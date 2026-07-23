Bianca Carrasco: What Happened to Her? Is She Found or Missing?

In season 5 of NBC’s podcast, ‘Dateline: Missing in America,’ one of the cases that was put into the spotlight was the missing case of a mother of three named Bianca Carrasco, who disappeared from San Antonio, Texas, in May 2016. When the authorities launched a search for the missing woman, they chased multiple clues and potential suspects, but all of them led to dead ends. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that followed are explored in the podcast episode.

Bianca Carrasco Vanished Into Thin Air From Her San Antonio Home

On July 21, 1986, in Odessa, Texas, Michael and Barbara Talamantez welcomed Bianca Zannette Carrasco into the world as a little bundle of joy. Growing up, she shared a close-knit bond with her older sister, Jovanna, while living in a seemingly unstable household. After their parents split up, Bianca and Jovanna moved with their mother to Virginia before Bianca returned to Texas to stay with her father. Two years later, the sisters reunited in Texas. Described as a compassionate and kind individual, she met Joe Daniel Carrasco at 18. As per her relatives, Joe was previously married to Bianca’s aunt, Brenda. After the marriage fell apart, it is alleged that he began pursuing Bianca. Later, Bianca and Joe tied the knot and welcomed three children in the following years.

On the professional front, the doting mother of three became a registered nurse in October 2015, after which she landed a job at a cancer medical facility in San Antonio, where she and her family resided at 16331 Walnut Creek Drive. The 29-year-old loved her job and worked hard to provide for her children. When she didn’t show up for work on May 2, 2016, her coworkers and family members became concerned about her well-being and whereabouts. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact her, Jovanna reported her missing. Bianca was reportedly last seen walking out of her house on the evening of May 1, 2016. As the San Antonio Police looked into the matter, they didn’t rule out foul play, despite only a few clues surfacing during the investigation. They found that her phone was either turned off or had died on the evening of her disappearance.

Bianca Carrasco Was in the Middle of a Heated Divorce When She Went Missing

Upon speaking with Bianca Carrasco’s family and friends, the detectives learned that her marriage to Joe Daniel Carrasco had deteriorated and was on the brink of collapsing as Bianca allegedly wanted a divorce. As per investigative reports, the couple had a heated argument before Bianca left the house on the fateful evening. According to her close friend, Morgan Nevarez, Bianca told her that she had informed Joe she had met someone new and wanted a divorce. Jovanna claimed that after learning Bianca was communicating with other men, Joe returned the wedding ring and cleaned out the bank account in anger. Reports also suggest that he even took her cell phone. As the investigators retraced Bianca’s movements a few hours prior to her disappearance, they learned that she talked to Jovanna about her children’s custody, meeting a lawyer, and her marriage.

They also went to the house of one of her male friends, from where she was allegedly picked up by Joe around 4 pm. They also brought Joe in for questioning, and he denied having anything to do with Bianca’s disappearance. He claimed he was focused on protecting their children. As they dug deeper into his criminal history, they learned that he had a few prior arrests, including two driving-license cases and a Class A misdemeanor assault, for which he was given six months’ probation and a fine. Since there was no evidence linking him to Bianca’s case, he was not arrested. As per Joe’s account, his wife left their home on the fateful evening, leaving behind her children, her car, her phone, and her job, after an argument.

However, her family members couldn’t believe that Biance would leave her children behind. Talking about Bianca’s children, Jovanna told Dateline, “They are just so young and aren’t aware of what’s going on. We need answers for them, so when they grow up they aren’t left with just a story about how their mom went missing. I have a little piece of her with me, which is a bit of a comfort. But now we need to know what’s happened.” Seven years later, on July 20, 2023, Joe filed a divorce-with-children case against Bianca. When that case was dismissed for want of prosecution, he filed a new divorce-with-children case against her on March 21, 2025. As for her mysterious disappearance, the police and her family are still searching for answers and the perpetrator responsible for it.

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