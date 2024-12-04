Israel Keyes: What Happened to the Serial Killer?

The disappearance of 18-year-old Samantha Tessla Koenig from Anchorage, Alaska, in February 2012 set off an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of Israel Keyes. However, his calculated methods, lack of remorse, and meticulous planning suggested that Keyes was far more than a one-time offender. Investigators began to suspect he had committed multiple murders. ABC’s ‘Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls’ delves into the life and crimes of Keyes. His childhood, the years that shaped his life, and his motivations have all been explored in the doc-series.

Israel Keyes Exhibited Alarming Tendencies From a Young Age

Israel Keyes was born on January 7, 1978, in Richmond, Utah, to Heidi and John Jeffrey Keyes. He was the second of ten children in a deeply religious and insular family. His parents, known for their strong beliefs, were adherents of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and raised their children in a strictly controlled environment. The family lived an off-the-grid lifestyle, and the children were all homeschooled. They kept moving through most of Keyes’ early childhood and finally settled down in Colville, Washington. They lived in a small cabin where. Basic necessities like electricity and running water were absent.

As a teenager, Keyes exhibited disturbing behaviors that hinted at his emerging dark tendencies. He was known to be cruel to animals, a common precursor to violent tendencies in some individuals. He would often harm small creatures, such as killing neighborhood pets and torturing animals he found in the woods. He also gained a reputation for vandalizing property, including shooting BB guns at a neighbor’s house. By his late teens, Keyes had rejected his family’s religious beliefs and declared himself an atheist. This caused a fallout with his family, and he was asked not to keep in touch with them in any capacity.

Keyes enjoyed working with his hands, and at the age of 16, he built a cabin for his family. Between 1995 and 1997, he worked as a professional contractor. On July 9, 1998, he moved and enlisted in the United States Army in New York. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, Fort Hood, and spent some time in Egypt, too. Psychologists later noted that this period of his life played a significant role in him acquiring the skills and tools that he would later use in his criminal activities. Some of his fellow soldiers recalled that Keyes often spoke about burying “kill kits” and mentioned his plans to commit various crimes. While his talk seemed fantastical to some, it caused others to distance themselves from him.

Israel Keyes Kept up The Pretense of a Normal Life While Committing Crimes

Israel Keyes received an Army Achievement Medal for his service as a gunner and assistant gunner from December 1998 to July 2001. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Neah Bay, Washington. It was there, at one of the Indian reservations, that he met a woman online who would later become the mother of his child. In 2007, he relocated with her and their child to Alaska, where he planned to start a construction business. That same year, he founded Keyes Construction, offering a variety of services while maintaining a reliable and trustworthy public image.

In March 2012, Israel Keyes was driving through Lufkin, Texas, when a Texas Highway Patrol Corporal stopped him and conducted a search of his vehicle. During the search, incriminating items were found, including a sweatshirt and ski masks, which linked him to the murder of 18-year-old Samantha Tessla Koenig in Anchorage, Alaska. Bank notes covered in an ink pack were also recovered from his car then. The police had already gathered evidence that he had used stolen ATM cards from Samantha and had even demanded a ransom of $30,000 from her family for her safe release. It was all a ruse as he had killed her and staged a picture with her remains before discarding it in a lake. Keyes was taken in for interrogation, where he confessed to the murder and provided a detailed account of what had happened.

Israel Keyes Was Being Investigated for Different Types of Criminal Activity

Israel Keyes’ methodology was so meticulous and well-executed that investigators quickly suspected he may have committed other crimes prior to the kidnapping and murder of Samantha. When questioned about potential additional victims, Keyes admitted to the 2011 killings of William “Bill” Scott Currier and Lorraine Simonne Currier from Essex, Vermont. His level of cooperation with investigators varied, depending on the day and his mood. While he never fully accepted responsibility for any of his crimes until after he was incarcerated, the police believed his killing spree began much earlier, possibly in March 1996. They considered him a suspect in the murder of 13-year-old Julie Marie Harris, a Special Olympics medalist in skiing, who was killed around that time.

Keyes confessed to numerous murders, though many of his victims remain unidentified. He is considered a suspect in the 2007 murder of Randi Ann Malitz Gorenberg, the 2009 murder of Debra Feldman, and the February 2012 murder of James “Jimmy” Lamar Tidwell Jr. In addition to these killings, he was being investigated in several bank robberies and admitted to committing arson. His victims and the nature of his crimes varied widely, demonstrating his lack of a consistent pattern and making it difficult to connect him to specific cases. Following his arrest, Keyes was extradited to Alaska, where he was brought to court for indictment. During one of the court sessions, he attempted to escape, leaping toward others in the courtroom in a sudden and dramatic effort to flee.

Israel Keyes Killed Himself While Awaiting Trial

Israel Keyes was scheduled to stand trial in March 2013, with prosecutors building a robust case against him. While awaiting trial, he was detained at the Anchorage Correctional Complex under strict security restrictions. Despite these measures, he managed to manipulate a razor, replacing its blade with tin foil to avoid detection. On December 2, 2012, officers discovered him dead in his cell. He had slit his wrists and attempted self-strangulation, ending his life before his trial could proceed.

Keyes left behind a chilling suicide note but omitted any revelations about the identities of additional victims. Alongside the note, investigators found an unsettling drawing composed of blood—eleven skulls, one of which included the cryptic phrase, “WE ARE ONE.” This macabre artwork has led investigators to theorize that he may have been confessing to a total of eleven murders, further deepening the mystery of his crimes.

