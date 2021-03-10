‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 5 picks up immediately where the previous episode ended and deals with the aftermath of Jennifer’s disintegration after her trip to the ionosphere. There’s still hope, though, as the Pierce family discovers that her molecules are still intact. While the family, Gambi, and TC try to figure out how to bring Jennifer back to her physical form, they confront the very real possibility that she might be gone forever. But before we get into the details, let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 6.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 6 is scheduled to release on March 15, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The fourth season comprises 13 episodes with a 40-45 minutes runtime each, and new episodes air every Monday on the network.

Where To Stream Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 6 is to catch it while it airs on The CW on the date and time mentioned above. You can also choose to stream the upcoming episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app, where the episodes are available a day after their television broadcast. Alternatively, you can stream the new episode on platforms offering live TV streaming such as Xfinity, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Apple TV, and DirecTV. All episodes of the series can be purchased on-demand on Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. Additionally, the previous three seasons of the show can be watched on Netflix.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The CW has released the official synopsis for the sixth episode of ‘Black Lightning’ season 4, titled ‘The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two,’ that reads – “Jefferson crosses a line with Lynn. Meanwhile, Anissa shares some important news. Lastly, Tobias makes a surprising move.” Anissa will most likely be revealing the news of her marriage to Grace, while Jennifer will struggle to come to terms with her new identity. The CW is yet to release a promo for the new episode.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode of ‘Black Lightning’ season 4, titled ‘The Book of Ruin: Chapter One: Picking Up the Pieces,’ the tension between Jefferson and Lynn rises after the family learns about Jennifer’s disintegration and Lynn confesses knowing about Jennifer’s frequent trips to the ionosphere. After TC confirms Jefferson’s theory that Jennifer isn’t dead but has shifted to a different form of energy, the family tries to figure out how to bring her back. They locate the cluster of energy housing Jennifer’s molecules, and with a particle condenser delivered by Jefferson’s friend, Barry Allen/The Flash, the process to restore Jennifer begins.

Chief Lopez declares that the 100 is responsible for the mayor’s assassination and issues a warrant against LaLa. Lopez also appoints Detective Shakur to the new meta-human task force against his wishes. Destiny calls LaLa and offers a truce agreement. After initially refusing the offer, he agrees to meet Destiny. At the decided meeting spot, LaLa is ambushed by the task force, and other members of the gang are arrested. Shortly after this, LaLa resurrects himself and flees while Destiny watches him. She is seen calling an assassin who specializes in dealing with meta-humans.

Anissa, who has been avoiding Grace, is confronted by her and has an emotional break-down. Grace comforts her and encourages her to be present during Jennifer’s restoration. The condenser finally has full power and completes the restoration process. Jennifer appears with her memories and personality mostly intact, but her appearance changes drastically. The episode ends with the shocked reactions of the Pierce family, Gambi and TC.

