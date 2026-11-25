Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’ transports the audience to a future where control has been wrenched from the hands of humans. Following the events of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ the Replicants waged a brutal war against their oppressors and turned the tables on them. Now, a new world order has emerged: Replicants rule the world, while humans have become second-class citizens. The Blade Runners hunt humans now, and it is in this world that we meet Olwen, a dying Blade Runner, and Cora, a human posing as a Replicant, who are united by a common cause. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Blade Runner 2099 Recap

Olwen is a Blade Runner nearing the end of her life. Her body has started to show signs of deterioration, and soon, she will die, like other Replicants. Her latest assignment has her chasing after Marek. He, too, was a Blade Runner, but he recently went rogue, and no one knows why. This case is particularly important and deeply personal for Olwen because she and Marek have history. Before the Replicants won, Olwen and Marek were together for years, developing a bond that would be called love in human terms. But Olwen is not ready to accept it and chases after Marek, even as she has been instructed to “retire” him.

Meanwhile, Cora is a human jumping from one false identity to another, hoping to eventually find a way out of LA with her brother, Elias. One day, the depot she works at is raided, and she narrowly escapes the grasp of Blade Runners. Her contact, Bebeto, tells her that he has run out of fake identities for her. The only thing she can do now is to take over the identity of a Blade Runner named Marion Jessup. All she has to do is go to the headquarters and retrieve some stuff. When that is done, she will get the one-way ticket to Mexico City, where she can live free of any fear. Of course, the task is easier said than done, and soon, things spiral out of control, especially when Cora is partnered up with Olwen.

Is Julius Dead? What Happens to the Memory?

Everyone chases after Tyrell’s memory for different reasons. For Julius, it turns out to be a way to make Replicants like him so he doesn’t have to be alone anymore. When he was born, he had Helena, but eventually, their paths diverged. She realized what Julius wanted to do and didn’t want him to have that power. So, she escaped with the memory, which she entrusted to an oblivious Cora, who didn’t realize she had it until years later. Julius killed Helena for hiding the memory from him, but that didn’t solve his problem. Now, with the memory in his hands, he has a way to make more Nexus-1 Replicants. He is intent on turning every Replicant into someone like him, whether they want it or not.

In the end, Cora and Olwen find him, his followers, and the facility they have created to make new Nexus-1 Replicants. The newer ones, including Clotilde, who has been resurrected into a more powerful version of herself, make it impossible for the duo to find their way to Julius. Eventually, they manage to do it, but both of them are severely injured by this point and are no match to the physically powerful Julius. Still, against all odds, they put up a good fight. At the end, Olwen has an unconscious Cora in her embrace and a gun pointed at Julius’ head. He knows that his life is in Olwen’s hands now, so he tries to put her in a position that will make it impossible for her to pull the trigger.

Julius crushes the orb containing Tyrell’s memory, which means it is permanently removed from this world. He says he is the only one who knows what is inside it, and if he dies, Olwen will have no way to save herself. He thinks she will choose self-preservation and side with him. But Olwen’s priorities are much different. She pulls the trigger, killing Julius and losing the memory with him. Now, she has no way to save herself, but at least she has saved Cora. When Marek died, she lived with the guilt of not having been able to help or save him. But she doesn’t want the same thing weighing on her conscience with Cora, so even if Julius has to die and the memory has to be lost, Olwen is ready to pay that price.

What Happens to Olwen? Does She Die?

The thing that ascertains a difference between humans from replicants is that the latter isn’t supposed to have any empathy. They are not born and brought up like humans, so they don’t have the love and care that human children receive to have a soul, so to speak. But this turns out to be a crude analysis because over time, replicants form bonds with one another, leading them to care for one another, if not anyone else. Olwen and Marek had formed that bond, and while it was easier for him to accept that, she tried to stay true to her replicant nature for as long as possible. In the end, however, when she chooses to save Cora instead of getting her hands on Tyrell’s memory, she proves that the differences between them are not as black and white as they’d been told.

When Julius dies, Clotilde shows up. Any other day, she would have finished his work and killed Olwen and Cora. However, it’s not even been an hour since Olwen saved her from falling to her death. Now, Clotilde owes a debt to Olwen, and she is ready to repay it by saving her life. She reveals that Julius isn’t the only one who saw Tyrell’s memory. She was also there when he played it and figured out just what Tyrell did to Nexus-1 to give them so much more time. This means that even though the memory is gone, the secret is not completely lost. Without wasting much time, Clotilde initiates the process, and soon Olwen is resurrected to a new life. Now, her death is not as imminent as it was before. She has been saved, which is what Marek wanted all along.

