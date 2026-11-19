From the mind of Graham Moore, Netflix’s ‘The Altruists’ follows an inexplicable connection between two math prodigies, Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison. While they meet as co-workers, something more special continues to simmer between them, as they eventually get into a relationship and become the creative forces behind two large companies, Alameda Research and FTX. However, one thing keeps coming between their professional success, or at least so they believe.

With their romantic feelings often clashing with their business commitments, Sam and Caroline are ultimately forced to make a choice, either to continue as partners or as colleagues. Ultimately, though, this turns out to be a false dichotomy, one that allows for chaos to seep in and create a financial mess of epic proportions. By the end, with both their companies sinking, Sam and Caroline return to their original choice with a fresh perspective, hoping to pour their heart out for once.

Caroline Confesses Her True Feelings in the Final Moments of the Show

The tragedy of ‘The Altruist,’ one exemplified by its ending, lies in how Sam and Caroline only realize their true feelings for each other by the time it’s too late. Though it is effectively an open secret that the two of them are hopelessly in love with each other, the walls that they set up with all sorts of excuses render them unable to see it. In Caroline’s case, she prefers to externalize those emotions by pouring them into her ‘Harry Potter‘ fanfiction instead, as it takes little effort to have the characters fall in love rather than confront that possibility for herself. Sam, on the other hand, simply never brings this possibility up as he convinces himself that his work, or rather, his secret altruistic megaproject, is all that matters for the greater good.

The extent to which both characters suppress their emotions is closely tied to their other great interest in life: mathematics. While both Caroline and Sam pride themselves on leading mathematically and logically optimal lives, complicated feelings hardly fit into any equation. Oftentimes, what they believe to be the most rational path is actually a rationalization of what are clearly romantic, messy feelings, and it’s this dissonance that ultimately leads to the hole they find themselves in. In the final moments of the show, Caroline becomes the first to break this cycle, or at least attempt to do so. With everything going down and Sam on the verge of being arrested, she finally tells him that she’s been in love this entire time. The irony of the moment, though, is that Sam gets arrested before he can say anything back.

Sam and Caroline Might Not Get a Second Chance For Quite Some Time

The show gives us a subtle hint into Caroline’s obsession with mathematical precision in her life through the bachelorette party scene, where some people gossip about how Caroline became interested in polyamory and optimization after a bad experience with one of her boyfriends. Thus, there is also a psychological component to her romantic relationship with Sam, which manifests in how they gradually come to embrace each other’s worst sides. By the end, both characters appear to have gone behind each other’s backs more than enough times, but that still does not put a dent in how they really feel. Although Sam may have always pretended to prioritize his business ventures, the person he values most is, and always will be, Caroline, which is why he picks up her call right before his arrest.

While Sam gets arrested and sent to prison for his crimes, Caroline, along with Gary and the others who came forward, are met with much lighter measures. The show ends with a series of information cards revealing that, in real life, Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison on March 28, 2024. Caroline Ellison, on the other hand, was sentenced on September 24, 2024, and released on January 21, 2026, having served 14 months of her original 24-month sentence. If these details are to be carried forward for their fictionalized representations, the possibility of Sam and Caroline physically getting back together is rather slim. However, that isn’t to say that Sam will have no chance of revealing his true feelings to Caroline, which gives this love story a bittersweet finish.

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