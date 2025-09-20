Who is Frida? Who Plays Her in Billionaires’ Bunker?

Co-created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, Netflix’s ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ examines society in the face of an apocalyptic threat through the eyes of a number of billionaires. Originally titled ‘El refugio atómico,’ this Spanish thriller takes some of the world’s wealthiest people and puts them in a high-profile bunker facility nestled deep underground. In such a scenario, conflict is inevitable, and while some characters face the heat head-on, others choose to prioritize self-preservation. Frida occupies a middle spot between these two ends, paving her own path away from familial politics. This, in turn, opens the door to new relationships, many of which help the character relocate parts of her personality and become one of the primary needle movers of the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Frida Takes Charge of Her Own Life Inside the Bunker

Frida is introduced into the story as the bridge between two billionaire families. As Max’s mother, she is particularly affected by the death of Ane and Max’s subsequent prison sentence. Despite that, she chooses to look past the suffering and grasp the only chance that she’ll ever have at rekindling old connections. Although Frida maintains a calm presence throughout the narrative, we see hints of her true nature when she breaks things off with Rafa. She reveals that her personality thus far has been a facade, and her real self comes out when she is madly in love. As Rafa is not someone for whom she has romantic feelings, Frida’s exit from the marriage turns into a freeing moment, catapulting her repressed desires into the forefront. She begins staying with her mother, Victoria, and discussions of love, lust, and boundless fun take over.

Frida’s defining action in the inaugural season is her affair with Guillermo, Ane’s father. Although the two have maintained cordial relations for decades, it’s only after they both separate from their respective partners that the true scene begins to unfold. As it turns out, Frida has long wanted to be in a relationship with Guillermo, and the exhilaration that comes along with it only adds to her desperation. Their dynamic quickly turns into a game of dominance and submission, with Frida eventually gaining the upper hand. She does not shy away from using violence to secure her position, but that only makes her all the more attractive to Guillermo. On one occasion, she even goes as far as to force Yako, one of the guards, to have sex with her. Although Guillermo takes note of this, he is unable to do anything, which in turn cements Frida’s grip over the relationship.

Frida’s exploration of her sexuality can be interpreted as her breaking free of the persona that has suffocated her for years. Additionally, it also puts her desire for control in a new light, as the character effectively flips many conventional power dynamics on their head. However, this also adds an element of unpredictability to her actions, which end up harming the person she holds dearest, Max. The protagonist is unable to cope with the knowledge of his mother’s affair, and things only become more bitter when he learns that it is with Guillermo, his former father-in-law. This turn of events points to the larger thematic conversation of the series, where the layers of lies cultivated within a family can often all come out at once, hurting everything and everyone in sight. Although his dynamic with Frida changes forever, Max does not even get a moment to process his emotions, leaving many things unsaid between mother and son.

Actor Natalia Verbeke Channels the Many Shades of Frida

Frida stands out as one of the most enigmatic inhabitants of the Kimera Underground Park, going from a warm, caring family person to a clever, motivated individual at the drop of a hat. A sharp contrast such as this can be hard for any actor to pull off, but Natalia Verbeke steps into the role with a seemingly effortless charm. The actor is known for bringing complex characters to life, and has several iconic films under her belt, such as ‘The Other Side of the Bed,’ where she plays Paula, as well as ‘Son of the Bridge,’ and ‘Dot the I,’ where she essays the roles of Naty and Carmen Collazo, respectively. Additionally, Verbeke has been featured in a number of hit television series, such as Doctor Mateo and El Nudo, where she plays Adriana Pozuelo and Cristina Arias. Verbeke’s acting prowess, coupled with her rich creative vision, was an essential component in Frida’s construction.

In an interview with EntreFocus, Natalia Verbeke provided some fascinating insight into Frida and her metamorphosis. The actor stated that Frida has the most drastic transformation over the course of eight episodes. Explaining further, Verbeke charted her character’s journey as a woman who does not dare to express her opinions on anything, turning into someone who learns to take control of her own life. She also remarks that, in a way, Frida feels more liberated inside the bunker than outside, which brings a completely new strand of thought to the narrative. While everyone is afraid of losing a part of themselves in the fear and suffocation of a post-apocalyptic life, Max’s mother learns to live a life she is proud of, in all of its highs and lows.

