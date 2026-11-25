Created by Silka Luisa, Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’ borrows from Philip K. Dick’s 1968 cyberpunk novel ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’ to showcase a Los Angeles where replicants rule, and humans face oppression. The eight-part miniseries is set 50 years after ‘Blade Runner 2049.’ It centers on Cora (Hunter Schafer), a fugitive who assumes the identity of a Blade Runner and reluctantly teams up with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a dying replicant, to track down a runaway who holds the truth that could upend the city’s fate.

Cora and Olwen have their own motivations, too: the former is seeking an artifact that serves as her key to safe passage to a human settlement, while Olwen is searching for a missing colleague. As their fates collide, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ becomes a fight between survival and identity in a neon-lit LA on the verge of collapse.

Blade Runner 2099 Filming Locations

‘Blade Runner 2099’ was filmed in the Czech Republic and Spain, particularly in Prague, Kladno, and Jablonec nad Nisou in Czechia, and in Catalonia in Spain. According to reports, principal photography for the Prime Video production began in June 2024 and continued until the end of December that year, with additional shooting taking place in Spring 2025 to make up for delays caused by the Hollywood strikes during its 2024 schedule.

Prague, Czech Republic

The city of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, became the primary shooting base for the miniseries. Across a reported total of 114 shooting days in Czechia, the production team spent 73 days at the Barrandov Studios, which served as the stand-in for dystopian Los Angeles. Located at Kříženeckého náměstí 5, 15200, in the cadastral district of Hlubočepy, it is one of the largest and oldest film studios in Europe. Founded in 1931, the studio offers 14 soundproof stages totaling 10, 900 square meters. It manufactures and builds decorations for foreign and domestic productions, not only in studios but also at various locations throughout the Czech Republic.

It has two specialized collections, the Costume Collection and the Props Collection, which together contain more than 600K items. A production team can also make use of the studio’s professional dubbing services. ‘Nosferatu,’ ‘The Empress’ and ‘Interview with a Vampire’ were shot here. A few days were spent filming at Jordan Studios, located at Beranových 823, 199 00 in the cadastral territory of Letňany. The studio offers eight soundstages totaling over 8,700 square meters, 3,000+ square meters of turnkey production offices, 6,200+ square meters of workshops fully outfitted for costume, makeup, set décor and props, and construction. Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ was shot within its premises. In addition to the above-mentioned studios, the filming crew also used real locations to shoot outdoor scenes.

In early August 2024, scenes were shot in streets near Prague’s Main Train Station (Praha hlavní nádraží) and Vrchlického Sady park in New Town. Portions of Washingtonova Street adjacent to the southern edge of the park were used for several shots. Mid-August saw production shift to Karlín, a cadastral area, where sections of Pernerova Street and Thámova Street, adjacent to the 300+ meters Žižkov Tunnel, a pedestrian and cycling tunnel, served as the filming base. Scenes were taped in Strahov, a district on the west bank of the Vltava and home to the Strahov Monastery and the Štefánik Observatory. Some shots were recorded in the Bubenec district in northwest Prague. In the Smíchov district, St. Gabriel Church, located at 106/10, 150 00, served as the backdrop for several shots.

Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic

After Prague, the crew went to Jablonec nad Nisou, a city about 52 miles northeast of the capital. From October 14 to 17, 2024, part of Budovatelů Street was closed, with cameras rolling inside the building at Budovatelů 430/11, 466 01, that once housed the city’s municipal spa, and the Merkur hotel building at Anenské nám. 4340/8. “The foreign filmmakers were so impressed with the space and atmosphere that they decided to film their work here in Jablonec,” Marek Řídel of Film Makers, s.r.o., which coordinated the local shoot, told The Prague Reporter. U Stadionu Street and the parking lot in front of the Shooting Range were also used for filming, with production equipment parked on U Balvanu Street, opposite Tyršov Park, at 466 01 Jablonec nad Nisou 1.

Kladno, Czech Republic

Kladno became the third filming location, with the set being built at the Mayrau Mining Museum in the village of Vinařice, around 3 km north of Kladno. Located at čp. 56, 273 07, the preserved coal-mining complex preserves a former coal mine and offers guided visits centered on the mine’s last working day. Its industrial machinery and mine buildings provided the team with ample inspiration for a dystopian setting.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

The film crew also shot scenes at the Mělník power plant located at 277 03 near the village of Horní Počaply in Mělník District, which is famous for its wine production. Several scenes were taped at the Slapy reservoir in the Central Bohemian Region. Named after the nearby village of Slapy and situated on the Vltava River, it is one of the largest dams in the Czech Republic. Prime Video’s ‘Ride or Die‘ was filmed in the Czech Republic too.

Catalonia, Spain

After the Czech Republic, the production team moved to Spain. Scenes were filmed across the autonomous community of Catalonia. In the province of Barcelona, dockside sequences were filmed near an old thermal power station at Salinas Beach in Cubelles. The Port of Tarragona, about 85 km southwest of Barcelona, also served as the base for some outdoor sequences. Shots were taken around Sant Adrià de Besòs’s three iconic decommissioned smokestacks.

They closed in 2011 but continue to serve as a prominent coastal landmark. A local cement factory in Barcelona’s Sant Feliu de Llobregat served as the backdrop for industrial textures. If you are in Catalonia, some must-visit spots include Sagrada Familia, Costa Brava, Montserrat, the Castle of Cardona, and the medieval city of Girona. Prime Video’s ‘The Map That Leads to You’ was shot in Catalonia.

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