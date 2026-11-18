Based on true events and the New York Magazine articles written by Kevin T. Dugan and Jen Wieczner, Netflix’s ‘The Altruists’ is a romantic crime drama series created by Graham Moore. The narrative follows the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, and his girlfriend, Caroline Ellison. Besides being in a romantic relationship, the two also share a business partnership, being co-founders of a cryptocurrency trading agency called Alameda Research.

Their ambition and drive to revolutionize the financial system lead to the shocking collapse of FTX. More complications arise when they are accused of defrauding billions of dollars, becoming the modern-era Bonnie and Clyde. Led by stellar performances from Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle, the show is mostly set at FTX’s headquarters and in the surrounding areas as Sam and Caroline try their best to prevent the company from collapsing.

The Altruists Filming Locations

‘The Altruists’ was filmed in British Columbia and Dominican Republic, particularly in Vancouver and La Altagracia province. According to reports, principal photography for the Netflix production commenced in early July 2025 and went on for more than five months before wrapping up in December of the same year. Hairstylist Lillian Batista took to social media and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the project. She stated, “Thank you Richard for having me by your side!! would do it all over again in a heartbeat with this team, cast , crew and production ❤️ @anthonyboyle , love you so much… was such a pleasure being a part of your LiLa hair&mup team with the beautiful @debbie.lelievre @juliagarnerofficial @mattrife @paulreiserofficial , Alex Lawther.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Altruists’ were shot in and around the sprawling city of Vancouver, known for its vast and versatile landscapes. The exterior of The Stack at 1133 Melville Street in downtown Vancouver makes multiple appearances in the backdrop of several important scenes. During the shoot in September 2025, locals and residents near Jericho Beach spotted the cast and crew members taping key portions for the series on and around the beach, situated west of the seaside neighborhood of Kitsilano.

In November 2025, the filming unit utilized the interiors and exteriors of the Laowai/Blnd Tger Dumplings at 251 East Georgia Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown area. Situated in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region, the city has served as a prominent production location for numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Deal,’ ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘The Unforgivable,’ ‘Woman of the Hour,’ ‘Wild Cards,’ ‘The Killing,’ and ‘High Potential.’

La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘The Altruists’ also set up camp in La Altagracia, with its capital, Punta Cana, serving as a key filming destination. South of Punta Cana is an upscale planned community called Cap Cana, which also reportedly features in the Netflix series. In particular, they recorded various pivotal sequences in the area around Juanillo Beach in Punta Cana, including the cliffside villas around the Punta Espada Golf Club. It is reported that the filming unit also traveled to the municipality of La Romana in La Romana Province to tape additional portions.

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