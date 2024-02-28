Bhanu Gopal From Survivor is Proud of His South Asian Heritage

The long-running competitive survivalist reality television series, ‘Survivor,’ on CBS first premiered in 2000. It follows a host of castmates as they try to survive on an island with the bare minimum until only one remains. Season 46 of the hit series premiered in 2024 and has the survivors trying to make it in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. Bhanu Gopal, a member of the Yanu tribe with his energy, perseverance, and passion, is a formidable castmate to grace the show. Here’s all that we know about him.

Bhanu Gopal is Rooted in His Culture and Heritage

Bhanu Gopal was born in 1982 in Visakhapatnam, India. His mother was a single parent and would teach Indian classical dance and music to earn a living. Thanks to his mother, dance was something that Bhanu had ingrained in him from a very young age. Bhanu also has a younger sibling. He did his postgraduation in Human Resource Management but could not land a job in HR. Hence, since 2012, he has been working as an IT analyst. He moved to Boston, Massachusetts, in 2013 on a work visa for six years.

The 41-year-old is thankful to Boston for embracing him with open arms and welcoming him into a new world that he soon took a liking to. Before he realized it, his liking had converted to a love language with America and all it had to offer. Bhanu earned his American citizenship in 2022, and he considers this an achievement he is most proud of in life. However, despite earning his citizenship, he has continued to hold onto his roots and nurture his heritage by performing classical dance, which he has learned from his mother and guru.

Bhanu also loves to swim as it keeps him fit, and does yoga as it aids in maintaining a balance in his life. He has a fondness for acting and filmmaking. The queer actor has been a part of a few shorts too, like Boston University’s ‘DollHouse,’ ‘The Gargoyle,’ ‘Amityville: The People of New York vs Ronald J DeFeo Jr,’ ‘Men in Blue,’ ‘Disposal,’ ‘Smack-man Resurrected,’ and ‘Shuffled.’ He resides in Acton, Massachusetts, and works as an IT Quality Analyst on the East Coast.

Bhanu Gopal Has Faced A Lot of Adversities in Life

While most people treat living on an island and fighting for the bare minimum as a challenge, Bhanu’s life in India has accustomed him to getting through such adversities. He was born into poverty and would often spend days without food. His family lived under a thatched roof, similar to what is expected on ‘Survivor.’ Thus, whenever it would rain, it would pour inside the room. Bhanu has spent 18 years of his life like this. Hence, he said, “It’s not new to me, but here I am today. Resilient, strong, and determined to win ‘Survivor.’”

One of the biggest secrets he’s carrying to the show is a massive injury on his shoulder. Having suffered ten dislocations, he has undergone shoulder surgery, and it hasn’t healed entirely, which has left the area a little tentative. That’s not all, as his left knee is also in recovery, leading to severe pains always. However, Bhanu doesn’t intend to let his co-contestants know of his weaknesses nor treat him as a weakling on the show. While his injuries are worrying him a little, Bhanu is confident of using his analytical skills and introverted nature to play a strategic game that will push him to the finals and hopefully enable him to take home the million-dollar cash prize and coveted title.

Bhanu Gopal is Happily Married Since 2018

Bhanu Gopal met his partner and now husband, George, during a Great Boston LGBTQ+ professional event in 2017 after he had moved to the US. The pair got married a year later. It was his partner who had first introduced Bhanu to ‘Survivor,’ since the former was a massive fan AKA a superfan of it. Within no time, Bhanu was hooked. He also began referring to Jeff Probst as his guru for the way he motivated the participants to never give up. It was his husband who had supported and pushed him to apply for a shot on the show after he had secured his citizenship. He owns a mutt terrier, chihuahua, and Sitchu mix pup.

He also enjoys riding the bike, is a runner, and is an avid hiker. He loves cooking and art and tries to do both when at home. Bhanu’s favorite actress is Sridevi, and knowing about her life and watching her films gave him the strength to fight through life’s difficulties. He also has a YouTube channel wherein he puts all sorts of dance and food videos. However, his social media profile gives a deeper look into the kind of positive person he is and how much he enjoys spreading happiness through his dance and being himself.

