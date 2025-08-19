6 Best Jennifer Lopez Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, also known as J.Lo, wears many feathers on her cap. She began her career as a dancer and made her television debut in 1991 in the sketch comedy show ‘In Living Color.’ She gained popularity as a singer and an actress, starring in films such as ‘Selena,’ ‘Anaconda,’ and ‘Out of Sight’ in the 1990s. Following the turn of the century, she established herself as a romantic comedy lead with films such as ‘The Wedding Planner’ and ‘Maid in Manhattan,’ while also releasing best-selling albums. Jennifer maintained her popularity over the years, appearing as a judge on television reality shows like ‘American Idol‘ and ‘World of Dance.’ In addition to her thriving career in the show business, Jennifer has also established herself as a successful businesswoman with multiple ventures in beauty, lifestyle, and other fields. If you seek to explore projects starring Jennifer Lopez on Netflix, the following list will see you through.

6. Antz (1998)

Directed by Eric Darnell, Tim Johnson, and Lawrence Guterman, ‘Antz’ chronicles the life of Z, a worker ant who is frustrated by the conformist lifestyle that he has been forced to live. Luck brings him across Princess Bala, who shares his feelings despite being on the opposite end of the social spectrum. Z ends up being smitten by the princess and switches places with his soldier friend Weaver to meet her again. Soon, fate strikes again, and Z and Bala find themselves on an epic adventure even as Bala’s fiancé, the ambitious General Mandible, cooks up a sinister plot. Jennifer Lopez lends her voice to Azteca, another friend of Z, in the animated film. You can watch it here.

5. Anaconda (1997)

Luis Llosa’s directorial ‘Anaconda’ follows Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez), a documentary filmmaker who travels deep into the Amazon rainforest in search of a forgotten tribe, with her crew including an anthropologist, Dr. Steven Cale (Eric Stoltz), and cameraman Danny Rich (Ice Cube). While making their way through the river surrounded by wilderness, they come across Paul Serone (Jon Voight). Stranded on the riverbank, Paul assures them that he is aware of the path to their destination. The group trusts him, only to realise too late that he is using them as bait for a legendary anaconda, which is worth a fortune if captured. View the action-adventure horror film here.

4. Halftime (2022)

From directors Amanda Micheli and Sam Wrench, ‘Halftime’ provides a behind-the-scenes look at the life and work of Jennifer Lopez. It shows the grit and determination that goes into the making of a global icon who dominates big and small screens, as well as stages like the Super Bowl Halftime show and the Presidential inauguration. Highlighting the creative brilliance, perseverance, and cultural contribution of Jennifer, the film serves as a kick-off to the second half of her life. You can stream the documentary on Netflix.

3. Atlas (2024)

Helmed by Brad Peyton, ‘Atlas’ stars Jennifer Lopez in the titular role of Atlas Shepherd. A mysanthropic data analyst who hates to blindly trust artificial intelligence, she finds herself working with an AI named Smith when a mission goes off-road and leaves her stranded on an unexplored planet. However, Atlas remains unmoved from her original target, capturing humanoid AI terrorist Harlan, who leads a war of machines against humans and leaves a trail of destruction in its wake. View the near-dystopian science fiction action film here.

2. Marry Me (2022)

Based on an eponymous webcomic by Bobby Crosby, ‘Marry Me’ tells the story of pop icon Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez), who is set to marry fellow music sensation Bastian (Maluma) in front of a live audience. However, Kat learns moments before the wedding that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant. She walks in front of the crowd and has a meltdown, until she locks eyes with a stranger in the audience. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter, Lou (Chloe Coleman), and his best friend, Parker (Sarah Silverman). Kat decides to marry him on the spur of the moment, and both their lives take an unexpected turn. Watch the romantic comedy on Netflix.

1. The Mother (2023)

Directed by Niki Caro, ‘The Mother’ follows an unnamed US military operative (Jennifer Lopez) with links to arms smuggling rackets who gives birth to a daughter, Zoe. To keep the child safe and away from her dangerous circle, the “mother” waives her parental rights after turning into an informant for the FBI. However, the traffickers whom she betrays decide to go after her twelve years later. They kidnap Zoe (Lucy Paez) to lure her mother out of hiding. While the plan works as intended, the conspirators appear to be ill prepared to deal with Lopez’s character, who is ready to kill. Stream the action thriller film here.

