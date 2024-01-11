After Everything The Final Chapter: Navigating All Filming Locations

Inspired by the characters from the ‘After’ novel series by Anna Todd, ‘After Everything: The Final Chapter’ marks the fifth installment in the ‘After’ film series and a sequel to the 2022 film ‘After Ever Happy.’ Co-written and directed by Castille Landon, the romantic drama movie focuses on Hardin who is down in the dumps after Tessa left him to lead a separate life. What makes things more complicated in his life is that he suffers from writer’s block while being pressured into finishing a new manuscript sooner rather than later.

In an attempt to correct his past mistakes, Hardin heads to Portugal to visit a girl from his past — Natalie — to apologize to her. Upon realizing that she has moved on, he forgives himself and hopes to gain back Tessa’s love when the two attend Landon and Nora’s wedding. The scenic cityscape of Portugal becomes the canvas for the romantic journey of Hardin and Tessa, leaving the audience curious about the actual shooting sites of the Netflix film.

Where Was After Everything: The Final Chapter?

‘After Everything: The Final Chapter’ was filmed in Portugal and Bulgaria, especially in Lisbon and Sofia. With principal photography seemingly commencing in the early summer of 2022, it got wrapped up in August of the same year. Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who portrays Hardin Scott, shared the news regarding the same on social media. He said, “I’m so excited to finally share some massive news with you all. We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie! I can’t tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called ‘After Everything.’ I cannot wait for you all to see it.”

Lisbon, Portugal

Since a majority of the story takes place in Lisbon, the production team of ‘After Everything: The Final Chapter’ decided to travel to the Portuguese capital to tape several pivotal sequences on location. Lying at the mouth of the Tagus River, streets and neighborhoods of Lisbon were turned into film sets during the shooting schedule of the Castille Landon directorial.

The beautiful skyline of the city, including the red-roofed buildings, features in quite a few establishing shots of the city and its surrounding areas as you are likely to spot numerous monuments and attractions in the backdrop, including Torre de Monsanto, Rua Augusta Arch, Lisbon Cathedral, Belém Tower, and the Vasco da Gama Bridge. Apart from its picturesque buildings, Lisbon is also home to some mesmerizing beaches, one of which served as a prominent filming site for the shooting of the fist-fight scene between Sebastian and Hardin Scott.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Some key portions of ‘After Everything: The Final Chapter’ were also taped in and around the capital of Bulgaria — Sofia. The historical city, the origin of which dates back to at least 7000 BC, consists of some of the most visited tourist destinations in all of Bulgaria, including its mountain and coastal resorts. For instance, you might spot several culturally significant monuments and architectural masterpieces, such as St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, the Statue of Sveta Sofia, Saint Sofia Church, the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, and the National Palace of Culture. Besides ‘After Everything: The Final Chapter’ and the previous installments of the ‘After’ film series, Sofia’s locales have been featured in multiple films over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Beautiful Disaster,’ ‘My Mom’s New Boyfriend,’ ‘The Late Bloomer,’ ‘The Wedding Veil Journey,’ and ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled.’

Read More: Best Older Man Younger Woman Romance Movies on Netflix