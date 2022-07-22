7 Movies Like The Gray Man You Must See

‘The Gray Man’ is an action thriller film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (‘Avengers: Infinity War‘). It follows Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), a rogue CIA agent who finds himself in the middle of a grave conspiracy within the agency. With the psychopathic killer Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) hunting him down, Six must find a way to escape the CIA.

Despite mixed critical reception, the film is a highly entertaining watch and takes viewers on an enthralling journey through the worldview of a rouge agent. If you enjoyed the film’s fast-paced story and explosive action scenes, you must be looking for more such spy capers. In that case, here is a list of similar movies you might also enjoy. You can watch most of these movies like ‘The Gray Man’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. 6 Underground (2019)

‘6 Underground‘ is a vigilante action film directed by Michael Bay. It stars Ryan Reynolds as Magnet S. Johnson, who assembles a group of talented individuals who desire to erase their pasts. In order to do so, the crew must navigate a complex web of lies and secrets and take on powerful foes. The film is similar to ‘The Gray Man’ in its tone and stylization of action. Both films also follow a break-neck pacing and end with an explosive climax giving viewers plenty of thrills along the way.

6. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service‘ is an action comedy film based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ comic book series of the same name. It follows Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, an angsty young man who is recruited to the titular top secret British intelligence agency. Unlike Sierra Six from ‘The Gray Man’ who is trying to leave the spy world, ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ takes viewers into this complex world through Eggsy’s story, which also features a coming-of-age element.

5. Interceptor (2022)

Director Matthew Reilly’s ‘Interceptor‘ is an action thriller that follows Captain J.J. Collins (Elsa Pataky), the officer in charge of a remote offshore missile interceptor platform. When a group of terrorists attacks the platform, Collins valiantly defends the facility and fends off the attackers. While the film is not about spies, it still has the same anti-military outlook as ‘The Gray Man.’ Moreover, fans of over-the-top action films will enjoy the enthralling sequences and high-stakes narrative of ‘Interceptor.’

4. Without Remorse (2021)

‘Without Remorse‘ (also known as ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’) is an action drama movie directed by Stefano Sollima. It is based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel of the same name and stars Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, a former Navy SEAL. Kelly seeks revenge for the murder of his pregnant wife but stumbles upon a covert conspiracy. The stylized action film is similar to ‘The Gray Man’ as Sierra Six, and John Kelly both find themselves in a deadly situation of political complexity. Moreover, the revenge element of ‘Without Remorse’ adds to the emotional conflicts and makes for a satisfying pay-off in the end.

3. Salt (2010)

Directed by Phillip Noyce, ‘Salt’ stars Angelina Jolie as Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent whose life turns upside down after she is accused of being a double agent. As a result, Salt must race against time to prove her innocence. Like Sierra Six from ‘The Gray Man,’ Salt is also hunted down by her own agency, and both movies lean toward political thrillers without pulling back on over-the-top action sequences. The plot includes some intriguing twists and unfolds Salt’s backstory giving viewers a look at the larger world of covert operations and secret agents. Therefore, viewers looking for a female-centric alternative will undoubtedly enjoy ‘Salt’ despite its divisive critical reception.

2. Extraction (2020)

‘Extraction‘ is directed by Sam Hargrave and based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad.’ It follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary, on a mission to retrieve an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh. However, the mission falls apart when Rake is betrayed, and he must fight for his and the oy’s survival.

While the film’s narrative is very military-heavy and features no espionage elements, it is still reminiscent of ‘The Gray Man’ in its tone. The film’s story is co-written by the Russo Brothers, who also serve as executive producers. Therefore, viewers can expect the same thriller, twists, and explosive extravaganza from the movie as ‘The Gray Man.’

1. The Bourne Identity (2002)

‘The Bourne Identity’ starring Matt Damon, is an action thriller film based on Robert Ludlum’s 1980 novel of the same name. It follows Jason Bourne, a man suffering from psychogenic amnesia who struggles to remember his true identity. However, while uncovering his past, Bourne discovers a deadly conspiracy within the CIA and learns of his ties to the organization.

Like ‘The Gray Man,’ the film is based on a book series and focuses on a protagonist with a difficult relationship with the CIA. Widely credited as reinvigorating interest in the spy and cover operations sub-genre of action thrillers, ‘The Bourne Identity’ has spawned a successful franchise that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

