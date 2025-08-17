4 Best Salma Hayek Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress, director, and producer Salma Valgarma Hayek Pinault started her on-screen career in Mexican movies and telenovelas before establishing herself in Hollywood in the late 1990s with films such as ‘From Dusk till Dawn’ and ‘Wild Wild West.’ Her works received critical acclaim, and Salma became the first Mexican actress to receive an Oscar nod in 2002 for her portrayal of painter Frida Kahlo in the biopic ‘Frida.’ In the following years, Salma focused on her work behind the camera as much as in front of it and won multiple accolades for her contribution. Her works have also been a commercial success, further strengthening her position in the industry. If you are ready to dive into projects starring Salma Hayek on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

4. Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Directed by Frank Coraci, ‘Here Comes the Boom’ follows Scott Voss (Kevin James), a 42-year-old biology teacher in a struggling high school. When financial cutbacks threaten to end the school’s extracurricular programs, Scott decides to raise the money required by himself. Learning how much pro-MMA fighters make per fight, he decides to take up the sport. While his crush, the school nurse Bella Flores (Salma Hayek), initially considers his plan crazy, she stands by him. Soon, Scott has the entire school rallying behind him as he stumbles his way up the MMA ladder. Watch the sports comedy here.

3. Black Mirror (2011-)

Created by Charlie Brooker, the British anthology series ‘Black Mirror’ tells science fiction stories set in near-future dystopias. In the first episode of season 6, titled ‘Joan Is Awful,’ the story revolves around the titular character (Annie Murphy), whose life gets adapted into a television series in real-time. This series airs on a fictional streaming service, Streamberry, and stars Salma Hayek (playing a fictional version of herself) as Joan. Directed by Ally Pankiw, you can stream the episode along with the entire ‘Black Mirror’ series here.

2. Grown Ups (2010)

Helmed by Dennis Dugan, ‘Grown Ups’ centers around five childhood friends, Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler), Eric Lamonsoff (Kevin James), Kurt McKenzie (Chris Rock), Marcus Higgins (David Spade), and Rob Hilliard (Rob Schneider), who reunite after three decades following the death of their junior high basketball coach. With life having taken them down different roads, they decide to get together with their families at a lake house for the Fourth of July weekend to relive their glory days once again. Salma Hayek stars in the film as Roxanne Chase-Feder, a renowned fashion designer who is married to Hollywood talent agent Lenny and the mother of his three children. View the buddy comedy on Netflix.

1. After the Sunset (2004)

‘After the Sunset’ chronicles the adventure of Max Burdett (Pierce Brosnan), a professional jewel thief who steals two of the three Napoleon Diamonds and decides to retire on a tropical island with Lola (Salma Hayek), his girlfriend and partner-in-crime. However, when the duo finds out that the third diamond is present on the island itself, they decide to pull off one last caper. Their plan is complicated by the presence of FBI agent Stan Lloyd (Woody Harrelson), who shows up to keep an eye on Max. You can watch the heist action comedy film directed by Brett Ratner here.

