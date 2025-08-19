Where Was The Map That Leads to You Filmed?

Starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa in the lead, Prime Video’s ‘The Map That Leads to You’ is a romantic drama that follows Heather (Cline), a young woman fresh out of college, who takes a trip to Europe to try to get over her fear of impending adulthood and her job life in New York City. She is joined by her friends Amy (Madison Thompson) and Connie (Sofia Wylie), and as they are headed to Barcelona on a train, Heather meets Jack (KJ), who is with his friend Raef (Orlando Norman).

Contrary to Heather, Jack doesn’t have any plans and is visiting all the European places in his grandfather’s travel journal, which he is carrying. While sparks begin to fly on the train itself, it takes almost half the trip, on which the two groups decide to join forces, for the two young people to give in to the mutual feeling of love. However, their separate visions of the future make them question their togetherness and confront harsh truths. The Lasse Hallström directorial is based on the novel by J.P. Monninger. In keeping with the cross-continent trip, it employs rich and vibrant backdrops that bring Heather and Jack’s romance to life.

The Map That Leads to You Filming Locations

‘The Map That Leads to You’ was filmed in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, specifically in Porto and Lisbon; Barcelona, Cadaqués, Guadalajara, and Madrid; Venice and Rome; and Amsterdam, respectively. Principal photography began in the second week of July 2024 and went for over one and a half months before wrapping up in the last week of August the same year. “It was the best summer ever,” Cline told CountOnNews2 when asked about her experience filming.

Porto, Portugal

In Portugal, the crew utilized Porto, the capital of the Porto District, to film numerous scenes. Livraria Lello, a popular bookstore at R. das Carmelitas 144, became the setting for a few shots. The camera follows Heather and Jack through the city’s colorful streets. The town offers a gorgeous blend of architecture from different periods and is a treasure trove for those who love monuments. If you are one of them, some must-visit sites include Porto Cathedral, Torre dos Clérigos, Church of Saint Ildefonso, Casa da Música, and Arrábida Bridge.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal’s capital city, was also used to tape several scenes. This may partially be due to the city’s reputation as not only one of the world’s most gorgeous locations but also one of its oldest. These traits naturally earn it a position in Heather and Jack’s places-to-visit list. Lisbon is an alpha-level global city, i.e., a cultural, commercial, political, entertainment, trade, and tourism center. ‘Sounds Like Love,’ ‘After Everything,’ ‘Four to Dinner,’ and ‘Everybody Loves Jeanne’ were all shot on location. For those willing to visit it, Rua Augusta Arch, Vasco da Gama Tower, Monument of the Discoveries, 25 de Abril Bridge, Belém Tower, and Eduardo VII Park are some of the well-known tourist spots.

Barcelona, Spain

Capital of the autonomous Spanish community of Catalonia, Barcelona served as a primary filming base for ‘The Map That Leads to You.’ Many scenes were recorded in Terrassa, located in Vallès Occidental County, to provide a vivid, continental backdrop to the narrative. The city has been bestowed the title of City of Film by UNESCO due to its links to world cinema. It is home to the largest film studio in Catalonia, namely Parc Audiovisual de Catalunya, located at Carretera BV-1274, Km1, which was in fact utilized by the crew to tape sequences, using green screen to add backgrounds. Other movies shot within the studio premises include ‘Through My Window: Looking at You,’ and ‘The Goldsmith’s Secret.’

Many other outdoor areas in Barcelona were used as settings to showcase the trip part of the story. Heather and her friends can be spotted clicking pictures in front of the Sagrada Família, a church in the Eixample district. Located at 401 Carrer de Mallorca, it is considered one of the largest unfinished churches in the world. Talking to CountOnNews2 about the fun they had while shooting, Thompson said, “It was like winning the lottery, having a two-month international vacation during the summer, and making the best friends of your life. It was unlike any opportunity I will probably have for the rest of my life.”

Cadaqués, Spain

Scenes of the trip were also filmed in Cadaqués, located in Catalonia’s Alt Empordà County. Situated on a bay in the middle of the Cap de Creus peninsula, the city helps provide an oceanic contrast to the visual canvas of the movie. Its history is steeped in art, with figures like Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Marcel Duchamp, and Melina Mercouri having spent time in the city. Sites you can visit include Salvador Dalí House-Museum, Church of St. Mary, the Cadaqués shoreline, and the Natural Park of Cap de Creus.

Guadalajara, Spain

Guadalajara is located in the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha and is the capital of the Province of Guadalajara. Like Cadaqués, Guadalajara has been used to add color to the visuals. With a rich architectural tapestry incorporating Roman, Moorish, and Renaissance styles, the city almost seems to have been pulled out of a classic painting. The Chapel of Luis Lucena or Los Urbina, the Santa María Co-cathedral, the Infantado Palace, and the Guadalajara Museum are some hotspots.

Madrid, Spain

Madrid, the capital city of Spain, has long served as a base for films and TV shows, thanks to its picturesque backdrops, strong industry support, administrative support, and tax credits. The pleasant climate and versatile natural and urban backdrops further enable it to double as other global cities, too. Some famous landmarks in the city are Plaza Mayor, Puerta de Alcalá, Almudena Cathedral, and Callao Square. ‘Culpa Tuya,’ ‘See You on Venus,’ and ‘Through My Window’ were also shot in the city.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

From Spain, the production team shifted to the Netherlands, where it set up base in Amsterdam, the sovereign state’s capital. Known as the Venice of the North due to its enchanting canals, the city is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations. A must-visit for travelers, it is a ready-made set for romantic dramas and has thus been the setting for movies like ‘The Fault in Our Stars,’ ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring,’ and ‘Turkish Delight.’ For people looking for specific places to visit, the Dam Square, Royal Concertgebouw, Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, Anne Frank House, and the red-light district are some of the most well-known sites.

Venice, Italy

In Italy, the production team shot many sequences in Venice, the capital of the Veneto region. Perhaps the most well-known city in this list, it is renowned for its canals, bridges, and gondolas, in addition to the Renaissance and Rococo architecture. It is the go-to filming spot for movies and shows that intend to show Italy, and has been serving as an inspiration for writers and artists since the 15th century, if not earlier. Needless to say, art without Venice is incomplete. Love without Venice is incomplete. If you and your beloved want to spend a few days there, you might want to visit the Grand Canal, the Bridge of Sighs, the Salute, the Doge’s Palace, and St Mark’s Campanile. ‘When in Venice,’ ‘In Search of Fellini,’ ‘Youth,’ and ‘Bread and Tulips’ are all movies filmed in Venice.

Rome, Italy

Rome, located in the Lazio region, is the capital of Italy, and served as another location for Heather and Jack to roam around romancing. It boasts art from different periods in history and is a Pandora’s box for people who want to bathe in the beauty of the treasures of the past. From St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to the Pantheon to Castel Sant’Angelo to Trevi Fountain to Barcaccia, monuments of all shapes and sizes carry the smell of Italy’s glorious heritage. As far as cinema is concerned, it is home to the Cinecittà Studios, the center of Italian cinema, offering filmmakers pre-production, filming, and post-production services, all under one roof. The city became the primary backdrop for movies like ‘Queer,’ ‘La Dolce Villa,’ ‘The Tearsmith,’ and ‘Eat Pray Love.’

