In Netflix’s ‘The Altruists,’ two major companies, FTX and Alameda, find themselves in the middle of an eight-million-dollar fraud. The show traces the beginnings of these companies and the decisions made by people at the helm that led to this massive mess-up. While the leaders, Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, remain at the center of the story, another couple’s story serves as a major subplot. Nishad Singh and Claire Watanabe go through ups and downs in their own relationships while the companies they work for face a major upheaval. Considering the fallout, things end on a very unexpected note for them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nishad Gave Crucial Testimony in Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trial

Nishad Singh had known Sam Bankman-Fried and his family from a young age. He had been a childhood friend of Sam’s brother, Gabe, and had a good rapport with the family. So, in 2017, when he had the chance, he joined Sam’s new company, Alameda. He was attracted to the idea of effective altruism and to how the company was created to serve it. A UC Berkeley electrical engineering and computer science major, he joined the company as a programmer and soon became FTX’s head of engineering. He was also the latter’s third-largest shareholder. In October 2023, during a hearing following FTX’s collapse, he revealed that he thought FTX was here to stay. He testified that this is why he took out a $6 million loan, which included the purchase of a mansion on Orcas Island. It wasn’t until later that he found this purchase “egregious, unnecessary and selfish.”

By this time, Nishad had also entered into a relationship with another FTX employee, Claire Watanabe. He revealed that they’d lived in “the nicest room” in the mansion shared by the company’s executives. He claimed that when he learned of the $8 billion fraud, he tried to reduce the company’s expenses. He claimed that he didn’t report FTX or its leader, or leave the company, because he worried it would collapse the whole thing at once. According to a letter written to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan by Nishad’s lawyers, his decision to stay was “a panicked, self-delusional, and ultimately criminal error in judgment.” According to Nishad’s testimony, he confronted Sam about the shortfall in September 2022, with the latter having allegedly claimed that he would fix things soon enough.

When things unraveled and the customer withdrawals started, Nishad reportedly became suicidal. He returned to the US in the first half of November 2022 and, later that month, met with federal prosecutors, offering his full cooperation in the investigation. “I felt really betrayed that five years of blood, sweat, and tears from me and so many employees, driving towards something that I thought was a beautiful force for good, had turned out to be so evil,” he added. He also forfeited the property, calling it “one of the ways to right the wrong.” Additionally, Nishad pled guilty to six charges, which included conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.

Due to his cooperation and a sincere display of remorse, he was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release. Additionally, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission imposed a $3.7 million disgorgement on him. Nishad also received a five-year trading ban and an eight-year registration ban. He also had to forfeit his shares in Anthropic to the government. Expressing his regret, he said, “I am overwhelmed with remorse for the harm that I participated in and that I caused to so many innocent people. I strayed so far from my values. I still have an enormous debt to society.” Meanwhile, Claire was neither indicted nor called to testify during the trial. However, she was present during the hearings to support Nishad.

Nishad and Claire are Happily Married Today

While ‘The Altruists’ fills several gaps in the story with a fictionalized account, the ending of Nishad and Claire’s romance remains true. In the show, we see them reunite after the truth about the fraud comes to light, and Claire understands why Nishad had pushed her away. While their reunion might not have happened the same way, they did end up getting married in 2025. The couple is currently based in San Francisco, with their two dogs, Gopher and Moose. After the public exposure due to the Sam Bankman-Fried case, they have preferred to recede into the shadows and live more privately. Nishad is currently serving his three-year term of supervised release.

He is last known to have taken up employment in a sector removed from crypto and finance. He is listed as having worked at Steath as an electrical engineer, but more recent details of his employment status remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, following the collapse of FTX and Alameda, Claire started working at Tinder. She has been positioned as the VP of Product since March 2026. Hailing from Long Beach, California, and an alum of UC Berkeley, she has always loved building things and creating experiences. Her first job was in product management at Zynga, after which she moved to Big Health. She joined FTX in December 2021 and worked in brand marketing and local operations. She remarked that she learned a lot while working at FTX, adding that it “still breaks [her] heart how it ended and how many people it hurt in its wake.”

Outside of work, Claire finds joy in the simple things like English breakfast tea and the Sunday run club. She loves spending time with her family and friends. She loves to plan and create things, stating that she loved every step of planning her wedding with Nishad. She intends to take the same approach to her work as new projects and challenges arise. She also wishes to foster new talent and offers advice to consumer startups. She has also kept the philanthropic spirit of effective altruism. She is affiliated with Giving What We Can, having pledged to give at least 10% of her lifetime income to highly effective charities.

Read More: The Altruists: Is Hannah Miller Based on a Real Journalist?