After walking away from the facility, Olwen doesn’t go back to being a Blade Runner. Earlier, she’d expressed her desire to go Off-World and be among the stars, which is what she and Marek had wanted to do together. While he is gone, she has received a second chance to change things. She doesn’t have anything left in LA anymore; it was never her home. So, she gets into a spaceship and flies away, returning to the place where she had been the happiest with Marek. This is also what Tyrell had intended for his replicants when he created Nexus-1. So, in a way, Olwen is keeping the adventurous spirit alive and honoring Tyrell’s memory.

While Olwen may have decided she doesn’t want anything more to do with runners and replicants on Earth, it doesn’t mean that things aren’t going to change again. Since Clotilde is still alive, the secret to making more Nexus-1 Replicants still exists. She has already turned Olwen, which means she can make many more. While she may not have agreed with Julius’ methods, she would be keen to follow through with her plan. This means more Nexus-1 Replicants will be created. Since the reproduction facility of the new Nexus models has been destroyed, there will come a time when only Nexus-1 models will exist, while the other models will slowly age, wither, and die. It marks the beginning of another chapter for them all.

What Happens to Cora? Why Does She Meet Greta?

Since the beginning, Cora’s idea was to leave LA and go someplace safe with her brother, Elisa. The reason she assumes the identity of Marion Jessiup and walks into the den of Blade Runners is that she hopes to move to the promised haven of Mexico City. But then, that promise turns out to be a sham, and she realizes that everyone has been lying to her. Over the course of her time with Olwen, she also discovers that Tyrell’s memory belongs to her mother, Helena, who was also a Replicant. When that memory is crushed, and Olwen is saved, Cora has no other reason to go after Clotilde. Even if she wants to, she cannot do it alone. However, not all is lost yet. The secrets and lies may have shaken Cora’s faith in others, but the journey has made her realize that she is not the soulless person everyone thought her to be in the beginning.

While Helena may have been a Replicant, she raised Cora and Elias with the love and care that exists within them and makes them human. She needed to be reminded of this, and so does Greta. The little girl who was torn from her home, lost everything, and is now forced to work for the Replicants to single out the ones with empathy and send them to their tragic fates. To survive, she has had to hurt the ones who cared for her, and years of this work have stripped her of her human nature. Or at least, that’s what she’s been led to believe. In the end, Cora visits her again. She is taking a huge risk by returning to the headquarters because she is not a replicant. For now, the only two Blade Runners who figured her out are either dead or Off-World.

But it wouldn’t be long until she is caught out again, and she might not be so lucky the next time. Still, she returns to the building and goes through the usual process, ending up in front of Greta again. As the questioning begins, Cora notices the toy on Greta’s shelf and uses it to point out how all the love and care has not entirely been removed from her. Greta is hesitant to accept it, but she wants to run away and go back home. Cora reveals she will have to stay where she is for her own safety. But no matter what she has to do to survive, she is still human, and that’s what she must hold on to. As Cora assures her, she is also saying all those words to herself in a way. This is perhaps because she has chosen to remain undercover as a Blade Runner, and she wants to anchor her humanity while posing as a Replicant.

What Happens to Elias? What Does His Broadcast Mean?

While Tyrell’s memory may be lost, the war is only just beginning, and Elias is ready to lead it. Earlier, Julius and Clotilde bombed the facility where new Nexus models were made. This was a devastating attack on the Replicants, who won’t be able to produce more of their kind for several years. When Elias and Bebeto find Ray, they think that sending him to Cora would increase their chance of defeating the Replicants once and for all. However, it turns out that Ray never wanted to kill the Replicants. Like Julius, he wanted to create more Nexus-1 models, but for him, it was all about the money. Ray confesses that his idea is to resurrect Tyrell Corp.

He threatens to point the Blade Runners towards Elias and Bebeto if they don’t tell him where Cora and Tyrell’s memories are. Bebeto takes it as a sign of surrender. In exchange for leading the company’s LA division, he gives up Cora’s location. But by the time Ray gets there, Julius is dead, and the memory is gone. He has to return empty-handed, which also means that Bebeto gave up his friend for nothing. Meanwhile, this unexpected turn of events gives Elias the hope to continue the fight. The reason he agreed to work with Ray is that he thought it would be the beginning of a war against Replicants. But when Ray disappoints him, Elias decides to take matters into his own hands.

He claims responsibility for the attack on the replicant-making facility. While he didn’t actually do it, showing others he did it would give hope to the humans ready to fight for their survival. He broadcasts an appeal to join the fight while also showing how the Replicants have been weakened by the attacks. Of course, at this point, he has no idea that Clotilde can make more new Nexus-1 models, who are much stronger than the current ones. But in any case, Elias’ words have potentially sparked a fire that might lead to another war. Whether humans triumph over the Replicants this time remains to be seen.

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