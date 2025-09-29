Big Brother Season 27 Cast: Where Are They Now?

When it comes to reality TV legends, CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ always stands tall as the ultimate social experiment. Not only does it provide a mix of strategies and alliances, but it also includes betrayal and unpredictable drama. Season 27 is no exception, and in fact, it has captured the viewers’ attention like no other. There are 17 houseguests who walk through the door of the iconic house. They worked to keep themselves safe, and each of them brought their own gameplay to thrive during the high-stakes challenges. The season also introduced a mystery cast member.

Adrian Rocha Has Crafted a Life Filled With Friendship and Adventure

Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Adrian Rocha has carved out a life that blends both creativity and connection. Professionally, he is a very talented carpenter, but his digital footprint has truly made him stand out. With more than 15.6K followers on Instagram, he has become a familiar face online and uses the platform not only to share glimpses of his daily life but also to promote his growing TikTok and YouTube channels. Apart from that, Adrian also offers his fans personalized messages through his Cameo account.

Adrian often collaborates with his fellow ‘Big Brother’ cast members, highlighting that their friendships have remained alive behind the show. In August 2025, he shared about his interview with Julie Chen Moonves. This very same year, he had the chance to visit Hawaii, where he finally got to spot the rainbow eucalyptus tree, sharing with his followers how it took him two years to do so. Outside the spotlight, Adrian’s most cherished companion is his furry pup, Kneesa. Never one to shy away from adventure, he can often be found outdoors either riding his scooter or even skydiving.

Amy Bingham’s World Significantly Revolves Around Her Children

Amy Bingham is based in Stockton, California, and has built a steady career as an Insurance Agent for the AAA Mountain West Group. Her work usually involves dealing with Property and Casualty Insurance in Northern California, Nevada, and Utah. However, beyond her professional role, she fosters an interest in growing her digital presence. So, she has worked diligently to share her story with her fans and has amassed over 7K followers on Instagram. Amy also maintains a Cameo account, which allows her to connect with her fans more personally. In July 2025, she was interviewed by Julie Chen Moonves on ‘God 101.’ During the interview, Amy expressed her gratitude to God for the opportunity.

Amy also spoke out about how she became the second person evicted from the show. However, at the heart of her world is her family- her daughter and two sons, among whom the oldest is Elijah. She never misses a chance to express her love for them and often refers to her children as “Mommy’s angels.” Whether it’s going out to try new cuisines together at restaurants or even enjoying a relaxing day by the beach, the family always grabs opportunities to create lifelong memories together. With her loved ones by her side, Amy often jets off to several exotic locations, such as her beautiful escape to Hawaii in October 2024, which was followed by her trip to Tulum, Mexico, in March 2025.

Ashley Hollis Blends a Flourishing Legal Career With Life’s Simple Joys

Ashley Hollis is originally from Chicago, Illinois, but she currently resides in New York, where her professional and personal life continue to flourish. Her career began as a Research Assistant at Loyola Marymount University, College of Business Administration, in May 2019. After working there for five months, she gained experience in several roles before finally stepping into the legal world. After earning a Doctor of Law from Georgetown University Law Center in May 2024, Ashley joined as an Associate at A&O Shearman in November of the same year, and has been working there ever since.

As of writing, Ashley is also a Digital Creator who has built a community of 15K on Instagram. It helps her provide her fans with glimpses of her personal moments and behind-the-scenes memories from the show. Aside from this, she always utilizes her free time and seeks respite by the beach, enjoying the sound of the waves. In December 2024, she found her way to Cartagena, Colombia, where she made incredible memories. By February 2025, the reality star expressed how her vacation mode was calling her. Moreover, Ashley loves spending time with her friends and hopping off to new restaurants whenever she gets a chance.

Ava Pearl Has a Multifaceted Career as an Aura Painter and Songwriter

At just 24 years old, Ava Pearl has embraced a life as a multitalented creative person. She has turned her passion into her vibrant profession as an Aura Painter, who channels her emotions and energy into her artwork. Her creativity stretches beyond the canvas as a songwriter and composer. In September 2024, the reality star released her first song in collaboration with Cult Goddess, for which she wrote the initial lyrics and painted the album cover. The following February, Ava announced the release of her new song, “Soul Sacrifice,” which she had co-written with the same singer.

Ava’s artistic spirit has helped her create an online community of over 106K on Instagram, who look forward to her updates on art, music, and inspiration. Her YouTube channel also provides a closer look at her creative process. In the spotlight, she finds herself grounded in nature, whether it’s camping beneath the stars or wandering through the forest. A passionate music enthusiast herself, she always celebrates the work of fellow artists. Apart from that, Ava often finds herself exploring different parts of her home country, such as California and North Carolina. She even traveled to Ljubljana, Slovenia, in May 2025.

