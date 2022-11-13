Where is Epix’s Rogue Heroes Filmed?

Directed by Tom Shankland and based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name, Epix’s ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ is a six-part live-action series. Written by ‘Peaky Blinders’ writer Steven Knight, the series follows the story of a Special Forces Unit, the SAS, operating during WWII. The historical drama series narrates the real-life inspired story of David Stirling (Connor Swindells), who was convinced that a small force of highly trained unit could attack different German targets in a single night by using the element of surprise. The film’s gun-ablaze moments resonate with the blazing sun and desert storms that capture the audience’s attention. With sandy deserts and a sun-soaked backdrop for the action scenes, you might wonder where was ‘Rogue heroes’ filmed. If you are curious to know where the historical drama series was filmed, we have got you covered.

Rogue Heroes Filming Locations

Set in 1940 Cairo, ‘Rogue Heroes’ was filmed in multiple locations, including Morrocco, Gloucestershire, London, Norfolk, and Suffolk in the United Kingdom. Principle photography began in March 2021 and lasted almost seven months before it was wrapped up in October 2021. Let us take you through the details!

Erfoud, Morocco

Set in 1941 Cairo, the cast and crew spent almost three months shooting the action-packed desert scenes in the Sahara Desert in Morocco. Director Tom Shankland exhibited mixed feelings about the location; where on the one hand, he faced significant challenges at the site due to frequent sand storms. While on the other hand, he said that the natural sandstorms saved a lot of money in visual effects.

He told Express, “Day one, we had a sandstorm, day two we had half a sandstorm, day three we had an all-day sandstorm, day four we had a quarter of a day of a sandstorm.” He added, “Sandstorms we can’t do anything about, and also, we got some great footage of them for the series which were otherwise going to costs us a lot of money in visual effects, and we got that for free. I like to be positive about that.” Despite the challenges caused by natural calamities, the location was perfect for the scenes set in Cairo, which added authenticity to the action scenes.

The executive producer of the series, Karen Wilson, also highlighted the significance of the choice of location. She told The Sun, “It was crucial to get to Morocco, which proved to be one of the biggest challenges. “On top of Covid and feeling isolated, and all those things, they shut the border so we had to find a way actually to get our team into the country. Another crew member, stuntman Olly Lloyd talked about the difficulties the cast and crew faced during filming. He told BBC, “snakes and scorpions had to be removed so that the cast could film safely.” He added, “Temperatures would also reach 53C at times, making it even more challenging to film and you just crack on in the heat.”

Despite the hardships the cast and crew faced, the series’ success is owed to the location. The Sahara Desert not only added authenticity in terms of visual effects but also in terms of acting that embodied the hardship that the SAS went through during WWII, fighting in the same conditions as the cast during filming.

You might recognize the desert from notable films such as ‘The Mummy,’ ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,’ ‘Spectre (I),’ and others.

Gloucestershire, England

Gloucestershire is a county town in South West of England, which lies on River Severn. A few of the film’s scenes were shot in a quarry in Gloucestershire, including the action-packed crash-landing parachute scene of Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connel). The location is a popular one, used by many other productions including, ‘The Crown,’ ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Bridgerton‘, and others.

Norfolk, England

Norfolk is a non-metropolitan county in East Anglia in England that borders Lincolnshire, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire. Elveden Estate near Thetford in Norfolk served as the Cairo hospital and the location for the filming. The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group was consulted by the show’s makers and helped them acquire vintage vehicles. Ian Clark, a group member, was asked to provide his expertise.

He told The Eastern Daily Press, “I got the call from the SAS in London about two years ago, and they told me all about the series and said the producers were looking for advice on Jeeps, trucks and colors, and things like that. They were also looking for two or three Jeeps and a truck”. He continued, “One member of the group, Dave Knudson, has six of them, so he sold them the Jeeps, and then we helped to find them a truck. They then painted them in desert colors, and another member, John Morter, found them a command car they were looking for”.

Other popular films and series shot in the location are ‘The Old Man,’ ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,’ ‘Stardust,’ and others.

Suffolk, England

Suffolk is an English ceremonial county in East Anglia. The cast and crews established their setup for a few scenes at RAF Bentwaters in Suffolk, close to Tunstall. The desert camp and a few Jeep attacks were filmed at this site. Many plane shots featured in the series had also been shot in the location. Other notable shows and films shot in the location are ‘The Haunted Hotel,’ ‘Detectorists,’ ‘The Fourth Protocol,’ and others.

London, England

A few of the scenes from the series were shot in a film studio in London, the capital city of England. London, lying on River Thames, in south-east England, is home to a number of notable film studios where popular films are shot. Amongst notable productions in London studios are ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Andor,’ ‘The Peripheral’, ‘Inside Man (II)’, and others.

Read More: 18 Best War Movies of The Decade