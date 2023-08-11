10 Movies Like Heart of Stone You Must See

Propelled by extenuating circumstances, ‘Heart of Stone’ follows secret agent Rachel Stone on an unprecedented journey to protect a priceless contraption. The story revolves around Rachel, a member of an elite group of spies known as the Charter. While their mysterious stature allows them to carry out operations of remarkable scale, the group faces unmatched resistance when they find themselves protecting the mysterious MacGuffin called “The Heart.” Directed by Tom Harper, the Netflix spy action thriller follows the extraordinary operations Rachel undertakes across the globe to protect the object.

The action film features performances by Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Paul Ready. With unforgiving twists and turns that threaten to ruin world order, ‘Heart of Stone’ features the time-sensitive operations of an expert. Fuelled by duty, the movie follows the cat-and-mouse game between Rachel and Keya Dhawan. Rachel seeks to stop the damage that the skilled hacker threatens the world with, giving way to several riveting themes. So, if the unfettered action juxtaposed with a technological threat entertained you just as much, then here’s a list of similar movies. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘Heart of Stone’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. Interceptor (2022)

Making use of her ken and physical acumen, ‘Interceptor,’ directed by Matthew John Reilly, features an Army captain who is thrust amidst a high-stakes situation. After a coordinated attack threatens to blow up the remote missile interpretation, Captain J.J. Collins has no choice but to use her years of tactical training and military expertise. Much like Rachel, who valiantly fights off a skilled hacker while also protecting a priceless contraption, ‘Interceptor’ features the story of a courageous officer who does not give up in the face of issues.

9. 6 Underground (2019)

With Ryan Reynolds as the titular lead, ‘6 Underground’ also features an elite team who are put together to deliver justice. The story revolves around six individuals around the globe whose unrivaled skills lead them to be picked up by a secret agency. Several exciting elements follow suit as the group decides to fake their death and follow a vigilante team not governed by standard rules. Like ‘The Heart of Stone,’ ‘6 Underground,’ directed by Michael Benjamin Bay, also features a high-intensity situation that warps a brilliant team into an explosive situation.

8. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Featuring Charlize Theron as the titular lead, ‘Atomic Blonde’ revolves around the unparalleled capabilities of Lorraine Broughton, an elite spy in the MI6. With no reservations binding her, Lorraine aims to use her lethal abilities to complete all kinds of missions. When Lorraine is sent to Berlin to retrieve a priceless dossier on the eve of the Berlin Wall’s fall, a deluge of action and thrill follows. Directed by David Leitch, the movie pivots a ruthless espionage ring and a game of deadly spies. Like ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Atomic Blonde’ also features the same duty-bound protagonists who go to extreme lengths in an internationally-attuned game of cat and mouse.

7. The 355 (2022)

Diving into the vitality of technology that can incapacitate countless, ‘The 355,’ like ‘The Heart of Stone,’ also revolves around the protection of a top-secret weapon. The story follows CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown, a German agent, a computer hacker, and a psychologist on a globetrotting journey to save the top secret weapon. With a group of mercenaries hot on their tail, the four women try to outsmart the mysterious figure each step of the way. So, if the electrifying action in ‘The Heart of Stone’ interests you, then you’ll find Simon David Kinberg’s story of spy capers equally fascinating.

6. Extraction (2020)

Deployed on a life-threatening mission, ‘Extraction,’ helmed by Sam Hargrave, follows the story of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth,) a former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary, on a mission to retrieve the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord. Based on the graphic novel, ‘Ciudad,’ the movie features the merciless conditions that threaten to blow over Tyler’s plans. As the mercenary travels to Dhaka to safely bring back the young boy, he finds that there is no one he can trust. Just as Rachel finds herself exploiting all possible options to secure “The Heart,” ‘Extraction’ also features the elements of a thrilling extravaganza packed with action and twists.

5. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Based on Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar’s comic book series of the same name, ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ is an action comedy that chronicles a young man’s life at a top-secret British intelligence agency. Enlisted to become a secret agent, Gary “Eggsy” Unwin is an angsty young man whose life changes when he’s picked up to shield the country and its assets from the most ruthless crimes and forces. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie features performances by Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Taron Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Caine, and Mark Hamill. So, if you enjoyed the depiction of a spy’s stealth and mettle in ‘The Heart of Stone,’ ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ will showcase the very rules that help guide secret agents through their missions.

4. Salt (2010)

Embodying the unforgiving mask of spy, ‘Salt’ revolves around CIA agent Evelyn Salt, a woman whose life is turned upside down after she is accused of being a double agent. As Evelyn (Angelina Jolie) races against time to prove her innocence, she embarks on several operations capable of rendering her undone. Much like the intriguing turns that lead Rachel on a chase across the world, ‘Salt’ also features an immersive storyline that looks at the larger world of secret agents and dives into the belly of covert operations. So, if you found the female-centric action in ‘The Heart of Stone’ entertaining, then you’ll find Phillip Noyce’s oeuvre equally riveting.

3. The Gray Man (2022)

The unflinching face of action and thriller takes center stage in directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s ‘The Gray Man.’ Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Ana de Armas, the story revolves around Sierra Six, a rogue CIA agent who finds himself embroiled in a grave conspiracy within the agency. As Six tries to escape the clutches of a psychotic killer, he embarks on a globetrotting journey to escape the irreverent secrets of the agency he once trusted. Much like Rachel, a dutybound agent whose work leads her to take unimaginable risks, ‘The Gray Man’ also features the story of a covert agent who must stomach all types of risks to save himself.

2. Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Upping the ante with futuristic sequences, Brad Bird’s ‘Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ follows IMF operative Ethan Hunt is forced to go off the grid along with his team on a life-threatening journey to clear their names. In a feat to clear the name of his organization after getting implicated in a bombing, the operatives set off in the pursuit of a nuclear extremist. The relentless rollercoaster of action and thriller also inspired the creators of ‘Heart of Stone,’ making this adrenaline-pumping tale starring Tom Cruise the right movie to watch next.

1. The Bourne Identity (2002)

Based on Robert Ludlum’s 1980 novel of the same name, this cult classic is directed by Douglas Eric Liman. It revolves around Jason Bourne, a man suffering from psychogenic amnesia who remains incapable of recalling his true identity. As Bourne unravels the threads of his past, he realizes the dead conspiracy that engulfs the CIA and ultimately binds him to the organization. With Matt Damon as the titular lead, ‘The Bourne Identity’ also acts as a metaphor for the good and the bad. So, if the entangled web of intrigue, suspense, and action hooked you to ‘The Heart of Stone,’ then you’ll find ‘The Bourne Identity’ entertaining for its thematic parallels too.

