Next Gen Chef Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cooking shows often serve more than just recipes; they are also about creativity, grit, and the determination that fuels rising culinary stars. Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Next Gen Chef’ is a bold experiment designed to spotlight fresh and diverse voices in the food world. It hooked audiences with its high-pressure entrance exam, which reduced the pool of 21 original contestants to just the top 12 to move on. Each of these final aspiring chefs brought unique skills to the table, including an eye for presentation, a knack for reinventing classics, and showcasing mastery of global cuisines, only for one to win the $500,000 grand prize at the end.

Andrew Sargent Has Mastered French Cuisine With Michelin-star Precision

Andrew Sargent has already made a name for himself in the culinary world. He is known for his discipline, mastery of techniques, and refined approach to his creations, which assisted him in impressing the judges during the competition. Outside the show, he serves as a Sous Chef at Manhattan’s three-Michelin-starred gem, Per Se, where he devotes nearly 80 hours a week to perfecting each plate. However, Andrew’s artistry is not limited to the restaurant since he is also active on social media and offers his followers a glimpse into his passion. In September 2024, he showcased his approach to cooking at an event at the Philippe Labaune Gallery. Most importantly, Andrew didn’t forget to acknowledge his colleague’s support during that time openly.

A month later, Andrew lent his voice and skills to support a master craftsman at an MTC Kitchen event, which further cemented his reputation as a chef and a collaborator. While his professional excellence largely centres around French cuisine, his personal story carries a profound depth. Having lost his father at 13, Andrew often shares those early lessons about resilience and turning things around in the darkest of times, which shaped his outlook. However, his life is now filled with joy in the presence of his wife and soulmate, Rachel. They tied the knot on May 24, 2024, and the pair has been in the bubble of love since then. As of writing, their world revolves around their furry pup, Melon, who is a big part of their lives.

Courtney Evans is a Private Chef Who Continues to Inspire Future Chefs

Courtney Evans has been testing the waters as a Private Chef, aside from her role as a Sous Chef. Her love for cooking began right at home, where her father taught her the roots of classic preparations, while her mother inspired her to experiment with the ingredients fearlessly. It eventually shaped her adventurous side, helping her define her signature style. After graduating from Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina, she sharpened her skills with an internship at the prestigious Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Ultimately, she returned to Charlotte and joined Leah and Louise around February 2020. Courtney worked there for a few years before eventually taking up the role of Sous Chef at 3rd & Fernwood. In March 2023, she was invited to Paw Creek ES to speak with students on Career Day about her life as a chef.

Courtney participated in the 2023 Iconoclast Dinner Experience. Her career reached heights in October of the same year with her appearance on WBTV QC, where she spoke about the 3rd annual Bayhaven Food and Wine Festival, besides her dish, Mother Earth. By April 2024, she was featured on SouthPark Magazine. Additionally, she was interviewed on the ‘Paper Trails’ Podcast the following October. Most recently, in February 2025, Courtney cooked at an event that was a collaborative effort of Nike and A’ja Wilson. In September, she once again graced the pages of SouthPark Magazine. Beyond her professional accolades, she never spares a moment to express her love for her mother, who has remained one of her biggest inspirations. Her life is deeply grounded in her family, whether it be with cousins or close household members.

Ilke Schaaf Blends Her Namibian Roots With Modern Techniques as a Line Cook

Ilke Schaaf graduated from Savannah Culinary Institute in July 2022 before joining Clover Hill as a Chef de Partie or a Line Cook. It is a Michelin-star fine dining restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. She was originally born in Namibia, but her family immigrated to Georgia when she was just three years old. Despite the significant change, Ilke carries her heritage close to her heart, which influences her preparations. She always makes sure to combine bold flavors with her youthful edge. Her presence extends beyond the kitchen, which is evident from the way she has steadily grown an audience of more than 1.7K followers on Instagram. On the platform, Ilke shares snapshots of her delicious recipes like ratatouille, braai en bykos, and many more.

When Ilke is not busy in the kitchen, she spends her time outdoors hiking, mountain climbing, or even near the beach, especially surfing. The chef has continued to balance her ambition with a love for her family. She is deeply connected to her parents, Gernot and Inkie, and her siblings, Lika, Hein, and Noki. Ilke never misses a chance to express her love for them and celebrate their milestones. In September 2024, she traveled with her family to Swakopmund, Namibia, strengthening her ties to her traditions. Another big part of her life is none other than her partner, Jonathan Noll. In June 2025, the latter finally popped the question, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter. At home, Ilke showers her love and attention on her furry kitten, Daisey.

Peter McTiernan Has Been Soaring to New Heights as an Executive Chef Today

From the show’s beginning, Peter McTiernan stood out as a natural leader. He took charge whenever necessary and guided his fellow competitors, which was evident from how he took up the reins during the entrance exam. However, his confidence was not born from privilege, but rather perseverance. Peter had shared that while growing up, he endured a rough childhood marked by financial struggles. With no formal culinary school training, he paved his path the hard way. He began his professional journey as just a Dishwasher and gradually worked his way up the ranks. Peter’s relentless drive eventually led him to Uchi Denver in Colorado, where he honed his skills as a Sushi Chef.