Cliffton “Will” Williams is a Family Man With His Own Podcast

Cliffton “Will” Williams has lived a life defined by discipline and loyalty as an Army Captain. After retirement from his service, he carries that strength into his passion for sports, especially through cheering for the South Carolina Gamecock Women’s Basketball team. He presently has a podcast, ‘Game Cocks Talk With Captain Will,’ where he speaks about the progress of the team, their lineups, coach selection, and performances during several tournaments. Beyond this, the anchor of Cliffton’s world is none other than his wife and soulmate, Gwendolyn. In July 2025, they celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

The couple often enjoys simple pleasures of life together, from going on cozy dinner dates to simply cheering for their favorite sports team from the sidelines in the stadium together. The reality star never hesitates to remind Gwendolyn how much she means to him. It became evident when he wished her on Mother’s Day and wrote, “On Mother’s Day and always, my Queen, I celebrate you. With love and gratitude.” Cliffton loves his children quite dearly but maintains an especially close bond with his eldest daughter, Patrice. Surrounded by their kids and grandchildren, he continues to build a life filled with love, laughter, and traditions.

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich is Flourishing as a Sales Manager

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich completed business studies at Brigham Young University in April 2025. However, long before, he established himself as a Sales Manager at Zunex Pest Control in April 2023. Apart from that, he is making his mark as a Content Creator and boasts over 14.7K followers on Instagram. A passionate fitness enthusiast, Isaiah runs a separate Instagram page, zaelifts, which is dedicated entirely to chronicling his workout routine, offering motivation, and sharing his progress. On his personal feed, his content revolves around wellness and fun cheat meal challenges with his gym brother, Sami Layadi.

Isaiah also promotes his Cameo account, which serves as an extra stream of income for him. In September 2025, he even collaborated with a local Mexican restaurant, Bubbakoo’s Burritos Utah. Friendship also plays a significant role in his life. It is not unusual to see him enjoying a night out at a party with them or indulging in activities like water skiing. When the reality star is not busy working or training, he finds peace in the outdoors, especially the mountains, which give him a space to recharge. For now, Isaiah has preferred to keep further details of his personal life under wraps, letting his passion and pursuits speak for themselves.

Jimmy Heagerty Blends Business Consultancy and Creative Lifestyle

Jimmy Heagerty III began his impressive professional trajectory in March 2015 as a Legal Intern for the Manatee County Government. After working there until August 2018, he wore several hats that helped him hone his skills. Ultimately, he joined as a Marketing Strategy Analyst at Accenture Federal Services in January 2023. He steadily climbed the ladder to become a Senior Analyst there and held the position until April 2025. Currently based in Washington, D.C., he has taken up the role of Business Experimentation Consultant at MasterCard. On Instagram, Jimmy has also cultivated a loyal fanbase of 21.3K. His posts primarily showcase a stylish mix of fashion, humor, and lifestyle.

To maintain a more personalized relationship with his followers, Jimmy often goes live on Cameo. Outside work, he holds his family close to his heart, especially his brother and sister. His bond with his grandmother is also commendable, and he often calls her his “best friend.” The reality star frequently cuddles with his constant source of joy- his adorable kitten. Being a proud part of the LGBTQ+ community, Jimmy has been open about his relationship with his long-term boyfriend, Sean. Both of them are known for their unique fashion sense. They often set out for walks around the city, enjoy shopping, and explore the weekend market together.

Katherine Woodman is Building Her Reputation as a Fine Dining Server

After graduating from the University of South Carolina, Katherine Woodman stepped into the hospitality industry. As of writing, she is working as a Fine Dining Server. At just 23 years of age, she has successfully amassed a massive Instagram fanbase of 25K followers, where she shares both adventurous and heartfelt moments of her life. Family holds a special place in her heart, which is further highlighted by her incredible bond with her mother. Katherine expressed her emotions for her mother, writing, “I love you, Momma, thank you for teaching me strength. You are the reason for every good thing I’ll ever do.”

Katherine is also quite passionate about sports, with her favorite game being baseball. She and her friends can often be found enthusiastically cheering for their favored team right at the stadium. Over time, the reality star has also nurtured a deep love for the sea and travel. Whether it’s simply unwinding on a boat or watching the waves roll in, she finds extreme joy by the water. In May 2025, Katherine embarked on a memorable journey across Italy, visiting Florence and Rome. She spent her days there strolling through the beautiful streets, marveling at timeless monuments, and soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

Keanu Soto Redefines Fitness With His Unconventional Training Approach

Originally from Miami, Florida, Keanu Soto now calls McKinney, Texas, his home, where he has built an impressive career in fitness. He is a certified Personal Trainer, as well as a Kettlebell and Nutritionist Specialist. He has dedicated himself to helping his clients transform their bodies and embrace healthier lifestyles. Keanu’s expertise is showcased through his website, The Unconventional Training Mastermind. It is a hub where people can purchase his courses, training sessions, and signature techniques designed to push fitness beyond the ordinary. Keanu’s influence extends well beyond the gym on Instagram, where he currently has 161K followers as a Fitness Influencer.

