Where are Billy Flynn, Pete Randall, and Vance Lattime Jr. Now?

In May 1990, when Greggory Smart was found fatally shot at his home, the initial police suspicion was that a burglary had gone awry. However, a few weeks later, a man walked into the police station and surrendered his gun, claiming it might have been involved in the murder. Shortly after, investigators were able to connect the weapon to three teenagers—Billy Flynn, Patrick “Pete” Randall, and Vance Lattime Jr.—who were then arrested in relation to the crime. The investigation, the process of achieving justice, and the underlying motive were explored in depth in ABC’s 20/20 episode ‘Broken Vows.’

Billy Roped in Pete and Vance to Commit the Murder of Greggory Smart

William “Billy” Flynn was a student at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. During his sophomore year, Billy was eager to explore new experiences, so he volunteered for Project Self-Esteem, a drug awareness initiative. Through this program, the 15-year-old met Pamela Smart, another volunteer. According to his friend Cecelia Pierce, the two first developed a friendship that eventually turned into a romantic relationship. Cecelia realized what was happening when she saw them together in Pamela’s bedroom at the latter’s house.

Cecelia reported overhearing Pam talking to Billy on the phone about a murder plan. She initially thought it couldn’t be true but didn’t realize the plan was unfolding. On the evening of May 1, 1990, Billy and his two friends, Patrick “Pete” Randall and Vance “J.R.” Lattime, Jr., headed to Greggory Smart’s house. Vance later revealed that Pam had told them she would receive a $140,000 life insurance payout and had promised to pay him $500. While Vance waited in the car outside, Pete and Billy went inside the house.

Billy recounted that they ambushed Greggory as he entered the house, with Pete holding a knife to his throat while restraining him. Feeling helpless and frightened, Greggory didn’t resist, which is when Billy, using a gun they had stolen from Vance’s father, shot him. The weapon became crucial evidence when his father submitted it to the police, unraveling the entire scheme. In her defense during the trial, Pam tried to shift the blame onto Billy, claiming that he had acted out of jealousy and orchestrated the plan on his own. However, the jury was unconvinced, and the three boys testified against her as part of a plea agreement.

Billy Flynn is Serving a Lifetime Parole Sentence Today

Before Pam’s trial commenced in March 1991, Billy had already struck a plea deal with the prosecutors. He admitted to firing the fatal shot and agreed to testify against Pam. His testimony was pivotal in convincing the jury that Pam was the mastermind behind the crime. In 1992, Billy was found guilty of second-degree murder and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 40 years. His minimum sentence could be reduced by up to 12 years for good behavior while incarcerated. Accepting the punishment, Billy was sent to Maine State Prison in Warren.

While in prison, Billy earned his GED and began working as an electrician. In 2007, he appealed to have his sentence reduced and apologized to Greggory’s family, mentioning that he had spent as much time in prison as he had outside it and had vowed to wait until this point to make any application. His request was denied in February 2008, but his earliest eligibility for parole was reduced to between 3 and 25 years. In July 2014, he was transferred to a minimum-security prison and began participating in a work-release program. His parole was granted on March 12, 2015, and he was released on June 4, 2015, under the condition of lifetime parole. Since then, he has maintained a low profile.

Pete Randall Has Been Mandated to Serve Parole All His Life

Pete Randall received the same sentence as Billy- convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 40 years and the possibility of reducing his minimum sentence by 12 years for good behavior. He was incarcerated in the same prison as Billy, though it remains unclear if they ever communicated. In March 2009, his minimum sentence was adjusted to 3 to 25 years. Pete was released from prison on June 4, 2015, the same day as his co-conspirator, Billy. Given the recent passing of the 25th anniversary of Greggory’s death, their release sparked significant public outrage, with many expressing that, despite their parole, the conspirators would never be forgiven. Since his release, Pete has stayed out of the media spotlight and has been rarely seen or mentioned in reports.

Vance Lattime Jr.’s Appeal to Dismiss His Sentence Was Rejected

Because Vance Lattime remained in the car and didn’t directly participate in the murder, he anticipated a lighter sentence. However, he was charged as an accomplice to second-degree murder and received a life sentence. His minimum eligibility for parole was set at 30 years, with the possibility of reducing it by 12 years for good behavior. In 2005, his minimum sentence was reduced by three years, and he was released on parole that same year. Since then, Vance has been on lifetime parole, and his 2023 appeal to have it suspended was denied.

Read More: Pamela Smart: Where is the Killer Now?