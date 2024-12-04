Bill and Lorraine Currier: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

Bill and Lorraine Currier had built a structured and comfortable life together in Essex, Vermont. Married for many years without children, they cherished a tight-knit circle of friends and family who became their chosen family. However, in June 2011, alarm bells rang when both failed to appear at their respective workplaces, prompting an official investigation. After months of searching, police determined they had been victims of foul play. ABC’s ‘Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls’ delves into the details of the case and uncovers the identity of the individual responsible for their untimely demise.

Bill and Lorraine Currier Were Last Seen by Their Colleagues

William Scott “Bill” Currier was born on April 4, 1961, in Vermont, to Andrew and Marilyn Currier. From an early age, Bill exhibited remarkable academic dedication, and his parents believed he was destined for great achievements. His life was further enriched when he found his soulmate in Lorraine Simonne Arnold Currier. Lorraine was born on July 4, 1955, in New Hampshire to Paul and Clara Arnold. The two met in the early 1980s, and their connection blossomed into a loving relationship. They decided to unite their lives in marriage on July 20, 1985, embarking on a beautiful journey together.

Their life together was one they took immense pride in. They settled in a home near Susie Wilson Road on the west side of Essex, Vermont. Bill remained close to his family, while Lorraine maintained a strong bond with her two siblings. Though they didn’t have children, their lives were far from empty. Nieces, nephews, and the many friends they made during their years in town became the family they cherished. Bill worked at the University of Vermont, and Lorraine was employed at the Fletcher Allen Health Care office. Their routine was well-established, running smoothly and providing them with a comfortable, fulfilling life. They were last seen by their colleagues on June 8, 2011, when they left work.

On June 9, 2011, when neither Bill nor Lorraine reported to work, their colleagues grew concerned. Both were known to be diligent employees who always notified their workplaces in advance if they needed time off. Worried, their colleagues contacted the family, who then requested a welfare check by the police. Upon inspection, authorities discovered that the couple’s house had been broken into through the garage, with clear signs of forced entry. However, there were no signs of a struggle inside, and neither Bill nor Lorraine was found. The investigation spanned several months, and in April 2012, the police searched a residence in Essex located less than a mile from their home. Another extensive search was conducted at the Casella Coventry Landfill in Coventry, Vermont, in hopes of finding their remains. It has never been recovered.

Bill and Lorraine Currier’s Car Was Found Two Days After They Went Missing

Starting on June 9, 2011, the police launched an extensive and meticulous search for Bill and Lorraine Currier. Investigators were certain the couple had not disappeared voluntarily, as they had left behind all their personal belongings. On June 11, authorities discovered their car parked near an apartment complex on Pearl Street. Despite following numerous leads over the next several months, none provided any breakthroughs. In March 2012, a significant development emerged when police arrested Israel Keyes, who had kidnapped and murdered 18-year-old Samantha Koenig in Anchorage, Alaska. While interrogating Keyes, authorities began to suspect he was a serial killer.

Based on the timeline Keyes provided and the pattern of his other offenses, the police questioned him about additional potential victims. He admitted to murdering a couple in Vermont in 2011, raising alarms about the Currier case. Keyes ultimately confessed, offering a detailed account of the events that transpired. He revealed that on June 2, 2011, he flew from Alaska to Chicago, rented a car, and drove nearly 1,000 miles to Vermont. He brought a gun and silencer with him. He spent three days in the area and even purchased a short-term fishing license to maintain a low profile. Keyes explained that he had come to Vermont with the intent to kidnap and murder. He targeted Bill and Lorraine Currier’s home because it appeared easily accessible.

The Confession of a Serial Killer Helped Solve Bill and Lorraine Currier’s Murder Case

Israel Keyes explained that he chose Bill and Lorraine Currier’s home due to its attached garage and the layout, which allowed him to guess the location of the bedroom from the outside. The backyard gave the impression that it belonged to an elderly couple, who he assumed would be easier to overpower, and he saw no evidence of a dog. On the night of June 8, 2011, he said he waited quietly in the backyard until everything seemed still. He added that he cut the phone line to test if it would trigger an alarm system. Gaining access to the garage by removing a fan from a window, he then used a crowbar to smash a window and enter the house. Wearing a helmet-mounted flashlight, Keyes launched what he referred to as a “blitz” attack on Bill and Lorraine.

Keyes recounted that after breaking into the home, he zip-tied both Bill and Lorraine and transported them to an abandoned house he had scouted in advance. While forcing Bill inside, Lorraine managed to escape briefly, but Keyes said he overpowered her and dragged her back. He initially reassured them that it was just a kidnapping, though he had far more sinister intentions. Keyes said that he took Lorraine upstairs, but Bill managed to break one of the zip ties and attempted to resist. Keyes returned and fatally shot Bill with a silenced gun. He then admitted to sexually assaulting Lorraine before strangling her to death. Afterward, he said that he placed their remains in garbage bags and concealed them with debris inside the abandoned house. Despite extensive searches of the site and the landfill where debris from the demolished house was later transported, the remains of Bill and Lorraine were never recovered.