Keanu has established himself prominently on this platform, where he shares kettlebell workouts and motivational posts that inspire his growth community. His YouTube channel offers even more insights into his training routines. Furthermore, he has partnered with several brands like Legends, Opti Surge, and many more as a trusted Digital Creator. In July 2025, the reality star collaborated with another well-known fitness enthusiast, Monica, which was also a team-up with the Hidden Gym, further expanding his reach. Despite his public career, Keanu keeps his private life shielded from the prying eyes of the public.

Kelley Jorgensen Finds Freedom in Solo Travel and Self-Discovery

Kelley Jorgensen started her journey in April 2009 as the owner of Kelley Jorgensen Design, and she spent more than 16 years until April 2025 in that role, honing her skills as a Web Designer. In January 2025, she turned a new page by embracing her entrepreneurial spirit again as the Business Owner of Colony Connections. Alongside this, Kelley’s presence on Instagram has grown steadily, now serving as a window into her world of travel and self-discovery. She is a solo traveler who has explored exotic destinations across the globe over the years. Some of these locations include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and many more. In February 2025, Kelley visited Bacalar, Mexico, where she spent her time swimming in the ocean and wandering through forests.

In Kelley’s personal life, she fosters an incredible connection with her mother, Noreen, and father, Dexter George, who are a constant part of her life. She is also quite close to her siblings, and they even made a memorable trip to Tulum, Mexico, in April 2024. On the show, the reality star also revealed that she is in a happy eight-month relationship. However, it is unclear if they are still together. One of the most significant parts of Kelley’s heart belonged to her beloved cat, Moo, who journeyed alongside her on several trips. In February 2024, she faced the heartbreaking loss when her constant companion suddenly passed away. No matter how much time has passed, it has still kept a void in Kelley’s heart.

Lauren Domingue Shines as a Bridal Consultant and Digital Creator

Lauren Domingue graduated from Louisiana State University in December 2024, before finally carving out a remarkable career as a Bridal Consultant. However, her passion did not stop there, as she has also made a prominent presence for herself on Instagram as a Content Creator with a fan community of 36.3K. On the platform, Lauren usually promotes her outfits from the show and her favorite haircare and makeup products. Although Lauren is often busy with her professional life, she also knows how to enjoy life. The reality star considers New York City to be one of her top destinations. Hence, in October 2024, she traveled to the city and spent her time soaking in the beauty of the cityscapes and exploring the city’s streets. Back home, Lauren always chooses to take a step back from her busy life by the beach. Furthermore, she feels refreshed whenever she goes to try new eateries with her close friends or while attending lively festivals together.

Mickey Lee is an Event Curator With a Strong Voice

Mickey Lee has tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit as she became an Event Curator through her venture, The Mingle Experience. It is a business that is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia. She has also gained much popularity on Instagram and Cameo, among her fans who often look forward to both these platforms for a sneak peek into her life. The month of September in 2025 has been relatively busy for the reality star. Mickey sat down for an interview with the Fanbase service and Isaac Hayes III. There, she opened up about her experience at the ‘Big Brother’ house as a Black woman.

Mickey fearlessly addressed the stereotypes and hypocrisy she encountered on the show. She further made waves by announcing her new event, Big Brother 27: Finale Rewind. She has also promoted businesses like Taste on Pine Restaurant and All About Locs Salon. Furthermore, the reality star attended the CBS Atlanta Fest. Being an avid traveler, she journeyed to Ibiza, Spain, in September 2o23 and jetted off to Green Island, Jamaica, in September 2025. Mickey currently maintains an amicable bond with several of her former housemates from the show.

Morgan Pope is Thriving as a Gamer, Model, and Content Creator

Morgan Pope has seamlessly blended her love for gaming and creativity as a Gamer and Content Creator for the esports team, Luminosity Gaming, since June 2023. Alongside that, she runs two YouTube channels, one of which is dedicated to her gaming adventures. Another of them mainly focuses on her reaction videos to the things she loves most. Based in Los Angeles, California, Morgan is also pursuing a career in modeling. She is presently signed with Tricia Brink Management and had the honor of posing before the camera for Nike.

