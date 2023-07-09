Betty Gray and Reeda Roundy Murders: Where is William Gray Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn: A Nightmare in Idaho Falls’ features how close friends, Betty Gray and Reeda Roundy, were murdered inside a home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in late July 1989. While the investigators caught the perpetrator within weeks of the crime, it took more than two years before they could gather enough evidence to bring them to justice. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including the killer’s identity, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Betty Gray and Reeda Roundy Die?

Betty Lou Hales Gray was born to Joseph Daniel Hales and Dorothy H Refine Hales in Long Beach in Los Angeles County, California, on June 12, 1942. She graduated from Rancho High School in 1960 and married Bill Gray — the owner of ‘Gray’s Pawn Shop’ in Jackson — on June 13, 1960. The couple lived in California until January 1978 and gave birth to two children, Sara and Jeff, in Buena Park, California. She later received a certificate from Chaffey College and began decorating cakes in 1976.

After moving to Jackson in 1978, the Grays began operating ‘Gray’s Pawn Shop,’ originally at 70 South Glenwood Street, and later on West Broadway. Continuing to decorate cakes in Jackson, Betty eventually became lovingly known as ‘The Cake Lady.’ A few years before her untimely death, she started her confectionary business called ‘Betty’s Cakes.’ Reeda Larene Jensen Roundy was born to Joseph Reed Jensen and Rebecca Elma Miner Jensen in Salt Lake City in Salt Lake County, Utah, on March 10, 1940.

One of Betty’s friends, Gerrie Casteel, stated Betty and Reeda were good friends who visited each other often. Reeda had been caretaking a house two miles east of Idaho Falls for a family who had been out of the country for a year. Gerrie recalled, “Betty would go over there every other month to visit Reeda. I know she had gone over there right before summer to help Reeda move in.” Hence, it was shocking when the two friends were found dead inside the Idaho Falls home on July 24, 1989. They both died from single gunshot wounds from a 9mm handgun.

Who Killed Betty Gray and Reeda Roundy?

According to the state, after learning that Betty Gray was having an affair with LeRoy Leavitt and that she wanted a divorce, Gray hatched a plan to kill his wife and took steps to ensure that he would not get caught. First, Gray bought a 1971 International Travelall and registered it under a false name. Then, in the early morning hours of July 24, 1989, Gray drove the Travelall from his home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to the Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Gray parked the Travelall at the Medical Center and then rode his bicycle 3.6 miles to Roundy’s home, where Betty Gray had spent the night. At Roundy’s home, the government claimed, Gray shot both Betty Gray and Roundy in the head with a 9mm handgun. The prosecution theorized that Gray arranged the scene to appear as the site of a ritualistic cult killing, hoping to deflect suspicion from himself. Then, Gray rode the bike 3.6 miles back to the medical center and drove the Travelall back to Jackson Hole.

There was also evidence that Gray initially lied during the investigation as to several matters, including whether he owned a vehicle similar to the Travelall, why, and what happened to it. The key to the state’s case was Steve Mackley, a security guard at the Eastern Idaho Medical Center. Around 3:00 a.m. on July 24, 1989, Mackley saw a middle-aged man ride a bicycle into the medical center parking lot and put the bicycle into a vehicle with Wyoming license plates.

In statements to the police, Mackley described the vehicle variously as a Jeep, as a “Suburban-type” vehicle, and as perhaps an International. Suspicious, Mackley approached the man and questioned him. The parking lot was dark, Mackley told the jury, but he scanned a flashlight beam over the man’s face. For approximately sixty seconds Mackley spoke with a middle-aged Caucasian man with rosy red cheeks who was sweating profusely and was out of breath.

The man, who wore a medical identification bracelet and glasses, told Mackley that he was picking up the vehicle for friends from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. After news of the murders spread, Mackley contacted the police and told them what he had seen. When asked to help a police artist create a composite sketch of the mystery man, Mackley fairly accurately described Gray with one significant exception — he claimed that the man with whom he had spoken was clean-shaven, stating “No mustache, no beard, or anything.”

Gray was sporting a full beard on the night in question. Three days later, when the police showed him a five-person photographic line-up, Mackley selected the bearded Gray, stating that “the person I remember to a tee was in photograph 3 [Gray].” Because he was “concerned” about the facial hair, however, Mackley asked the police how recently the photograph had been taken. Then, a few days later, Mackley coincidentally ran into Gray at a hospital and immediately identified Gray as the man from the medical center parking lot with the bicycle and Travelall. As Mackley put it: “The facial hair didn’t throw me off again, because I’d seen it in the picture.”

Where is William Gray Now?

Three years later, Gray was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Betty Gray’s sister testified that Betty Gray had said she planned to divorce her husband and marry another man, that Gray knew about the affair, and that she was planning to see the man the day she was killed. Gray’s lawyers wanted to introduce evidence that others may have committed the crime. But the judge would not allow as evidence statements by Roundy to relatives before her death that an ex-boyfriend had threatened to kill her. Gray was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. A state appeals court upheld the convictions, and the Supreme Court did the same in October 1977.

