight: Norainu-tachi no Odekake (2009)

‘Shoujo Fight: Norainu-tachi no Odekake’ is an original video animation about volleyball. It is just 30 minutes long, so if you love volleyball and want to catch a quick anime revolving around it, then you must check this one out. The anime is surely not a masterpiece, and you won’t feel so connected to the characters, but there’s some outstanding volleyball action that might entertain you. The show follows Neri Ooishi, a high school girl who is exceptionally talented in volleyball and appears to have a bright future ahead of herself. She used to captain the elementary school team and successfully led her teammates in the national tournament. But despite all the accolades, she is now turning away from the sport and trying to hide how good she is. Curious to figure out what’s potentially stopping her from following her heart and chasing her dreams? Then you must watch ‘Shoujo Fight: Norainu-tachi no Odekake.’