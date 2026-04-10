Big Mistakes Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Netflix’s ‘Big Mistakes’ begins with a seemingly minor crime, which snowballs into something that the protagonists could never have imagined. The story follows siblings Nicky and Morgan, who get embroiled with a gang, forced to work for them in their criminal enterprise after Morgan steals a necklace from them. The eight-episode season delivers a twisted tale that gets more compelling by the minute. The finale shows that the characters are not slowing down anytime soon, and the cliffhangers leave the audience with more questions than ever. For now, the show has not been renewed by Netflix. The streaming service usually takes a couple of weeks before deciding a show’s fate. If ‘Big Mistakes’ is renewed for a second season, it will most likely return to our screens in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Big Mistakes Season 2 Will Focus on Annette’s Criminal Empire

One of the major shocks of the first season is the revelation of Annette as the real mob boss. Before the finale, she appears in the background, with little to no influence on what’s happening with Nicky, Morgan, and their family. The only connection she seems to have is that she is the mother of Morgan’s fiancé, Max. In the final episode, however, it turns out that she has been running the whole operation since the beginning. In fact, she was the one after the massacre that happened in Miami, which Nicky and Morgan survived simply because she wanted their lives spared.

The second season will turn the focus on Annette and her criminal enterprise as Nicky and Morgan find out more about it. The duo has no option but to work for her, especially since she has made it clear that they are alive because of her. Morgan is forced to marry Max, even though she’d made up her mind to break up with him, while Nicky has broken up with Tareq, even though they had planned to start a new phase of their lives together. To make matters worse, their mother, Linda, has won the mayoral elections, thanks to Annette’s backing, which means that the mob boss now has their mother wrapped around her finger, too.

With all this in mind, things are going to get worse for the family in the second season. There is a chance that Linda might find out about the whole thing as well, especially if Annette tries to force her to do something in return for helping her with the campaign. The show’s co-creator, Dan Levy, has stated that he has the whole story mapped out in his mind, and given the chance, they will make the second season grander in scope and scale. This means that whatever crimes Morgan and Nicky committed in the first season are nothing compared to what they will be forced to do the second time around.

Big Mistakes Season 2 Will Add New Cast Members

The second season of ‘Big Mistakes’ will bring back Dan Levy as Nicky and Taylor Ortega as Morgan. Laurie Metcalf’s Linda and Abby Quinn’s Natalie will also return to complete the family and feed into the chaos of the second season. Elizabeth Perkins’ Annette will adopt a grander role in the second season after the shocking revelation of the Season 1 finale. Because Morgan is now forced to continue her relationship with Max, Jack Innanen will return to reprise his role. In the Season 1 finale, Nicky breaks up with Tareq, but that doesn’t mean that the man is completely out of his life.

If the show takes place while Tareq goes on the cruise he had planned for himself and Nicky, then Jacob Gutierrez might be absent for a good part of the second season. However, given the sudden shift in their relationship and the fact that Tareq knows about Nicky’s criminal present, we might get to see him again. Speaking of Nicky’s criminal affiliations, Boran Kuzum’s Yusuf is still in play, especially since he was the one who ratted out Ivan and Andrei, both of whom are dead and not returning for the second season. In addition to this, new faces will be added to the cast, especially as Morgan and Nicky are introduced to more of Annette’s associates in the Italian mob.

Read More: Big Mistakes Ending Explained: Who is the Real Mob Boss?