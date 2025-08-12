List of All Halle Berry Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Starting her career as a model, Halle Maria Berry made her breakthrough in movies in 1992 with the romantic comedy ‘Boomerang.’ Within the following decade, Halle became a commercial and critical success. She is the first African-American woman and the first woman of color to win the Academy Awards for the 2001 film ‘Monster’s Ball.’ Her popularity among comic book fans significantly increased as she took on the role of Storm in the original ‘X-Men‘ trilogy. She has since reprised the role over the years. Over the years, Halle has starred in a wide range of projects both on the big and small screens, such as ‘The Flintstones,’ ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,’ ‘Swordfish,’ ‘Die Another Day,’ ‘Perfect Stranger,’ ‘The Call,’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.’ She also owns a production company and made her directorial debut in 2020 with ‘Bruised.’ If you wish to stream projects starring Halle Berry on Netflix, the following list is for you.

2. The Union (2024)

Directed by Julian Farino, ‘The Union’ tells the story of Mike McKenna (Mark Wahlberg), a construction worker from New Jersey. His life takes an unexpected turn when he comes across Roxanne Hall (Halle Berry), his high school sweetheart, after 25 years. Now a secret agent for a covert intelligence organization known as The Union, Roxanne tranquilizes Mike and takes him to London. He is then introduced to her boss, Tom Brennan (J. K. Simmons), who informs him that American intelligence agencies face grave danger. A briefcase containing the identities of every American spy has fallen into the wrong hands, and Mike is the perfect “nobody” to retrieve it before it is auctioned off to the highest bidder. Getting recruited into the agency and going through intense training within two weeks, Mike is thrown out on the field with Roxanne as his partner. You can stream the spy action comedy film here.

1. Bruised (2021)

Marking the directorial debut of Halle Berry, ‘Bruised’ stars her as Jackie Justice, a once-famous mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and working as a cleaning lady to make ends meet, she gets coaxed by her boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) into an underground fight. Becoming involved in a brutal altercation with another fighter, Jackie grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who offers her a chance at redemption. She takes it up, but faces a new challenge as her estranged son shows up at her doorstep following the death of his father. Watch the intense sports drama on Netflix.

