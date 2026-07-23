Cheryl Scherer: What Happened to Her? Is She Found or Missing?

Cheryl Scherer was last seen working at her gas station in Scott City, Missouri, on what appeared to be an ordinary morning. It had been a routine day at work, and just minutes earlier, she had spoken with her mother, asking what was being prepared for supper that evening. However, when an employee noticed that Cheryl was no longer at the counter, concerns quickly arose and an alarm was raised. Police immediately launched a search and began investigating her disappearance. Although several leads were pursued over the years, none produced definitive answers. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Missing in America’ podcast examines how the case unfolded over the years and where the investigation stands today.

Cheryl Scherer Disappeared From Her Workplace Without Any Trace

Cheryl Ann Scherer was born to Raymond and Olevia “Libby” Scherer on August 19, 1959. She was the first daughter welcomed into the family, and was later joined by her younger siblings, Anthony and Diane. The children were raised on a farm in Scott City, Missouri, in what relatives described as a loving household. Cheryl shared a room with her sister, and the two were incredibly close growing up. From admiring teen heartthrobs such as David Cassidy and Ricky Nelson to enjoying the everyday experiences of adolescence, they had a childhood much like that of many teenagers of their era. Cheryl graduated from Thomas W. Kelly High School in 1977 and was even crowned prom queen of her graduating class.

Cheryl’s parents had always taught her the importance of working hard and building a future for herself. While she was still in school, she worked part-time at a drive-in restaurant in Benton. She later secured a full-time position at the Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own gas station in Scott City. Although the station was close to the family home, her initial shift, from 2 pm to 10 pm, worried her parents. They were relieved when she was moved to the early morning shift, which ran from 6 am to 2 pm, especially since the gas station was only a few miles from their house. On April 17, 1979, Cheryl left home for work just as she had done on countless mornings before.

At around 11:20 am, Cheryl called home and spoke with her mother about what was being prepared for supper. She also talked about her plans for the rest of the day and said that she hoped to spend some time sewing. The conversation lasted approximately 15 to 20 minutes. At 11:30 am, Cheryl’s colleague, Debbie Hamilton, drove past the gas station and saw her working inside as usual. However, when Debbie passed by the station again at around 11:50 am, she noticed that Cheryl was no longer behind the counter. Although her shift was not scheduled to begin until 2 pm, Debbie decided to stop by to check on her. Cheryl was nowhere to be found. Her purse, car keys, vehicle, and even her ring were still at the station. Investigators also discovered that approximately $480 was missing from a money bag kept at the gas station.

Cheryl Scherer’s Family Believes That She is No Longer Alive

Investigators collected fingerprints from the scene, as DNA testing technology was not available at the time. Cheryl’s family was informed almost immediately, and police, along with members of the local community, poured extensive resources into the search, including large-scale ground searches. Despite these efforts, there were few leads for investigators to pursue in the early stages of the case. Over the years, authorities examined possible connections to several convicted killers and serial offenders who were active during that period, but no evidence ever linked Cheryl’s disappearance to any of them.

In 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also became involved in the case, yet no significant breakthroughs have been reported. Both of Cheryl’s parents have since passed away without learning what happened to their daughter. Today, it is widely believed that Cheryl was the victim of foul play. Her siblings have placed a tombstone for her between the graves of their parents, holding on to hope that advances in DNA technology and modern forensic techniques may one day provide the answers their family has sought for decades.

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