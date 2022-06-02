Where Was Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol Filmed?

The Brad Bird directorial, ‘Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol’ is an action spy movie that is the fourth installment in the ‘Mission Impossible‘ franchise. The narrative revolves around Hunt and his team (the IMF), who are wrongfully accused of bombing the Kremlin. In order to clear their organization’s name and maintain its reputation, Hunt and his team take extreme measures to find the real culprits in a race against time.

As the IMF travels to different places throughout the narrative to prove their innocence, the team is seen in various action-packed sequences that are set against the backdrop of some interesting locations. Whether it is the sandstorm sequence or the iconic skyscraper scene, the viewers are left wondering about the real-life sites that appear in the action film. If you are one such viewer, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol Filming Locations

‘Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol’ was filmed in the Czech Republic, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, India, Russia, and the United States of America — specifically in Prague, British Columbia, Dubai, Budapest, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Moscow, and California. The principal photography for the Tom Cruise-starrer commenced seemingly in late September 2010 and wrapped up in March 2011. Now, let’s get into the specifics of all the locations that were used for filming the movie!

Prague, Czech Republic

For filming a majority of the scenes set in Moscow and Budapest, the production team utilized the versatile landscape of Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic. The Departure Halls of Prague Main Station stands in for the Budapest Train station for the opening scene. In addition, the scene where Hunt and Brandt hide out in the railway yard was also filmed in this train station. It is located in Wilsonova 300/8. The rooftop scene over the Budapest Train station was filmed on the roof of MeetFactory, which is a contemporary art center located at Ke Sklárně 3213/15 in Prague.

Located in Hradčany, Prague Castle, specifically the second courtyard, stands in for the interior scenes involving the Kremlin courtyard in Moscow. The hospital scene from where Hunt escapes was taped in the Chili Hostel on Pstrossova 7. It is the Mánesův Most (Mánes Bridge) where the scene of a car falling into the water by a bridge was lensed. While the scenes involving the tunnels under the Russian prison were filmed in the Old Sewage Cleaning Station, the prison scenes were shot in a long-closed prison, Mladá Boleslav Prison. Located just 30 miles northeast of Prague, a few street scenes were also filmed outside the prison.

Vancouver, British Columbia

A large chunk of shooting was also done in Vancouver, a major city located in the Lower Mainland region of the province of British Columbia. Vancouver Convention and Exhibition Centre was modified to stand in for the Indian city of Bangalore. Not only that but several exterior scenes set in the city of Mumbai were also filmed around the convention center. It is located at 1055 Canada Pl in Vancouver.

Moreover, the office building at 10851 Shellbridge Way stands in for the Indian office of the Sun Network TV station. Some pivotal sequences were also recorded on the Canada Place at Burrard Bridge and the Vancouver Block. The final scene where the team meets up was shot in Granville Island in Vancouver, which doubles for Pier 47 in Seattle.

In addition, the production team apparently traveled east of Vancouver to lense many interior scenes for the action movie in the Canadian Motion Picture Park Studios. The multi-level parking garage of Mumbai was actually constructed in the studio, solely for the film over the course of six months. Located at 8085 Glenwood Drive in Burnaby, the studio is home to 18 stages of different sizes, which include three mega-stages, smaller insert studios, and a square stage.

Dubai, UAE

For filming purposes, the production team of ‘Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol’ even traveled all the way to Dubai, a highly developed city in the United Arab Emirates. Even though the construction of the famous Burj Khalifa was not finished at the time of filming, the cast and crew utilized the unused floors and taped some terrifying scenes for the movie. The skyscraper is located at 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

You can also spot the undulating Meydan Bridge in the backdrop of the scene following the end of the sandstorm. Moreover, the scene involving Brij Nath’s grand Indian house was filmed in the luxurious hotel Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, which is situated on Crescent Road in Dubai.

Budapest, Hungary

The cast and crew also traveled to Budapest to tape a few scenes for the film. The Budapest Keleti Train Station was seen in one of the aerial shots of the capital city of Hungary. Other than that, it is likely that the production team also used some other sites to get some exterior shots.

Mumbai, India

According to reports, in April 2011, the double of Tom Cruise and other cast members were spotted in South Mumbai. They seemingly shot some action and outdoor sequences against the backdrop of the city, including a car chase scene. Formerly known as Bombay, it is located on the west coast of India and is considered a financial center.

Other Locations in India

The production team even traveled to other cities in India, including Bangalore and Chennai, to probably film some exterior shots for the movie. The former is the capital city of the Indian state of Karnataka and is also known as Bengaluru, while the latter is the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Moscow, Russia

The cast and crew of ‘Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol’ also possibly traveled to Moscow, despite filming a majority of its sequences in Prague. A few exterior shots were seemingly filmed against the backdrop of the actual city in order to provide more authenticity to the narrative.

California, USA

Some pivotal sequences were also recorded in the state of California, especially at Edwards Air Force Base. The air base is located at 305 East Popson Avenue. Moreover, Santa Clarita and San Francisco Bay also serve as the other production locations for the movie in the state.