On Instagram, Morgan has over 35K followers, and it serves as a personal diary for her. She is also a Twitch Streamer who got to host the Kelce Jam Festival in May 2024. By October of the same year, she reached another professional milestone by finishing in 5th place at TwitchCon by playing alongside her team, Twitch Rivals. Away from the spotlight, Morgan dedicates her time entirely to her adorable pup, Olive. Whenever she gets a chance, she makes sure to shower her little munchkin with affection. Since the reality star is a notable music lover, she attended the Coachella Music Festival in April 2025.

Rylie Jeffries is a Professional Bull Rider Who Prefers a Private Life

Rylie Jeffries is a proud native of Luther, Oklahoma, and has created a unique identity for himself as a Professional Bull Rider and an emerging personality on Instagram. At just 27 years old, he has already participated in several competitions where his skills and dedication have earned him recognition on the field. A standout moment for him came in November 2024, when Rylie achieved an impressive score of 84.75 as a Professional Bull Rider in Los Angeles, California. He has also secured paid partnerships with Juan Vldz Fotografías and an amateur sports team, Piales Mi Pasión. Although he showcases his skills on social media, he has kept his private life away from the limelight. However, we do know that Rylie is deeply connected to his friends, who remain an important part of his life. When he is not busy on the field, he often seeks peace outdoors.

Vince Panaro is in the Spotlight Due to Speculations About His Romantic Life

When Vince Panaro first appeared on the show, he wasn’t tied down to any particular job. However, the West Hills, California resident has successfully garnered a following of over 22.4K on Instagram. His content includes the stories of his journey across different parts of the world and glimpses into his relationship with Kelsey. According to his post in July 2023, they had celebrated five years of togetherness. However, speculations began to surface as Vince got involved in a showmance with his fellow co-star, Morgan Pope. It is important to note that he and Kelsey no longer follow each other, indicating that they may no longer be in a relationship.

Beyond this, Vince embraces adventure every step of the way. Over the years, he has traveled to several beautiful destinations, which have left a notable mark on him. From walking down the streets of Rome, Italy, and enjoying the mountain view of Switzerland to exploring the icy landscapes of Iceland, his passport takes the story of a man who values exploration. Closer to home, Vince is a prominent sports enthusiast, particularly of basketball and baseball. He frequently visits the stadiums to enjoy the games in the electric atmosphere. From time to time, the reality star loves to go hiking to reconnect with nature.

Zach Cornell is a Marketing Manager With a Passion For Sports

Zachary Cornell, AKA Zach, started out as a professional Baseball Player in June 2020 and continued to show his skill on the field until January 2022. Eventually, he made his way to becoming a Marketing Manager at the Recreational Group in December 2023. At the same time, he has also found a way to keep his passion alive through Content Creation. Zach maintains an Instagram account, Zach Cornell Golf, where he shares tips, insights, and love for the game with a growing audience. He also has a cameo account, a personal space where he connects directly with fans. In May 2025, Zach went on to complete a half-marathon with zero training.

Just three months later, Zach opened up about his journey on the show in an interview with David Wysong. In September 2025, he was spotted at the Atlanta CBS Fest and competed in the R&B Pickleball Tournament. Beyond his professional endeavors, the reality star remains deeply connected to his roots. One of his most cherished moments came in 2023, when Zach traveled to the Philippines to celebrate his grandmother’s 99th birthday. It became a milestone that reflected his strong bond with his family. Zach is exceptionally close to his parents and shares a commendable connection with his sister, Alexis.

Beyond the Fame, Rachel Reilly’s Life is Grounded in Her Family

Rachel Reilly is well-known as a reality TV star long before this show, since she first appeared as a houseguest on season 12 of ‘Big Brother.’ It was followed up by her appearance on season 13. She has also participated in several other shows, like ‘The Traitors’ and ‘The Amazing Race,’ among many others. Rachel is further flourishing as a Digital Creator with her Instagram family of 262K followers. Apart from having her own blog, Mama is on the go! She has also been a producer for RRV Entertainment since July 2010. Rachel appeared on the ‘Thank God it’s Tuesday Pod’ in April 2025, which was followed by her interview on ‘Casting Stories Untold’ with Bethany and Danny in the following month.

During that interview, Rachel spoke about her incredible experience and revealed some secrets for her fans. From time to time, she loves creating her own recipes and shares them on her social media. In her personal life, Rachel’s entire world revolves around her family—her husband, Brendon Villegas, son Adler, and daughter Adora. When she appeared on the show, she received the unwavering support of her family. The reality star never shies away from expressing her affection for her partner and children at every chance she gets. In June 2025, Rachel visited the Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida, and enjoyed time with other members of her family.

Read More: Match Me Abroad Season 2: Where Are They Now?