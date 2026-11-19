Created by Graham Moore, Netflix’s ‘The Altruists’ reimagines the story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, and their shared dreams of taking the crypto world by storm. Based on real events and inspired by the New York Magazine articles by Kevin T. Dugan and Jen Wieczner, this crime drama series explores the rise of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, and its associated trading firm, Alameda Research, which is later led by Bankman-Fried and Caroline, respectively. However, as their business ventures soar to new heights, their own romantic equation begins to take a hit, marking the central tension of the narrative.

As Bankman-Fried and Caroline’s feelings and ambitions routinely clash with each other, a ripple effect is set off, eventually making its way to Sam Trabucco, Alameda Research’s co-CEO. While he joins the initial ventures in high spirits, as one of Sam’s closest friends since his college days, each new revelation about FTX and Alameda’s twisted connection only serves to alarm Trabucco, until his relationship with the company becomes fragile in the face of untold chaos.

Sam Trabucco Served as Alameda Research’s Co-CEO Before Stepping Down in 2022

In ‘The Altruists,’ we meet a fictionalized version of Sam Trabucco, introduced as one of Sam Bankman-Fried’s friends and earliest allies, before the two tragically part ways. Notably, though, this is a heightened retelling of events with a lot of creative liberties attached, as in real life, Trabucco’s life took on a different trajectory. Trabucco grew up in Natick, Massachusetts, and attended Roxbury Latin School, where he developed an early passion for mathematics and later participated in a summer program called Mathcamp. There, he crossed paths with Gary Wang in 2008 and met Sam Bankman-Fried in 2010, and soon the trio reconnected while at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

After graduating from MIT in 2015, Trabucco joined Susquehanna International Group in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a trader. By 2017, he had left the firm and moved to San Francisco, where his path would soon cross with Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading firm founded by Bankman-Fried. In the years that followed, Trabucco became a core part of the crew and was named co-CEO in August 2021 alongside Caroline Ellison. However, on August 24, 2022, Trabucco announced in an eleven-post Twitter thread that he was stepping down as Alameda Research’s co-CEO, citing the demanding workload, his desire to spend more time with friends and family, and the need to prioritize his personal happiness as the main reasons for his decision. In the same thread, he mentioned that he will remain as an advisor but won’t maintain a strong day-to-day presence at the company.

Sam Trabucco Settled With the FTX Estate in 2024, and Has Kept a Low Profile Since

Sam Trabucco’s announcement came roughly three months before Alameda Research, alongside Sam Bankman-Fried’s other company, FTX, filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. This collapse triggered intense criminal investigations, particularly over the misuse of FTX customer funds, and Trabucco was identified as a possible subject of interest in these investigations. Reportedly, unlike many of his former senior colleagues, he was not publicly charged. In May 2024, a court-appointed examiner’s report claimed to have found more than $15 million in FTX Group spending on real estate, a yacht, and a marina slip associated with Trabucco, as well as substantial withdrawals from his FTX account around September 2022.

In November 2024, the FTX estate reached a settlement with Trabucco, under which he agreed to hand over ownership of two San Francisco apartments and a 53-foot yacht, and to relinquish approximately $70 million in claims against FTX entities. In contrast, the show constructs an invented narrative about Trabucco’s knowledge of the misuse of funds, tying it to his subsequent attempts to distance himself from the company. It should be reiterated, though, that these additions were likely made for dramatic purposes and weren’t necessarily informed by real-life data or court records, making this a speculative exercise at best. After leaving Alameda in 2022, Trabucco stated that he had no other projects lined up and has since chosen to keep his personal life private.

As of writing, there are no public updates on Trabucco taking another job or joining a company. He also stopped posting regularly on social media around late 2022, and since then he appears to have maintained a low online profile. He briefly resurfaced in May 2024 to submit a character reference for former FTX executive Ryan Salame ahead of his sentencing, describing him as his best friend and hoping for fair consequences. While we may know very little about Trabucco in the present, the show’s account of him shouldn’t necessarily be taken as a close reflection of real life. Graham Moore, the creator of the show, noted in an interview with The A.V. Club that, in addition to research and firsthand accounts, he and his team needed some “highly educated imagination” when crafting this story, and it’s evident in how Trabucco’s arc comes to life on screen.

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