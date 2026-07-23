Zelig Williams: What Happened to Him? Is He Found or Missing?

In October 2024, Zelig Williams left his home in Columbia, South Carolina, with his portfolio in his hands. He was a rising Broadway star and, at just 28, had already been teaching local classes. Just minutes later, a friend received an SOS alert on his phone, indicating he had allegedly been in an accident. However, when people began searching for him, they found no signs of any such incident. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Missing in America’ podcast explores the case and sheds light on the ongoing efforts to find a resolution.

Zelig Williams Was Last Seen Leaving His Home With His Portfolio in Hand

Zelig Williams was born on January 31, 1996, and was raised in Columbia, South Carolina. His mother, Kate Williams, said that ever since he was three years old, she knew he would one day find his place on a stage. In 2004, tragedy struck the lively home when his two sisters died in an accident and left Zelig as Kate’s only surviving child. From a very young age, he found his identity as an actor and performer. At just 11 years old, he joined the Southern Strutt Dance Studio and began pursuing his passion seriously. He later enrolled at Pace University to earn a degree in Commercial Dance and soon got his big break. In 2019, Zelig became the youngest actor to perform on ‘Hamilton’, and toured with Hugh Jackman in ‘The Man. The Music. The Show.’ He later joined the original cast of ‘MJ: The Musical’.

Zelig graduated in 2020 and continued pursuing opportunities that would take him further in his career. In 2024, the death of his grandmother, to whom he was very close, had a profound impact on him. He decided to move back to Columbia to be closer to his mother and family. He even began teaching at Southern Strutt, Palmetto Performing Arts, and Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy. He was training young dancers while continuing to look for new places to audition. That is why, on the morning of October 3, 2024, when he left his home carrying his portfolio, his mother assumed he was either heading to meet someone or going to make copies of his portfolio.

About 20 minutes after Zelig had left, one of his friends in New York City received an SOS notification from his phone and called Kathy to tell her that Zelig’s car had reportedly been involved in an accident. Kathy first went to Staples, where Zelig often got copies made, but found nothing unusual there. The friend who had called then informed her that the reported crash location was near Angel’s Diner, about 18 minutes from their home. When she arrived, she found no signs of an accident. She eventually returned home and decided to wait for Zelig to come back. However, when he did not return, the police filed a missing persons report for him on October 4, 2024.

Zelig Williams’ Family Remains Hopeful of Finding Answers in the Ongoing Case

Investigators located Zelig’s car near the Palmetto Trailhead on the night of October 4, 2024. According to reports, after speaking with witnesses, investigators came to believe that a person matching Zelig’s description had been seen leaving the vehicle and walking deeper into the park. Police working on the case said the individual was assumed to be under stress and one of the park workers was to be notified. Zelig’s personal belongings were still inside the car, but the vehicle showed no signs of having been involved in any kind of accident. Investigators also found no reports from the highway patrol that could confirm the alleged crash referenced in the SOS alert.

Police efforts focused on the area where Zelig’s car was found, and on October 6, 2024, his family, friends, and members of the community gathered to conduct a search. His family continues to work with organizations such as We Are the Essentials and Missing Link and has partnered with them in the hope of uncovering new leads. Over time, various theories have emerged, including the possibility that Zelig was lured away from his car or that he may have been facing mental health challenges or stress. However, none of these theories has been substantiated, and no trace of Zelig has been found to date. The case remains ongoing, and his family continues to hold on to hope that they will eventually receive answers.

Read More: Sarm Heslop: What Happened to Her? Is She Still Missing?