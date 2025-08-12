Where is Alien Earth Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Noah Hawley, FX’s ‘Alien: Earth’ is a science fiction horror series set in the same universe as the original classic, ‘Alien,’ and serves as a prequel set in 2120, that is, two years before the movie’s events. It follows Wendy and a group of tactical soldiers as they discover the secret contents of a mysterious space vessel that crashes on Earth’s surface. However, they are thoroughly unprepared for what this unleashes, and unknowingly trigger a chain of events that alter the fate of their planet for centuries to come. The series finds the right balance between fleshing out the established stories in the universe while also finding its identity in the process. This is achieved, in no small part, through the multitude of locations introduced throughout the narrative, adding a sense of scale and depth.

Alien: Earth Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Alien: Earth’ takes place across multiple locations in Thailand. Specifically, the eye-catching provinces of Bangkok, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phuket, and Phang Nga bring the narrative to life. Reportedly, the production had to overcome a series of hurdles during the course of production, starting from its principal photography, which was delayed significantly due to COVID-19. Scheduled to begin in March 2022, the production finally began in July 2023, without the presence of many of the American cast members due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, the British cast’s Equity contract led to joining the process early. However, in late August of that year, the production was halted once again due to the strikes, ultimately resuming in April 2024 and wrapping up in mid-July of the same year.

Bangkok Metropolitan Region, Thailand

The team of ‘Alien: Earth’ chose Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, as one of the primary filming locations. This lines up with the general aesthetic of the show, with the city providing a perfect blend of urban and natural landscapes. Many iconic places within Bangkok doubled up as fictional post-apocalyptic structures, such as BTS Thong Lor, a popular urban center and subway station located in the heart of the Than Lo neighborhood of the Watthana District. Additionally, a condominium complex named Park​ Origin​ Thonglor situated in Khlong Tan Nuea region of Watthana was also taped as a part of the show. Both these locations, amongst many others, brought the futuristic vistas of the narrative to life while simultaneously grounding them to achieve the best of both worlds.

Many of the interior shots of the show were also taped in the city of Samut Prakan, situated just 15 miles south of Bangkok. In particular, the crew set camp in a popular movie studio called The Studio Park Thailand, located at 999 Moo 3 in the Bang Bo District of Samut Prakarn. The facility’s wide expanse, coupled with its advanced setwork, helped construct many of the show’s high-octane set-pieces, while also providing a backdrop to many of its indoor sequences. Reportedly, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister, Sermsak Pongpanich, paid the studio a visit towards the end of the shooting process and expressed his joy at how the process has boosted the region’s economy while also shedding light on its beauty.

Surat Thani, Thailand

Many scenes were also filmed in the province of Surat Thani, which has its scenic beauty on full display. The region is famous for its diversity of terrains, from lush green mountains and gushing waterfalls to bustling cities and its coastal expanse. Surat Thani served as the base for many outdoor scenes, which amplify several sequences across the series. The province is no stranger to Hollywood productions, with an island within the region called Koh Samui having served as a filming location for ‘The White Lotus’ season 3. Additionally, the stunning landscapes of the province can also be spotted in ‘The Pure Heart of Sufism’ and ‘Natureland.’

Krabi, Thailand

Much like Surat Thani, the province of Krabi provided the team of ‘Alien: Earth’ with ample natural beauty, notably in the form of its iconic beaches and coastlines such as Railay Beach, Ao Nang, Phi Phi Islands, and Hong Island. The region is also known for its unique range of natural phenomena, from limestone caves to mangrove forests. As such, they were likely a perfect match for the show’s creatively rendered visuals, which display a similar level of detail. In an interview with Space, actor Babou Ceesay, who plays the role of Morrow, described his most memorable day of shooting in Krabi, stating: “We had a day in Krabi where I was underwater (…) We had a snake wrangler on set who caught two sea snakes that day (…) and we were having the best time.”

Phuket, Thailand

The popular island of Phuket also served as a filming location, with the team using its serene beaches and crystal clear waters as a backdrop for its large-scale sequences. According to 5 Star Marine Phuket, a bout tour agency in Phuket, the eighth episode of ‘Alien: Earth’ was taped in the islands of Koh Yao Noi and Koh Roi. Phuket’s iconic sea rock formations, as well as nearby spots such as Patong Beach, Old Phuket Town, Kata Noi, and Promthep Cape, add to the show’s ambience. The island has become a hotspot for Hollywood productions, with titles such as ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘American Assassin,’ as well as classics like ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ making use of the rich natural scenery.

Phang Nga, Thailand

The production of ‘Alien: Earth’ also extends to the province of Phang Nga, which is well known for the Phang Nga Bay, also called the Ao Phang-Nga National Park. The region is defined by its tall limestone rock-like karsts and islets, which have long served as a creative driving force for filmmakers around the globe. As such, the team of ‘Alien: Earth’ set camp in a national park, taping locations such as the 20m-tall rock structure called Ko Tapu, or James Bond Island, as well as the cave systems of Koh Panyee. Phang Nga rose to popularity following the release of the James Bond film ‘The Man with the Golden Gun,’ and has been featured in movies such as ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Mechanic: Resurrection,’ and ‘Tomorrow Never Dies.’

Read More: Where Was Weapons Filmed? All Shooting Locations