Along the way, Peter wore several hats, including his role as an Assistant Pastry Chef at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. As of writing, he is the Executive Chef at Dio Mio, a recommended eatery by the Michelin Guide Colorado. On his Instagram, he proudly shares glimpses of this journey, showcasing his plating designs, inventive dishes, and the artistry that defines his style. Furthermore, Peter has made it necessary to show appreciation for his family along the way. He is quite close to his mother and maintains an incredible bond with her two sisters, especially Patricia Thompson. Even during her marriage, Peter expressed his joy, writing, “My friggin sister got married this weekend. I’ve never been so happy in my life!”

Joaquin Cariaso is a Sous Chef With a Deep Passion For Adventure

Joaquin Cariaso earned a Bachelor’s in Culinary Arts/Chef Training from The Culinary Institute of America (CIA). However, his professional trajectory began in July 2017 as a Line Cook at Talde, where he served until August 2019. The following December, he joined the same position at Fox and Falcon. Joaquin left behind the role in January 2021 before becoming a Restaurant Kitchen Assistant at the Bocuse Restaurant. After working there for four months, the contestant returned to the CIA as a Content Specialist. While serving there, he was also an Extern for Le Bernardin from September to December 2021. Joaquin moved on from the CIA in August 2022 and became a Sous Chef at Charlie Palmer Collective, continuing to serve there till May 2024.

Following that, Joaquin joined Cafe Sabarsky as Pastry Production Chef. Eventually, in January 2025, he moved on and stepped into his current role as a Sous Chef for the Union Square Hospitality Group. During the show, he was also serving in the same position at Charlie Palmer Steak. Moreover, Joaquin works at Manhatta restaurant, which is one of New York’s competitive dining powerhouses. He boasts a growing fanbase of over 1.8k on Instagram, where he shares both elegant culinary creations and sneak peeks into his life in New York. Beyond this, he is just as passionate about traveling to several exotic destinations. Joaquin explored Italy in October 2022, which was followed by his journey to Tokyo, Japan, in July 2024.

Nikki Nash’s Life Revolves Around Her Partner and Daughter

Nikki Nash has always been known for her precision, eye for presentation, and commitment to consistency. These are the qualities that have defined her journey as a Personal/Private chef. She treats every dish as an opportunity to bring out its beauty as much as its flavor. Her Instagram page, chefnikkkki, is dedicated specifically to her preparations. On the platform, Nikki gives her followers a glimpse into her cooking skills. Some of her most beloved dishes include chicken pasta salad and yellow curry chicken katsu noodles, among many others. Nikki also maintains another account with over 2K followers, which serves as a diary of her personal life. Currently residing in Austin, Texas, she shares her life with her soulmate, Max Nash.

Together, Nikki and Max welcomed their beautiful daughter, Lilah Jayne, into this world in April 2021. On the show, she highlighted how becoming a mother has given her determination. She called her daughter to be her greatest motivation during the competition. Her feed is usually filled with heartfelt moments with her little girl and snapshots of their family adventures. Apart from that, Nikki always embraces her love for community, which leads her to spend memorable time with Max and her friends. In June 2025, the couple enjoyed a lively outing at the Lightning in a Bottle music festival with their close friends, which was followed by their attendance at the Burning Man in Black Rock City, Nevada, in September.

Javauneeka Jacobs Blends African and Mexican Flavors Into Culinary Creations

Javauneeka Jacobs completed her Culinary Arts studies at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago, Illinois, in 2017. In her career, she interned at Disney’s Epcot before honing her cooking skills in several Rick Bayless restaurants. Some of them include Leña Brava, Topolobampo, Cruz Blanca, and Xoco. Ultimately, Javauneeka became a Culinary Assistant/Line Cook at Frontera Grill in September 2020, before rising through the ranks to become a Sous Chef at the establishment. Over the years, Javauneeka’s talent has drawn attention across several platforms. This was evident from her appearance in WBEZ’s Reset Food Friday series and her win at the ‘Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen’ in December 2023. The Reader also interviewed her in November 2024.

There, Javauneeka spoke about how her mother’s innovative culinary expertise also motivated her to mold it into her own style. On social media, she shares recipes with garden-fresh ingredients and even gives her colleagues a shout-out. In June 2025, Javauneeka co-hosted a Smoke Session dinner with another Chef, giving fans a taste of her collaborative spirit. She has been leading a happy and fulfilling personal life with her husband, Chef Zach Steen. The duo exchanged their vows in August 2022. Since then, they have been moving forward in both their cooking and personal adventures. In January 2024, they made their way to Aegina Island and Athens, Greece, which also inspired one of Javauneeka’s dishes at the beginning of the cook-off.

Private Chef Abby Kirn is Also a Farmer and Olive Oil Sommelier

Abby Kirn has carved a niche for herself as a Private Chef specializing in providing clients with refined and intimate dining experiences. She stepped into her career at The French Laundry, after which she gained experience in several Michelin-starred restaurants nationwide. Today, she balances her culinary skills with managing her family’s biodynamic farm, named Lush EVOO. Abby’s work extends beyond that through her website, where she presents herself not only as a chef but also as a farmer and olive oil sommelier. Furthermore, she maintains a Substack blog, where she proudly shares her recipes. Abby recently appeared on a YouTube talk show, ‘A Cheese Course’, in August and September 2025.

