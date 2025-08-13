List of All Scarlett Johansson Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Starting her career on stage as a child actor, Scarlett Ingrid Johansson has become one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood of all time. The 1994 film ‘North’ marked her big screen debut, following which she gained recognition for her performances in films like ‘Manny & Lo’ and ‘The Horse Whisperer.’ Scarlett made her first appearance in an adult role in ‘Lost in Translation,’ earning widespread critical acclaim. She went on to star in movies from a wide range of genres, such as ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ ‘Match Point,’ ‘Scoop,’ ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘Under the Skin,’ ‘Lucy,’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit.’ In 2010, Scarlett joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, which significantly boosted her global mainstream popularity.

Along with acting in films, Scarlett continued her association with the stage, debuting on Broadway in 2010 in a critically lauded revival of ‘A View from the Bridge.’ Additionally, she has two music albums, which have charted on the Billboard 200. If you are planning to stream projects featuring Scarlett Johansson on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Sing (2016)

Helmed by Garth Jennings, ‘Sing’ takes place in a world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. When a grand theater run by the dapper koala Buster Moon is threatened with foreclosure by the bank, he comes up with a plan to organize a singing competition to make the venue bustling again. However, instead of $1,000, he accidentally announces the prize money as $100,000, making the show more popular than his wildest dreams. Among all the hopefuls, five contestants stand out as the event gets underway. They include Ash, a porcupine who is into punk rock, Rosita, a pig who dreams of being a star, Mike, the arrogant mouse, Johnny, a music-loving gorilla born in a crime family, and Meena, a shy elephant. Scarlett Johansson lends her voice to Ash, who remains loyal to her love for music despite upheavals in her personal life. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

1. Marriage Story (2019)

Noah Baumbach’s critically acclaimed directorial ‘Marriage Story’ chronicles Charlie (Adam Driver), a talented theatre director from New York City, and his wife Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), a former movie actress from Los Angeles. Staying married for a decade and sharing a child together, they find themselves going through marital troubles. The couple goes through several unsuccessful mediation sessions and ultimately decides to call it quits. In the presence of skilled and costly lawyers, their mutual resentment bubbles up to threaten an amicable separation. The love that runs deep within them makes it even more challenging. Stream the heartfelt drama here.

Read More: All Halle Berry Movies on Netflix