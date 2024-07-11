What Happened to Firewater? Why is Bill Hader Not in the Sausage Party TV Show?

Prime Video’s animated comedy series ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ is a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Sausage Party,’ which ends with Frank and his friends joining Firewater and Gum to learn that they are just cartoons. When it comes to the show, the revelation doesn’t exist as the hotdog and his companions are about to conclude a war against the humans. What’s different is the absence of Firewater, one of Bill Hader’s characters in the original film. Neither Firewater is mentioned in the series, nor an explanation is given regarding his absence. His disappearance, however, can be connected to Hader’s departure from the franchise! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Firewater’s Mysterious Disappearance

Firewater may have been killed during the war between humans and groceries. ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ begins with Frank and his friends trying their best to kill the last of the surviving humans to win the fight against the species that has been eating them. The opening makes it clear that the war has been going on for a while, and during the same period, a human must have murdered Firewater. Even though he is regarded as one of the immortal beings, his life is limited to the strength of his highly fragile bottle. During an apocalyptic event, it is unlikely that such a bottle will survive, especially while fighting at the forefront as a leader.

Firewater’s leadership qualities explain why he most likely gets killed in the war when inferior alcoholic products such as gin survive the same. If that’s what happened, it is not a surprise that Firewater is not mentioned by any surviving members of the apocalyptic event. Even though he hangs out with Frank on several occasions, they are not really close for the latter or any of his friends to remember him, especially while the group is mourning the death of Kareem Abdul Lavash and Gum, who have been integral parts of their lives. The shocking deaths of these two beloved ones must have overshadowed the possible demise of Firewater.

Bill Hader’s Departure From the Sausage Party Franchise

As of now, Bill Hader has not released an official statement regarding his exit from the ‘Sausage Party’ franchise. Considering the narrative of the sequel series, his departure can be the result of the creative decision to write Firewater off. The show primarily revolves around Frank, Brenda, and Julius’ quest for power. After the conclusion of the war, a power vacuum exists, which motivates the couple and the orange to battle for it. This vacuum will not exist if Firewater is alive. As the leader of the Non-Perishables, he will automatically be selected for the throne.

Firewater’s existence might have forced Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Conrad Vernon, the creators of the series, to pursue another narrative to set up the sequel series. Therefore, they must have decided to build the show’s storylines without the liquor bottle. The absence of Firewater in the series must have given Hader an opportunity to pursue other projects despite his ability to voice multiple characters within a single project. The actor must have been engaged in voicing Banana in John Krasinski’s ‘IF.’ Furthermore, Hader has been busy with the production of ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ an animated movie he also executive produces.

Since Hader is voicing the titular character in the Warner Bros. project, which is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2026, he might have had to prioritize this film over ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia.’ With several voicing commitments under his belt, Hader might have even wanted to try something different when Rogen and crew were developing the Prime Video series.

