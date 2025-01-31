16 Best Spy Movies on Netflix (January 2025)

The espionage genre always delivers something exciting for audiences to enjoy. Watching spies take on dangerous missions is packed with thrills and tension. It can be done in both serious and lighthearted tones, making it versatile. Some espionage thrillers take a darker turn, showing the emptiness of revenge-driven actions. As the world’s top streaming platform, Netflix offers a great selection of espionage, spy, and secret agent films. Whether you’re looking for fast-paced action or a more thoughtful take on betrayal and consequences, Netflix has plenty of thrilling options to dive into.

16. Heart of Stone (2023)

‘Heart of Stone’ follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), a highly skilled secret agent working for a global peacekeeping organization. When a mission goes awry, she is forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy that threatens the world’s most valuable asset, The Heart—a powerful piece of technology. Directed by Tom Harper, the film brings high-stakes action with a strong lead performance. The film stands out with its strong female lead and thrilling twists, making it an exciting watch for those looking for a fresh take on spy thrillers. If you like this premise, watch the movie here.

15. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022)

Helmed by Na Hyeon, ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ follows an intense mission where a prosecutor is sent to audit a Black Ops team in a dangerous city. After he gets entangled in the covert world of espionage, he must navigate a deadly web of deceit and betrayal. The film brings action and suspense to the forefront, with Sol Kyung-gu (Han Ji-hoon) as the lead. It offers a gritty and immersive portrayal of the high-risk world of espionage. The film’s thrilling action sequences, along with its tense plot, make it a compelling watch for fans of spy dramas. You can stream the movie here.

14. The Gray Man (2022)

Anthony and Joe Russo’s ‘The Gray Man’ follows Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a highly skilled CIA operative turned fugitive after a mission goes wrong. Now on the run, he must face off against a deadly assassin, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), in a cat-and-mouse chase across the globe. Based on the novel by Mark Greaney, by the same name, the film is packed with intense action, stunning visuals, and thrilling espionage elements. With star performances from Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry) and Chris Evans (Lloyd Hansen), it’s a must-watch for fans of fast-paced spy thrillers. If you love action-packed sequences, unpredictable plot twists, and a gripping chase, The Gray Man is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. If you find this plot compelling, find the movie here.

13. Red Notice (2021)

Rawson Marshall Thurber’s ‘Red Notice’ follows FBI Special Agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), who is tasked with capturing two notorious criminals: the world’s most wanted art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), and a rival thief, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot). Once the chase ensues, the lines between hunter and hunted blur in this action-packed heist film. ‘Red Notice’ is a fun and thrilling ride, blending humor, action, and clever plot twists. The dynamic performances by Dwayne Johnson (John Hartley), Ryan Reynolds (Nolan Booth), and Gal Gadot (Sarah Black) make this a must-watch for fans of lighthearted, fast-paced espionage films. If you’re looking for a thrilling adventure with lots of action and comedic banter, Red Notice is the perfect pick. The movie is available to stream here.

12. Coldest Game (2019)

Directed by Lukasz Kosmicki, ‘The Coldest Game’ is a gripping Cold War-era espionage thriller. Set against the backdrop of an intense chess match between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, it follows a brilliant but reclusive American chess champion, Joshua Mansky (Bill Pullman), who is reluctantly drawn into a dangerous game of intelligence, betrayal, and espionage. The film is inspired by the real-life 1972 chess match between Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky, though its plot is fictional. With a standout performance from Bill Pullman (Joshua Mansky), The Coldest Game offers a slow-burning, tense atmosphere that builds to an unexpected conclusion. If you are a fan of such cerebral espionage thrillers, give this film a watch here.

11. Khufiya (2023)

‘Khufiya’ is an engrossing Indian espionage thriller that delves into the world of undercover agents. The film follows a talented intelligence officer who is faced with a complex mission involving espionage, deceit, and personal sacrifice. Set against the backdrop of political intrigue, the story explores the cost of loyalty and the line between patriotism and betrayal. Featuring stellar performances from Tabu as the lead agent, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film brings intense drama and tension to the espionage genre. This Vishal Bhardwaj directorial remains an engaging watch throughout. If you find it compelling, watch it here.

10. Operation Mincemeat (2022)

Set in 1943, ‘Operation Mincemeat’ film follows a team of British intelligence officers who devise an elaborate scheme to deceive the Nazis by planting false documents on a dead body, leading them to change their military strategy. The John Madden directorial stars Colin Firth as Ewen Montagu and Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Cholmondeley, who play key roles in the operation’s execution. Based on the book ‘Operation Mincemeat: The True Spy Story That Changed the Course of World War II’ by Ben Macintyre, Operation Mincemeat offers a thrilling look at one of the most ingenious covert operations in history. The movie blends historical accuracy with dramatic tension, making it an engaging watch for fans of real-life espionage and war stories. For fans of such cinema, the movie can be streamed here.

9. The Angel (2018)

Ariel Vromen’s ‘The Angel’ is an intense espionage thriller based on the true story of Ashraf Marwan, an Egyptian businessman and spy who played a crucial role in Middle Eastern politics during the 1970s. The film follows Marwan (Mahershala Ali) as he comes to terms with his dual life, working as a spy for Israel while maintaining his position as a trusted confidant to Egyptian President Nasser. If you’re intrigued by true stories of espionage, political intrigue, and secretive alliances, ‘The Angel’ offers a fascinating and thrilling watch. The movie is perfect for fans of historical spy stories with moral ambiguity and tension-filled narratives. You might watch this tense thriller here.

