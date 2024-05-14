Billy Chemirmir: Who Was Pillowcase Murderer? How Did He Die?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Paramount+’s Randy Ferrell-directed ‘Pillowcase Murders’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and haunting. That’s because it delves into the tale of how alleged serial killer as well as sociopath Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir left a trail of pure devastation in his wake for years without anyone even realizing. After all, he preyed upon the usually forgotten or overlooked elderly resid ents of high-end retirement communities for their jewelry before pawning them off the very same day.

Billy Chemirmir Was a Kenyan-American

Although born in the Rift Valley, between the cities of Eldoret and Nakur, plus within the suburb of Eldama Ravine, Billy spent the majority of his life in Dallas after relocating following a shift by one of his sisters. It was here that he got a job selling cars before ultimately evolving into a caregiver in the Northern area of Texas. The truth is his family operates several senior living homes in the Dallas area, yet no suspicious deaths have ever been reported there, making it clear Bill marked his prey very carefully in order to avoid suspicion.

However, Billy wasn’t always on the right path; it was reported in 2010 that he was convicted for the very first time for driving under the influence in Addison, followed by a similar charge in Dallas a year later. According to records, because nobody was harmed and he didn’t cause any significant damage, he was handed down merely a custodial sentence as well as fines, only for things to change in 2012. After all, that’s when he was arrested for assault on a female companion, four years before he was again accused of trespassing at Edgemere Retirement Community, and he pleaded guilty to both.

Little did anyone realize this wound ended up being Billy’s breaking point – per records, he began his killing spree following his release from prison in the only industry he knew by heart. He actually ostensibly targeted luxury senior living communities in the North Texas area, where he posed as a medical professional or maintenance person to gain access to the properties and then reportedly killed at least 22 elderly women by smothering them with a pillow. He then got away with it because a situation in this form doesn’t leave many traces behind, so it wasn’t until forensic teams were informed of related evidence of missing items that they connected the dots.

Therefore, it wasn’t until a woman survived one of Billy’s attacks at a senior living in Plano and provided authorities with a complete description that they finally caught on and set up a sting. Then, in March 2018, as soon as he was caught throwing away a jewelry box from his alleged last known victim, he was arrested and booked into the local jail. It was then the true extent of his depravities came to light, resulting in the officials putting an indictment of 11 additional counts of capital murder on him in May of 2019.

In the end, following delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as some legal issues, Billy went on trial for the first time on November 15, 2021. This resulted in a mistrial with an 11-1 jury deadlock, so he returned to court for trial #2 on April 25, 2022, just to be convicted of the homicide of Lu Thi Harris within three days. What followed was his trial for another murder altogether – that of Mary Brook – on October 3, 2022, only to again be convicted within five days. However, since neither prosecution side had asked for the death penalty, he was only sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The remaining charges against him were dropped on account of the two prior convictions since it was clear he’d never return to society again.

Billy Chemirmir Was Killed By His Cellmate

It was September 19, 2023, when Billy Chemirmir was found dead inside his cell at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Anderson County, Texas, where his cellmate has since been accused of his murder. According to reports, 39-year-old Wyatt Ellis Busby, serving a 50-year term for the 2016 stabbing death of a Houston area man, had taken this Kenyan-American native’s life overnight after he’d made inappropriate, sexual remarks about his children. As for the cause of his death, records indicate this 50-year-old had died from injuries stemming from blunt force trauma to the head, with a weapon likely made out of an edged knife.

