7 Movies Like Without Remorse You Must See

Directed by Stefano Sollima, ‘Without Remorse’ is an action thriller film that revolves around an elite US Navy SEAL officer on a quest to avenge the death of his pregnant wife. However, he ends up uncovering a deeper conspiracy that poses a threat to the entire nation. The movie is an adaptation of the 1993 Tom Clancy novel of the same name and a spin-off of the ‘Jack Ryan’ film series. It features Michael B. Jordan, stepping into the role of John Clark, who appears as a supporting character in the ‘Jack Ryan’ film series.

‘Without Remorse’ is the character’s first solo film and a technically detailed military-espionage thriller that is in the wheelhouse of Tom Clancy. If you enjoyed the movie’s delightful blend of character-driven narrative and irreverent action, here’s a list of similar films that should also entertain you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Without Remorse’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. Jack Reacher (2012)

Based on Lee Child’s 2005 novel ‘One Shot,’ ‘Jack Reacher’ is an entertaining action thriller that follows the titular character, an ex-army police officer, investigating a twisted and complicated case of murder. Like ‘Without Remorse,’ the film follows a protagonist with an army background investigating a deep-rooted conspiracy. It is one of the more grounded films in the espionage thriller genre and explores the themes of morality and patriotism akin to the aforementioned film.

6. Quantum of Solace (2008)

‘Quantum of Solace,’ directed by Marc Forster, is the second film to star Daniel Craig in the iconic role of James Bond. The film follows Agent 007 on a deadly mission to exact revenge on the killers of his lady-love. Similar to Clark from ‘Without Remorse,’ Bond also uncovers a deeper conspiracy in his pursuit of vendetta. While Clark may not have the luxury of Bond’s high-tech gadgetry or time for charming tomfoolery, both men are defined by their strong sense of duty and morality.

5. The Bourne Identity (2002)

Directed by Doug Liman, ‘The Bourne Identity’ centers upon around a man with no recollection of his past as he sets out on a dangerous journey to uncover his true identity. It is based on Robert Ludlum’s 1980 novel of the same name and is the first installment in the ‘Bourne’ franchise. While the narrative of the movie is drastically different from ‘Without Remorse,’ it comprises all the classic elements of espionage thrillers, such as a protagonist with a compelling internal conflict, shady activities of government authorities, morally grey characters, and high-octane action sequences that will surely remind audiences of the former thriller.

4. The Sum of All Fears (2002)

‘The Sum of All Fears’ is an adaptation of the 1991 Tom Clancy novel of the same name. It features Ben Affleck in the role of CIA analyst Jack Ryan, working to stop a terrorist group from carrying out a lethal nuclear attack. The movie also features John Clark’s character in an important role. It portrays a completely different side of Clark that fans should definitely explore after getting introduced to him in ‘Without Remorse.’ It also boasts the signature Tom Clancy touch. Therefore fans of ‘Without Remorse’ should feel particularly at home watching this movie.

3. American Assassin (2017)

‘American Assassin’ is the story of Mitch Rapp, a commoner whose life is drastically changed when his girlfriend is killed in a terrorist attack. Rapp swears revenge and is recruited by the CIA to stop a nuclear attack perpetrated by those responsible for his girlfriend’s death. It is based on the 2010 best-selling novel of the same name written by Vince Flynn and directed by Michael Cuesta. Like ‘Without Remorse,’ the movie features a protagonist on a personal mission of vengeance, discovering a greater responsibility in the process. Its tone and action style also closely resembles the Tom Clancy adaptation.

2. The November Man (2014)

Directed by Roger Donaldson, ‘The November Man’ tells the story of an ex-CIA agent, Peter Devereaux’s mission to protect an important witness who is also his ex-lover from a corrupt Russian politician. When the mission goes sideways and his ex-lover is killed, Devereaux goes rouge in search of revenge. It is an adaptation of the book ‘There Are No Spies’ penned by Bill Granger.

In contrast to ‘Without Remorse,’ the story of ‘The November Man’ starts with a sense of underlying patriotism and escalates into a revenge thriller. Therefore, both films can be seen as the opposite sides of the same coin. The tension between the US and Russia is also a shared plot thread.

1. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’ serves as a reboot of the ‘Jack Ryan’ film franchise and creates a new rendition of Tom Clancy’s iconic character. It is directed by Kenneth Branagh and establishes Ryan as a competent field agent in contrast to his traditional CIA analyst portrayal, making him similar to Clark. The story is not just based on any particular novel written by Clancy but an original one that maintains the essence of Clancy’s work.

The character and setting have been updated to appeal to modern audiences, much like ‘Without Remorse.’ If you enjoyed the well-crafted world of military conspiracies in the said film, ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’ is the perfect starting point to delve deeper into the works of Clancy and the military-thriller genre in general.

