Where Was Netflix’s La Dolce Villa Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘La Dolce Villa’ is a charming romantic comedy that follows Eric (Scott Foley), a wealthy businessman who travels to Italy with one goal — to stop his daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) from making what he sees as a reckless decision: spending her fortune to restore a crumbling old villa. However, what begins as a straightforward intervention turns into an unexpected journey of self-discovery. As an American struggling to adapt to the Italian way of life, Eric finds himself at odds with the slower pace, the traditions, and the quirks of his new surroundings.

Yet, amidst the sun-drenched landscapes and the villa’s undeniable charm, he also finds a connection he never anticipated — with Francesca (Violante Placido), a woman who challenges his worldview in ways he never imagined. Under the direction of Mark Waters, the film treats Italy as more than just a setting; the villa itself feels like a living, breathing entity, shaping the emotions and transformations of those within its walls. With its picturesque backdrop and heartfelt storytelling, ‘La Dolce Villa’ promises a warm, immersive experience that celebrates love, change, and the magic of new beginnings.

La Dolce Villa Filming Locations

The filming of ‘La Dolce Villa’ took place across several breathtaking locations in Italy, including Rome in the Lazio region, various picturesque towns in Tuscany, and the serene countryside of Eastern Lazio. These locations provided the perfect backdrop for the film’s romantic and heartfelt narrative, enhancing its visual and emotional depth. The filming for the rom-com likely started in mid-2024, and it was concluded by the end of the same year.

Lazio, Italy

The Eternal City of Rome Lazio, known for its rich cultural and architectural heritage, played a crucial role in shaping the aesthetic of ‘La Dolce Villa.’ Several sequences were filmed at Cinecittà Studios, located at Via Tuscolana, 1055, 00173 Rome, Italy. Established in 1937, this legendary film studio has been the birthplace of numerous great movies, including ‘Roman Holiday,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ and ‘Gangs of New York.’ The studio provided state-of-the-art facilities for indoor sequences, ensuring that the production could recreate authentic Italian interiors without logistical constraints.

Beyond the studio, Rome’s picturesque streets and landmarks were used to add depth and realism to the film’s setting. It embraces the city’s timeless charm, capturing the essence of daily Roman life. The cobbled alleys, grand piazzas, and historic architecture create a vibrant backdrop that enhances the film’s romantic and introspective themes. The makers also utilized lesser-known spots in the city, adding an element of discovery that mirrors the protagonist’s personal journey.

A short drive from Rome, Eastern Lazio provided the perfect setting for the villa central to the film’s storyline. The filmmakers selected Torrino del Gelsi, located at Via della Torre del Padiglione, 00040 Ardea RM, Italy, as the primary location for the villa’s exteriors. Situated amidst rolling hills and vineyards, this historic estate exudes an old-world charm that perfectly aligns with the film’s themes of restoration and rediscovery. Torrino del Gelsi’s rustic stone walls, lush gardens, and panoramic views of the Italian countryside make it an ideal cinematic location. The villa’s timeless beauty serves as more than just a backdrop — it becomes a character in itself, reflecting the emotional evolution of the protagonists. The quiet, undisturbed surroundings further highlight the contrast between Eric’s fast-paced American lifestyle and the slower, more reflective pace of life in Italy.

Tuscany, Italy

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and historical significance, Tuscany provided some of the film’s most visually stunning sequences. The production team filmed in multiple locations across the region, particularly in the medieval towns of Pienza, San Quirico d’Orcia, and Montepulciano. These UNESCO-listed towns, famous for their Renaissance architecture and postcard-perfect streets, infused the film with a distinctively Tuscan aesthetic.

Pienza, often referred to as the “ideal city of the Renaissance,” boasts panoramic views and stunning piazzas that feature prominently in the film. San Quirico d’Orcia, with its iconic cypress trees and rolling landscapes, adds to the romantic atmosphere, while Montepulciano’s narrow alleys and historic buildings provide a sense of old-world charm. The crew spent approximately two weeks filming in Tuscany, making full use of the region’s natural beauty and well-preserved architecture to transport audiences into a dreamlike Italian setting.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, the producer, Robyn Snyder, expressed, “It’s Italy, so their prospects are excellent!” while reflecting on the magic that these locations bring to the film. With its idyllic hills and charming towns, Tuscany offers the perfect backdrop for the blossoming romance and self-discovery Eric experiences throughout his journey. As Francesca says in the movie, “The path to true love is never smooth.” Tuscany’s enchanting landscapes become the perfect metaphor for the winding journey of love and self-realization.

Read More: Best Italian Movies on Netflix