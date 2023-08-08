Where Was Netflix’s Heart of Stone Filmed?

Helmed by Tom Harper, Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ is a spy action thriller movie starring Gal Gadot as secret agent Rachel Stone who is also an important member of an elusive and mysterious group of elite spies known as the Charter. With the mysterious MacGuffin called “The Heart” in danger of falling into the wrong hands, Rachel is given the responsibility to prevent that from happening. Now, she embarks on a globetrotting journey to protect the object at all costs.

Apart from Gadot, the action film also features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Paul Ready. As the complicated mission takes Stone to different parts of the world, showcasing a variety of landscapes, it is natural for the audience to wonder where ‘Heart of Stone’ was filmed. If you are in the same boat of curiosity, we have got you covered!

Heart of Stone Filming Locations

‘Heart of Stone’ was filmed in Italy, England, Iceland, Portugal, and Morocco, particularly in South Tyrol, London, Surrey, Reykjavík, Lisbon, Algarve, and Erfoud. As per reports, principal photography for the Gal Gadot starrer commenced in late January 2022 and wrapped up after six months or so, in late July of the same year. Now, without further ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations where Rachel Stone attempts to complete her dangerous mission in the Netflix movie!

South Tyrol, Italy

The production team of ‘Heart of Stone’ kicked off the shooting process in South Tyrol, an autonomous province situated in the northern region of Italy. Various action scenes for the movie were lensed in and around Val Senales as well as the Alpin Arena Schnals Senales at Località Maso Corto, 111, in the municipality of Senales in South Tyrol.

England

Several parts of England, especially London and its surrounding areas, served as prominent filming sites for ‘Heart of Stone.’ The cast and crew members were spotted taping several key portions for the movie across London, including a fish and chip shop in Holborn and around Glenburnie Road. They also traveled just outside London and set up camp across three stages and the backlot of the Shepperton Studios on Studios Road in Shepperton, Surrey. It is home to 14 different stages, 10 acres of backlot area, and plenty of workshop space, attracting filmmakers and content creators of different kinds.

Reykjavík, Iceland

In April 2022, the filming unit of ‘Heart of Stone’ also moved the production to Reykjavík, which is the capital of Iceland. Situated in southwestern Iceland, on the southern shore of Faxaflói bay, the Land of Fire and Ice served as one of the key production locations for the Alia Bhatt starrer as Frakkastígur and Sæbraut are a couple of local sites that feature in a few scenes of the movie. Moreover, various important portions were recorded outside the famous Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík.

Portugal

The shooting of numerous prominent sequences for ‘Heart of Stone’ also took place across Portugal, including Lisbon where they shot various street and other exterior scenes for the movie. Moreover, the eponymous capital and largest city of the Vila Real District features in quite a few sequences. The filming unit also traveled just south of Vila Real to the Viseu District, which is yet another Portuguese site that makes an appearance in the action film. In addition, Sagres in the Algarve region turned into a film set for the shooting of the spy movie.

Erfoud, Morocco

Additional portions of ‘Heart of Stone’ were lensed in the oasis town of Erfoud, which is situated in in the Drâa-Tafilalet region in eastern Morocco. Due to the beautiful yet unique landscape of the surrounding Sahara Desert and the oasis areas across the town, Erfoud has served as a prominent production location for a number of film projects over the years. Some of them are ‘Spectre,’ ‘Operation Red Sea,’ ‘Arn: The Knight Templar,’ and ‘Rogue Heroes.’

