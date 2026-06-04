Where Was Netflix’s Office Romance Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘Office Romance,’ Jennifer Lopez steps into the role of Jackie Cruz, the President and CEO of a major airline agency called Air Cruz. As a strict boss, she keeps her employees in check at all times and maintains a strict anti-fraternization policy to avoid workplace complications. However, Jackie finds herself in a dilemma when a charming company lawyer named Daniel Blanchflower, portrayed by Brett Goldstein, begins working with her and makes her cross the boundaries she has set for her employees.

As sparks fly between Jackie and Daniel, they listen to their hearts and stop playing by the rules. The secret office affair puts their respective careers at risk, but the two workaholics start prioritizing their hearts’ desires. Helmed by Ol Parker, the romantic comedy movie is mostly set within the walls of Jackie’s office, Air Cruz, where professional boundaries are crossed. As time passes, the office becomes a space for romance more than for work.

Office Romance Filming Locations

‘Office Romance’ was filmed primarily in New Jersey, especially in Hoboken, Kenilworth, and Montclair. Additional portions were also shot in the Samaná Province of the Dominican Republic. As per reports, principal photography for the Jennifer Lopez starrer commenced in March 2025 and wrapped up after a couple of months in May of the same year.

Hoboken, New Jersey

A significant chunk of ‘Office Romance’ was reportedly lensed in and around the city of Hoboken, situated in New Jersey’s Hudson County. Its modern skyline, which is filled with skyscrapers and iconic buildings, is a regular feature in the backdrop of many outdoor and establishing shots. Moreover, given its proximity to New York City, numerous establishments from the Big Apple also appear in several scenes. Aside from the JLo-starrer, ‘The Age of Innocence,’ ‘The Nanny Diaries,’ ‘Two Lovers,’ ‘Picture Perfect,’ and ‘The Kill Room’ are among the movies that use Hoboken as a shooting destination.

Other Locations in New Jersey

The filming unit of the Brett Goldstein starrer also made the most of other locations across New Jersey, such as the borough of Kenilworth in Union County. In order to depict the exterior of the Air Cruz office, they set up camp outside one of the buildings at the Northeast Science & Technology Center at 2000 Galloping Hill Road. Furthermore, the cast and crew members were spotted taping pivotal sequences in and around a luxurious property on Gates Avenue in the township of Montclair. It seemingly doubles as Jackie’s house in the Ol Parker directorial.

Samaná Province, Dominican Republic

For taping the last portions of ‘Office Romance,’ the production team traveled all the way to the Samaná Province, which is located in the northeastern part of the Dominican Republic. They reportedly took over the Cayo Levantado Resort, nestled on the coast of Samaná on the eponymous island. It offers the guests a total of ten rooms — five luxury villas and five luxury suites — multiple restaurants, a spa, a Personal Training Studio, and immersive cultural activities. Not only did the resort serve as a production location, but it also served as the base for the filming unit during the shooting process.

Read More: Where Was Miss You, Love You Filmed? All Shooting Locations