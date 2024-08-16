Pamela Smart: Where is the Killer Now?

In May 1990, Pamela Smart’s neighbors were startled by her screams as she discovered her husband, Gregg Smart, lying in the hallway of their condominium. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the home had been ransacked, with Gregg having been shot once in the head and a towel wrapped around it. The police were skeptical of the burglary theory, and their suspicions were confirmed when they linked the murder to three teenage boys. The boys eventually confessed that Pamela had masterminded the whole scheme. On ABC’s ’20/20′ episode titled ‘Broken Vows,’ Pamela maintains her innocence and provides a detailed account of the events leading to her conviction.

Pamela Smart’s Husband Was Shot in Their Living Room

Pamela “Pam” Smart was born on August 16, 1967, to John and Linda Wojas in Coral Gables, Florida. She was a bright and lively young woman eager to take on new challenges and adapted quickly when her family moved from Miami, Florida, to Derry, New Hampshire. Excelling academically at Florida State University, she met Greggory (Gregory) “Gregg” Smart when she returned home for Christmas break in 1986. By February 1987, they began dating, and on May 7, 1989, they were married. Deeply in love, Gregg even moved to Florida to be closer to his wife during her senior year of college.

Everything went smoothly until the couple relocated to Derry, New Hampshire, where they established their home. Gregg found employment as an insurance agent, while Pam became a media communications specialist at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. On May 1, 1990, Pam returned home and immediately alerted her neighbors that her husband had been shot dead in their living room. Gregg was still wearing his work clothes, and when the police arrived, they initially believed the murder was due to a failed burglary. Everyone saw Pam breaking down and mourning the loss of her newlywed husband, but the reality of the situation turned out to be very different than it seemed.

Pamela Was Accused of Luring Teenagers to Commit the Murder

Just a few days into the investigation, an adult man walked into the police station, handed over his gun, and expressed his concern that it might have been used in Gregg’s murder. This man was the father of Vance “J.R.” Lattime, Jr., and he had learned about the murder from one of his son’s friends. The friend, Ralph Welch, was brought in for questioning, during which he revealed that his schoolmates, Billy Flynn, Patrick “Pete” Randall, and Vance Lattime Jr., had discussed the murder. Around the same time, the police received another anonymous tip indicating that a girl named Cecelia Pierce was also aware of the murder plot.

Cecilia was a student at the same school where Pam taught, and she was eager to cooperate when she arrived at the police station. She explained that she was Pam’s intern and had collaborated with her on a drug awareness initiative called Project Self-Esteem, which also involved the three boys. Cecilia suggested there was a romantic relationship between Pam and Billy, who was only 15 at the time. The police then asked Cecilia to wear a wire to record her conversations with Pam. She agreed and managed to capture Pam, subtly suggesting that Cecilia remain silent, warning that she could be implicated as an accessory to the murder. Based on these recordings, Pam was arrested on August 1, 1990, and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and witness tampering in connection with her husband’s death.

Pamela Smart is Serving a Life Sentence Today

When the trial began in March 1991, Pam Smart’s defense team argued that Billy Flynn acted out of jealousy and his own accord, asserting that Pam was not involved in the murder. However, the prosecution presented a different story, claiming that Pam had manipulated Billy to achieve her ends. According to plea bargains made with the three co-conspirators, they testified that Pam had asked them to kill Gregg. They also stated that Pam mentioned she would receive $140,000 from Gregg’s life insurance policy and offered a tiny portion of that money as a reward for committing the murder. Following the trial, Pam was convicted of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and witness tampering. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Over the years, Pam has completed two master’s degrees in Literature and Legal Studies. She is also an active National Organization for Women member and a vocal advocate for women’s prison rights. By March 2023, she had exhausted all her legal avenues, rendering her life sentence unchangeable. Throughout this period, Pam maintained her innocence, giving numerous interviews where she insisted she was unaware of Billy’s intentions. However, on June 11, 2024, she acknowledged her role in the crime for the first time, admitting she had struggled to come to terms with it over the years. She is now seeking a reduction in her sentence. At 57 years old, Pam continues serving at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

