Cecelia Pierce: Where is Pam Smart’s Intern Now?

When Greggory Smart was killed in his living room in Derry, New Hampshire, in May 1990, no one initially suspected his wife, Pamela Smart, of being involved. However, suspicion shifted toward Pamela after a teenage girl named Cecelia Pierce informed the police that she had overheard a plot to murder Greggory, which implicated three of her teenage friends and Pamela. ABC’s 20/20 episode ‘Broken Vows’ highlights Cecelia’s eagerness to assist in the investigation and her pivotal role in helping bring justice for Greggory.

Cecilia Pierce Had Overheard Gregg’s Murder Plan

Cecelia Pierce was a student at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire, where she led a typical life surrounded by friends and family. Aspiring to become a journalist, she eagerly accepted the opportunity to intern with Pamela “Pam” Smart, the school’s media coordinator. Cecelia recounted how she met William “Billy” Flynn during the Project Self-Esteem that Pam was heading and witnessed his romantic involvement with Pam. She had even been to Pam’s home and spotted the two together. When Cecelia overheard Pamela and Billy discussing a murder plan, she informed an adult, but her claims about an actual murder plot were not taken seriously.

When Billy, along with two other classmates — Patrick “Pete” Randall and Vance “J.R.” Lattime, Jr. — were arrested for Gregg’s murder, Cecelia felt compelled to come forward. She went to the police and provided a comprehensive account of everything she had overheard. She immediately agreed when asked to wear a wire to record her conversations with Pam. In these recordings, Pam attempted to intimidate Cecelia by suggesting she would also be implicated as an accomplice if she cooperated with the police. However, Cecelia’s recordings served as critical evidence, leading to Pam’s arrest and conviction during the subsequent trial.

Cecelia Was Not Happy with Pam Smart’s Appeals for Release

Following the trial, Cecelia Pierce’s family relocated to Jefferson City, Missouri, to escape the media attention the case had garnered. She attended Jefferson City High School from 1991 to 1992. In 1995, with the release of the movie To Die For, Cecelia received a $10,000 offer for her cooperation. She remained largely silent about the case until 2018 when she appeared in the TV miniseries Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery. Her first public comments about the case were in a 2016 interview with New Hampshire Magazine. During this interview, she expressed that watching Pam’s attempts to reduce her sentence was difficult and urged Pam to be truthful about her role in the murder. Reflecting on her feelings about her former mentor, Cecelia stated, “I wish I never met her.”

Cecelia is Working as a Healthcare Professional Today

After residing in Seabrook, New Hampshire, for a brief period, Cecelia Pierce enrolled at the University of New England in 2004 to pursue a degree in Nursing, which she completed in 2007. Currently, she is employed as a Registered Nurse at MaineHealth in Westbrook, Maine, where she has settled. Now known as Cecelia Blake, she is a proactive and socially engaged community member. She co-founded Connect A Pet New England, an animal rescue organization and has successfully provided shelter and care for numerous dogs. Cecelia has two beloved dogs of her own, considered part of her family. In addition, she has been an outspoken advocate on critical social issues, such as human trafficking, and has actively contributed to raising awareness about missing persons and various political matters. She is committed to extending support and assistance to those in need.

Cecelia’s Kids and Grandkids are the Light of Her Life

One thing that’s evident about Cecelia is her deep affection for her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She often goes on trips with her husband, Danny Blake, who is a veteran, and the rest of the family. They generally spend time outdoors, enjoying nature and engaging in activities like visiting the zoo or hiking, bringing the whole family closer. In July 2024, she shared the news of her mother’s passing and mentioned their estranged relationship. Cecelia said she never truly experienced a mother’s love but wished her mother peace. This moment of reflection allowed her to recognize that her love for her children is limitless, and the distance from her mother helped her appreciate and acknowledge her love more profoundly.

