‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 10 sees the Pierce family members losing their powers and depend on their presence of mind to protect each other. As Tobias’s influence on Freeland continues to grow, Khalil learns crucial information that could help our heroes fight back. You can find the details of this week’s episode in the recap section. With just three episodes left in the final season, fans are surely clamoring to find out how things turn out for the Pierce family. But first, let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming episode 11 of ‘Black Lightning’ season 4.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 11 will premiere on May 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The fourth and final season consists of 13 episodes with a 40-45 minutes runtime each, and new episodes air on the network every Monday.

Where To Stream Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 11 is by tuning in to The CW on your TV sets at the aforementioned date and time. Alternatively, new episodes stream on The CW’s official website a day after their television broadcast. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can stream the new episode on live TV platforms such as Xfinity, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Apple TV, and DirecTV. The latest episodes (as well as older seasons) of the series are available for purchase on VOD platforms such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. Additionally, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The eleventh episode of ‘Black Lightning’ season 4, titled ‘The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two,’ will see Jefferson accepting Khalil’s help in taking down Tobias. Khalil’s tendency to call upon Painkiller could threaten this uneasy alliance between the two. Nonetheless, Jefferson will need all the help he can get in his fight against Tobias as he has lost his powers. Tobias’s ultimate plan for Freeland will likely be revealed, and it is going to be nothing short of nefarious. Jennifer will possibly learn more about the ionosphere and how it affects her powers.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

In ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 10, titled ‘The Book of Reunification: Chapter One,’ the Pierce family members and metahumans across the city lose their powers. Jefferson is in the middle of a battle with Ishmael. The assassin almost beats Black lightning, but Gambi activates the stealth mode of the hero’s suit that allows Jefferson to escape. Gambi’s suit upgrades once again prove vital as a force field built into Jennifer’s suit saves her from crashing into the earth’s surface.

Jefferson finds about Lynn’s arrest and goes to see her at the jail. He reveals to Lynn that the family has lost their powers. Jefferson leaves before Lynn’s attorney arrives. Jennifer stays at Anissa and Grace’s house. Elsewhere, with TC and Philky’s help, Khalil obtains the ledger that can prove Jefferson’s innocence. Jennifer is obsessed with getting her powers back while Anissa decides to pay Lynn’s bail, a whopping $3 million.

Lynn is released, and the Pierce family and their allies regroup. Together they figure out that Tobias is behind the loss of their powers. Meanwhile, Tobias asserts his control over Ishamel and the Cobra Kartel. In her desperation to reobtain her powers, Jennifer electrocutes herself. Her powers are restored, but she isn’t as strong as before. To obtain more power, she heads into the ionosphere and experiences a strange effect. Khalil learns crucial information about people working for Tobias from the ledger. In the end, Tobias attends a secret meeting with a mysterious group of people.