Abby is active on social media, especially Instagram, where over 9K fans receive glimpses of her recipes, events, and collaborations. In January 2025, she participated in a major fundraiser, Forla, following which she also competed on ‘Chopped: Love Tournament’ in April. In the following month, Abby cooked delicious meals for the business, The Get Out. She also hosted a bakeshop featuring recipes with olive oil from her family farm that very same month. Moreover, she did a paid collaboration in August 2025 with none other than the brand, Merry People. Although Abby prefers to keep her personal life under wraps, it is pretty visible that her very being is significantly rooted in values, family, and friendships.

London Chase is an Executive Chef With a Natural Knack For Art

London Chase has continued to impress everyone in the culinary world with his unique blend of discipline and creativity. He is originally from Nigeria and proudly draws on his heritage, infusing flavors in his dishes. After honing his skills as a Junior Sous Chef at Essential by Christophe, London took a big leap by becoming an Executive Chef at Mango Bay restaurant. With him taking the helm, the eatery was ultimately featured on the Michelin Guide in September 2025. Apart from that, London is thriving as a digital creator. On Instagram, he boasts over 6K followers, where his feed reflects his keen fashion sense and eye for style.

London also actively maintains two personal blogs on this platform. One of them serves as his way to provide his imaginative take on gastronomy with aesthetics. It showcases his curated concepts through foods like Jamaican steamed fish, Nigerian pepper soup, and several others. London’s creativity extends through his involvement with the Art Department – Studio Collective. It is a space where food, art, prints, and fashion collide. In May 2025, the initiative held an event, named Plate and Palette, where he presented everyone with a unique dining-meets-art experience built entirely around his own menu.

Sidney Rubenstein is Thriving as a Private and a Head Chef

Sidney Rubenstein earned an Associate’s degree in Art/Art Studies from The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in July 2022. However, his professional trajectory started in January 2018, when he joined as a Line Cook at Woodstock Cafe and Shoppes. He served there till March 2020 before moving on to work at The Inn at Little Washington for just the following November. Ultimately, Sidney took on several roles, like Line Cook at Jackie Reys Ohana Grill and Private Chef at Trillium Trading. In August 2022, Sidney became a Private Chef for the New York Jets. While working there, Sidney took on the same role for the New York Red Bulls by September 2023.

Besides that, Sidney added another milestone in February 2025 by joining as the Head Chef at the Monument. At the moment, he is also the Head Chef at 18th Rebellion. Alongside these responsibilities, he launched his small business, Rubenstein Chef and Co. LLC. It is his culinary company that aims to bring refined French techniques to the world of private chefs. Despite his demanding schedule, he remains grounded in his family. Sidney never misses an opportunity to express his gratitude for his loved ones and colleagues, who have inspired him in and out of the kitchen. Beyond everything, a big part of his heart belongs to the love of his life and girlfriend, Cristina Rose. The couple happily celebrated their two years of togetherness in April 2025.

Khan Bataa Serves as a Sous Chef at a Fine Dining Restaurant Today

Khan Bataa’s journey revolves deeply around his Mongolian heritage, which he skillfully weaves into his refined techniques and bold innovations. He is currently based in Seattle, Washington, and has built a career that reflects both his discipline and creativity. When he first appeared on the show, he worked as a Sous Chef at Hamdi. However, before that, Khan proudly worked at the Art of the Table restaurant in July 2021. As of writing, he is a Sous Chef for the Michelin-star restaurant, Rose’s Luxury. Additionally, he offers his expertise as a Private Chef, giving his clients a chance to enjoy his mouth-watering preparations. Khan’s social media puts forth his story behind the scenes, highlighting the finesse of plating and dedication he brings to every dish, like ribeye steak and strawberry mousse cake. Unlike some of his peers, he prefers to keep his personal life away from the prying eyes.

Karla Perez Showcases Her Origin with Farm-to-Table Elegance

Karla Perez has been turning several heads at one of the most renowned farm-to-table restaurants, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which is located in Pocantico Hills, New York. Hailing from Venezuela, she brings a seasonal approach to her cooking. Beyond her professional endeavors, she embraces every little moment with open arms, often surrounded by her close circle of friends. They usually join her on countless adventures, whether it be through a walk in the streets of Times Square in New York or even enjoying a quiet day, lounging by the pool. Karla’s social media captures the snippet of her life, which is filled with warmth, laughter, and connection.

Karla is especially close to her mother and grandmother, and those bonds inspired her resilience and creativity. She is equally drawn to nature’s beauty and often seeks respite by the ocean. For Karla, the definition of peace is relaxing to the rhythm of crashing waves. She is a big music lover who found her way to Lollapalooza in August 2024. Travel also awakens her spirit, which is visible through her memorable journeys across several places in the country, like Florida and Utah. In June 2025, Karla jetted off to Mexico and enjoyed her time basking in the sun.

