Match Me Abroad Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Love knows no border, and that is precisely the idea behind TLC’s ‘Match Me Abroad.’ The show follows individuals from America willing to step outside their comfort zones, travel thousands of miles away from home, and trust professional matchmakers to help them find “the one.” Season 2 doubled down on the drama, romance, and cultural clashes, proving again that searching for love abroad can be both heartwarming and unpredictable. Each of the cast members dipped their toes into unfamiliar territory. Their mix of personalities and meet-cutes created a whirlwind of emotions, which were awkward, hilarious, and heartwarming.

Harold Davis II is Thriving as a Content Creator and an Artist

Harold Davis II completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drawing and Art History from the University of Texas at San Antonio. However, his career began humbly as a Head Evening Receptionist for the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in June 1999. He worked there till July 2002 before embracing entrepreneurship. Harold launched CreateTheLeader (CTL), a venture that dealt with product development and manufacturing process, among other pursuits, until December 2021. He established himself as a Designer in July 2009, a role he holds to this day. Since March 2020, the reality star has been serving as a Radiation Protection Technician. While working there, Harold worked at Triad National Security LLC as a Research Technician from January 2022 to April 2023.

Beyond these, Harold has carved out a vibrant digital presence on Instagram, amassing over 34.2K followers. As a Digital Creator, he utilizes the platform to promote his artworks, which are available for purchase. Harold is a returning cast member, having also appeared in Season 1. From what we can tell, he seems to be going strong with his new match, Amber, who is from Singapore. In August 2025, the couple tried out a night safari together, which was followed by their Korean barbecue date the next month. Harold is quite close to his grandmother, with whom he often goes out to have dinner. In his free time, he loves exploring places like aquariums and museums, completely immersing himself in the experiences.

Monica Durazo is a Proud Single Mother Who Finds Strength in Her Family

Monica Durazo stepped into her career in 2005 as a News Assistant/PT Reporter for The Arizona Republic. After working there for one year, she interned for two major news outlets, 12 News and NBC News. She then sharpened her skills before transitioning into marketing as a Marketing Coordinator at NVISION Eye Centers. Following that, she worked at NextGen Healthcare as a Marketing Account Representative and at Technologent as a Marketing Manager. Ultimately, Monica returned to NextGen Healthcare in the role of Dental Regional Sales Professional in March 2014. Over the years, she was promoted to the position of Mobile Sales Executive and eventually an Account Executive II before moving on in March 2025. Currently, Monica provides consultative advice online through her own website.

Monica is active on Instagram and Facebook and uses the platforms to promote her website. Aside from this, she is an avid runner who has completed over 40 half and two full marathons. In February 2025, she proudly finished the Surf City Half 2025. Just a month later, she candidly shared that she had undergone a hysterectomy and tackled the challenge with resilience. Presently residing in Newport Beach, California, Monica embraces her life as a proud, single mother of her daughter, Alyssa. The reality star never misses a chance to express her love for her daughter and cheer her on every step of the way. She also has a close relationship with her father and mother, Patty Botosan. However, tragedy struck in July 2025, when Monica’s beloved kitten, Creamy, passed away. However, she was greatly comforted by the presence of her furry pup, Blu.

Victoria Daigrepont is a Marketing Professional and a Proud Dog Mom

Victoria Daigrepont began her professional trajectory as a Visual Merchandising Intern at Tommy Hilfiger from May to August 2009. Her journey quickly evolved as she joined Buffalo Exchange as an Operations Facilitator in February 2012. She moved on from the role in August 2014 to become a Sales Representative for the Youngs Market Company and worked there until September 2017. Following that, Victoria stepped into the position of Regional Sales Admin at Campari Group. Gradually, she climbed the corporate ladder to take on the roles of Field Marketing Specialist and Marketing Operations Specialist before joining the Marketing A&P Planning department. While Victoria keeps her personal life away from the spotlight, she occasionally provides glimpses on her social media.

