List of All Angelina Jolie Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made her on-screen debut as a child alongside her father, actor Jon Voight, in 1982. She dedicated herself to pursuing acting as a profession almost a decade later, bagging her first lead role in 1995 in ‘Hackers.’ Her performances caught the eyes of critics, and in 1999, she received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in ‘Girl, Interrupted.’ It was afterward in 2001 that Angelina established herself as a leading lady, playing the titular role in ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.’ She went on to star in films such as ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ ‘Salt,’ ‘Changeling,’ and ‘Maleficent,’ as well as lending her voice to animated works such as the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ franchise. As a director, Angelina famously helmed war dramas like ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ and ‘First They Killed My Father.’ Beyond the entertainment industry, she is one of the most popular crusaders of human rights, women’s rights, and children’s rights, and has been a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. If you wish to dive into her work on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

4. Unbroken (2014)

Directed by Angelina Jolie, ‘Unbroken’ is based on Laura Hillenbrand’s non-fiction book ‘Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption.’ The film chronicles the life of Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell), a resilient young Olympic athlete who signs up for the military during World War II. While flying over the Pacific Ocean, Louis’ plane crashes after coming under enemy fire. He survives for days adrift on a raft before being captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a POW camp. There, he gets targeted by a cruel prison commander who derives sadistic pleasure in subjecting him to incessant torture. Watch the historical war drama here.

3. First They Killed My Father (2017)

Angelina Jolie’s directorial ‘First They Killed My Father’ is based on the eponymous memoir of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung. It retells the horrors she experienced as a child when her country came under the militant rule of the Khmer Rouge in 1975. A 5-year-old Loung Ung sees her life upended in front of her eyes as her family is forced to flee their home in Phnom Penh. Her father, a former officer, is killed, her siblings are sent to labor camps, while she is forced to train as a child soldier. You can stream the biographical drama film on Netflix.

2. Wanted (2008)

Helmed by Timur Bekmambetov, ‘Wanted’ centers around Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy), a 24-year-old stuck in a dead-end job. When his estranged father gets killed, Wesley learns that he was a member of a secret society of superpowered assassins called the Fraternity. A member of the society, Fox (Angelina Jolie), reaches out to Wesley and brings him into the fold, teaching him how to utilize his own dormant powers. Under her guidance, and that of the Fraternity’s leader, Sloan (Morgan Freeman), Wesley soon becomes a force to recon. While he is initially thrilled with his new life, Wesley soon senses something sinister being set up for him. View the movie here.

1. Maria (2024)

‘Maria’ stars Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, one of the world’s greatest female opera singers of the 20th century. It chronicles the final days of her life in 1977, which she spent in Paris. After spending an equally glamorous and tumultuous life under constant public scrutiny, the Greek-American soprano reflects on her life and career while on a years-long hiatus. Despite her declining health, she refuses to give up on opera and wishes to return to the stage once again. You can watch the tragic biographical period drama directed by Pablo Larraín on Netflix.

Read More: All Scarlett Johansson Movies on Netflix