8. Mosul (2020)

Helmed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, ‘Mosul’ is a riveting war thriller based on true events. The film chronicles the heroic efforts of the Nineveh SWAT team, a group of renegade police officers who fight to reclaim their city of Mosul from ISIS control. The team goes on a daring guerrilla operation, battling through perilous conditions and personal losses, all in an effort to save their home and families. Starring Suvendu Misha and Adam Bessa, ‘Mosul’ delivers an intense and emotional portrayal of courage under fire. With its raw depiction of real-life heroism, Mosul is a must-watch for fans of war films that highlight real struggles and the resilience of those fighting against extreme odds. If you are game for such a premise, you can watch the movie here.

7. Back in Action (2025)

‘Back in Action’ follows elite spies Matt (Jamie Foxx) and Emily (Cameron Diaz), who have been living a quiet life after disappearing from the CIA to start a family. However, when their cover is blown, they are thrust back into the dangerous world of espionage, where they must confront past enemies and battle complex international threats. The Seth Gordon directorial promises thrilling action, witty dialogue, and enthralling missions. With Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz leading the charge, ‘Back in Action’ offers a refreshing blend of suspense and excitement. This is a movie that promises to give you a fun time with a dash of humor and emotional depth. You can watch the movie right now here.

6. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

‘Zero Dark Thirty’ chronicles the intense, decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the September 2001 attacks. The film focuses on CIA operative Maya (Jessica Chastain), whose determination and relentless pursuit of intelligence led to the discovery of bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan. The story culminates with his death at the hands of Navy SEAL Team 6 in May 2011. Jessica Chastain delivers a career-defining performance in this Kathryn Bigelow directorial in a role that blends grit and intelligence. Based on true events, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ is a tense and thought-provoking portrayal of the complexities of counter-terrorism operations. If you’re looking for a meticulously crafted, gripping espionage film that deals with the cost of justice and the pursuit of a high-profile target, Zero Dark Thirty is a must-watch. The movie is available to stream here.

5. Number 24 (2024)

Helmed by John Andreas Andersen, ‘Number 24’ is an engrossing wartime thriller set during World War II, focusing on the Norwegian resistance. The film follows the protagonist, Gunnar Sønsteby (Sjur Vatne Brean) who looks back on his actions during covert operations against the Nazi occupation. The story begins with humble resistance efforts that slowly build to intense, bloody missions of sabotage, espionage, and moral conflict. The protagonist experiences the toll of war and grapples with regret and the weight of his choices. The movie’s brutal and action-packed finale delivers an unforgettable experience. ‘Number 24’ is a gritty, realistic, and powerful portrayal of the resistance, offering an intense narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re a fan of wartime thrillers with emotional depth, you can watch this film. To do so, stream here.

4. Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

‘Munich: The Edge of War’ is a historical spy thriller set against the backdrop of the 1938 Munich Agreement. The film follows British diplomat Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and his former Oxford classmate, Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), who is now a German official. With the rise of tension, Legat and von Hartmann uncover a covert plot by Adolf Hitler (Ulrich Matthes) to invade Czechoslovakia, threatening the fragile peace in Europe. They must fight a web of political intrigue and personal loyalties to prevent a devastating war. Based on Robert Harris’s novel ‘Munich,’ the Christian Schwochow directorial offers a tense and thought-provoking portrayal of a pivotal moment in history. You can stream it here.

3. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson, ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ adapts John le Carré’s 1974 novel of the same name delving into the shadowy world of Cold War espionage. The film follows George Smiley (Gary Oldman), a retired MI6 officer called back to uncover a Soviet mole within his former colleagues. Set in a bleak, divided Europe, the film’s intricate plot and complex characters unfold at a deliberate pace, exploring themes of loyalty, betrayal, and moral ambiguity. With an ensemble cast featuring Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, and Mark Strong, it’s a slow-burn thriller that rewards attention. If you’re drawn to intellectual suspense and masterful performances, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a must-watch. You can watch it here.

2. The Good Shephard (2006)

Robert De Niro’s ‘The Good Shepherd’ offers a deep dive into the origins of the CIA, focusing on the life of Edward Wilson (Matt Damon), a brilliant yet emotionally distant man recruited into the agency. Set during the Cold War, the film traces Wilson’s moral descent as he becomes increasingly consumed by espionage, losing touch with his personal life and principles. The film explores themes of secrecy, loyalty, and the personal sacrifices demanded by a life in intelligence. With a stellar cast, including Angelina Jolie and Joe Pesci, ‘The Good Shepherd’ is a gripping, complex portrayal of the cost of national security. For those interested in espionage, power, and personal sacrifice, this film is an essential watch. It can be streamed here.

1. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Directed by Guy Ritchie, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ is a stylish, action-packed reimagining of the classic 1960s TV series. Based during the Cold War, the film follows CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer), two rivals forced into an uneasy alliance to stop a global nuclear threat. With stunning cinematography, razor-sharp dialogue, and a suave 1960s aesthetic, Ritchie infuses the spy genre with wit, charm, and electrifying set pieces. Alicia Vikander and Hugh Grant add to the film’s undeniable charisma. If you love espionage with a dash of humor, sleek visuals, and magnetic performances, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ is pure cinematic delight. Experience it here.