In August 2025, Victoria sparked curiosity among the fans by posting a picture of matching tattoos hinting at her connection with Darren, her initial match from the show. A month later, she shared photos from a trip, revealing that he had shown her almost half of Ireland. However, it is unclear if their bond has blossomed into romance or a close friendship. Apart from this, Victoria is a devoted animal lover. She adopted her furry pup, Meryl, and built a small and happy family with her other adorable pup, Oliver. However, she faced a major heartbreak in February 2021, when Meryl passed away. Although the profound loss left a lasting mark, she continues to cherish life with Gracie by her side. Victoria often takes her to the beach and spends meaningful time together.

Sarah Strain Impressively Designs the Accessories of Her Own Brand

Sarah Strain has truly created a life that captures the attention of many. Her career began on a different path as an Event Planner for the Texas Children’s Hospital. She also dedicated time to work on fundraisers for the American Red Cross. Following that, her life took a unique turn as she created her own jewelry brand, St. Raine. As of writing, the reality star is the owner and designer of the venture. Sarah always makes sure to craft custom, handmade jewellery and accessories in her home country. Most recently, the Labubu designs of her brand have become particularly popular. It even led to her feature on H-TOWN LIVE on CW39 channel in June 2025. Today, Sarah’s brand page on Instagram boasts over 40.2K followers, featuring her latest designs.

Although Sarah has personally garnered over 24.1K fans on the platform, she currently keeps the account private. However, her Threads account provides a sneak peek into a mysterious male figure in her life. Furthermore, she shared pictures of herself in traditional attire in Thailand, with the caption, “Thailand wedding night,” which may indicate the presence of a loved one. Above everything, she fosters an incredible connection with her mother, who even accompanied the reality star on her journey to Singapore to find her soulmate. Sarah also loves her adorable pup, Prince, and never misses an opportunity to spend time with him.

Amber Temple Transformed Her Passion For Beauty Into Her Profession

For Amber Temple, beauty has always been more than a career; it is her lifelong passion. She initially started out in the corporate world before deciding to pursue her dreams. In 2005, she became a professional Makeup Artist but didn’t enroll in the Ogle School of Hair, Skin, and Nails until 2013. Upon graduation, the reality star obtained an Esthetician license and joined MAC Cosmetics as a Makeup Artist. As of writing, Amber continues to follow her dream and provides services at events like fitness competitions, weddings, and many more. She has been gradually building her presence on Instagram, garnering over 2K followers. The platform helps Amber to share her artistry and connect with clients by promoting her website. It showcases her portfolio and is a booking platform for her classes and services.

In June 2025, Amber’s skills were on full display as she got the opportunity to do makeup for a contestant at an event organized by Natural Fit Federation (NFF). In addition to her work as a Pilates Instructor, she opened her new YouTube channel, where she posted her first video in September 2025. A big part of joy in Amber’s life comes from her beloved pup, Valentino AKA Tini, with whom she enjoys long walks and even birthday celebrations. The reality star also treasures her connection with her family, especially her mother and cousin. She usually keeps information about her dating life under wraps. Yet, in September 2025, Amber hinted at the beginning of something beautiful by the end of her trip in Ireland on the show, indicating a fresh chapter ahead of her.

Tony Cozii Blends Fashion and Art as a Universal Image Consultant

Tony Cozii has built an impressive reputation as a Universal Image Consultant who often splits his time between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida. Additionally, he offers his clients virtual coaching. According to his Instagram bio, in 2025, his expertise helped him earn a feature with the brand Calvin Klein. The reality star is also a co-host of the ‘Broward Blueprint Podcast,’ which brings fresh perspectives on culture and politics. The podcast is particularly for newcomers navigating life in Broward County, Florida.

Tony often uses his Instagram to share his thoughts on art and personal style, reflecting his strong opinions. His feed also highlights that he loves creating pictures of himself using Artificial Intelligence (AI), adding to his enigmatic presence. Outside of this, he is dedicated to maintaining balance in his life. Hence, he frequently spends his time doing jump rope training to keep his body at its prime. In his free time, Tony often finds himself enjoying music concerts and even soaking up the sun at the beach.

Read More: Next Gen Chef Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?