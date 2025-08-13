Where is Prime Video’s Butterfly Filmed?

Created by Ken Woodruff and Steph Cha, Prime Video’s ‘Butterfly’ follows David Jung, a mysterious, fearsome US intelligence operative who lives a life of secrecy in South Korea. However, his cover is blown when he is pursued by an equally dangerous agent named Rebecca, which triggers a reconnection with his roots. With the sins of his past slowly catching up, the protagonist devotes all of his energy and skills to protecting the people he cares for the most, even when his enemy is an entire nation by itself. This character-driven spy thriller explores a web of complex family dynamics entangled with geopolitical strife, all coming into the spotlight as a part of the espionage industry. The show is an adaptation of a Boom! Studio’s graphic novel series, which is the same name, was created by Marguerite Bennett and Arash Amel with illustrations from Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone.

Butterfly Filming Locations

‘Butterfly’ was taped entirely in South Korea, with a number of cities, notably Seoul, Busan, and Andong, coming into play. Around May 24, 2023, Prime Studios greenlit the production of the show by 3AD studios, owned by Daniel Dae Kim, who also stars in the series, as well as Boom! Studios, which released the original graphic novel. That same year, showrunner Ken Woodruff collaborated with Seoul’s Location Scouting Support, a government unit designed to manage overseas film productions. By April 2024, most of the main and supporting characters were cast, with several Korean stars marking their Hollywood debut. Production began in February 2024 and concluded on June 4 of the same year, making it the longest overseas production in South Korea as of writing, according to the Seoul Metropolitan government.

Seoul, South Korea

While the original graphic novel is set in Virginia and some parts of Europe, the show takes a step away from that creative decision and instead is set in Seoul. True to its narrative, a significant portion of ‘Butterfly’ was filmed in the capital city of South Korea, with the length and breadth of the story being brought to life as a crime thriller. The city served as the perfect means to replicate the fast-paced nature of the espionage, with its dense urban landscapes and thriving communities allowing for its characters to blend in seamlessly. Several locations in Downtown Seoul, as well as the district of Gangnam, and the river island named Yeouido, all appear as the backdrop to both the high-octane action sequences and the close-knit pieces of character drama.

Notably, the iconic Seoul Station was also taped for some key action scenes in ‘Butterfly,’ with the city’s bullet train also adding to the narrative. Some of the other spots from the city that are featured in the story are the Bukchon Hanok Village, a neighbourhood known for its restored traditional style of housing. Reportedly, the city government also provided the team with access to the Hangang River, as well as the district of Dongdaemun, helping bring the show’s intensity up another notch. Seoul is an extremely popular filming destination for creators around the world, with the production of many big titles such as ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Squid Game,’ and ‘The Bourne Legacy‘ taking place in and around the city.

Busan, South Korea

The crew of ‘Butterfly’ also set up camp in Busan for the filming of some of the scenes, with an entire episode being named after the city. This added a personal element to the process, as Busan is also the hometown of actor Daniel Dae Kim. He described the process of lensing Busan’s active markets and how it was of significance to him in an interview with NPR, where he stated: “I’d invited 15 of my cousins and aunts and uncles and nephews to come to set, and this being their first experience at all of show business in their neighborhood market was a moment I’ll never forget, because it meant so much to me. It was literally the coming together of all of my worlds.” Busan is no stranger to large-scale productions, with hit titles such as ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Decision to Leave‘ all featuring the city.

Andong-si, South Korea

Filming also extended to the city of Andong-si, which is located along the Nakdong River. The city is famous for its lush green mountains and its rich cultural heritage. In particular, the open-air heritage and folk museums stand out as the highlights. The adjacent attractions include the Hahoe Folk Village, known for its traditional aesthetic and cuisine, which is complemented by the massive Buyongdae Cliff and observatory, which is a hotspot for thrill-seekers. The crew captured scenes covering the mountains of Andong-si, which have previously served as a backdrop to Korean movies and shows such as ‘All of Us Are Dead‘ and ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines.’

Other Locations in South Korea

Although the exact details have not been fleshed out as of writing, Daniel Dae Kim, who also serves as the executive producer of ‘Butterfly,’ has commented that as many as 20 cities have been a part of the production, with the crew lensing bits and pieces of the narrative at every point. This expresses their desire to integrate Korea into the narrative as much as possible and let its culture and scenic beauty seep in. In the interview with NPR, Kim stated, “You know, I’m familiar with Korea. And it was nice to be able to show the world the Korea that I know. And to be honest, we shot in so many locations (…) I learned a lot about Korea as well (…) To me, it’s a video postcard for Korea.” As such, the show makes full use of its on-site filming process, adding a touch of realism to every moment.

Read More: Where is Alien Earth Filmed?