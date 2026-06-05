Is Betty Gilpin Actually Pregnant in Office Romance?

Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ follows the story of Jackie, the CEO of an airline company, and Daniel, who is a newly hired lawyer at the company. Going against company rules, they fall in love, which forces them to keep their relationship secret. While they try to keep it lowkey in front of their coworkers, there is one person whom they cannot cheat so easily. Sydney is Jackie’s loyal friend who immediately senses a vibe between them and knows that something is brewing in secret. Meanwhile, her own life is on the verge of a major change as she is ready to bring a baby into the world. Her pregnancy is an important plot point in the movie, but it does not reflect the actress’ real situation. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Betty Gilpin’s Pregnancy Did Not Coincide With Sydney’s

In ‘Office Romance,’ Sydney is heavily pregnant, and her dedication to her job is proven by the fact that even her baby is delivered on an office table. Her pregnancy is a key point of her character, but it does not reflect Betty Gilpin’s real-life situation. The actress, who is a mother of two, was not pregnant during filming. She likely wore a prosthetic belly throughout the film, not only to show where Sydney is in her life at this point but also to show that even having a baby does not stop her from coming to work and doing her job, which Jackie repeatedly points out is not a good thing.

However, the ‘Glow’ actress did bring her daughter to set sometimes, particularly on a day when an oner had to be shot. In the course of events, we discover that Sydney got pregnant through artificial insemination, which means that she chose motherhood rather than waiting for a perfect partner to come along first. Still, she has had a very rich sexual life, which puts in contrast with Jackie’s, who hasn’t been on a date for a very long time. Apart from showing her desire to have a family of her own, the pregnancy also shows that Sydney is just as much, if not more, of a workaholic as Jackie.

She is well into her third trimester, and Jackie keeps asking her to take maternity leave and rest. However, Sydney refuses to do it because she doesn’t want to give up her work. She also doesn’t want to leave Jackie alone, particularly when she knows that something is happening between her and Daniel. Having worked with and for Jackie for decades, Sydney is fiercely loyal and deeply protective of her friend. She doesn’t want some new guy to ruin everything Jackie has worked so hard to build, which is why even the arrival of her newborn is not enough to distract her from the mission of protecting Jackie at all costs.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Office Romance Filmed?