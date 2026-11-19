Created by Graham Moore, Netflix’s ‘The Altruists’ is a drama series that reimagines the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and the effect that has on all the people caught up in its orbit. At the heart of the story lies the complex relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, one that cannot be easily labeled. As math whizzes turned business partners, the two go on to lead FTX and Alameda Research, respectively. However, when a series of twists and turns threatens to bring everything down like a house of cards, the duo are forced to make some difficult choices. All this time, if there is one person who seems to be keeping an eye on it all and covering it for everyone to know the truth, it’s journalist Hannah Miller, who gradually becomes one of the most important characters in the story.

Hannah Miller is a Real-Life Bloomberg Journalist Who Reported on FTX and Alameda Research’s Rise and Fall

The character Hannah Miller is based on the real-life journalist who covered FTX and Alameda Research for Bloomberg, reporting on their unique business relationship and the events leading up to their collapse. While she has chosen to keep most of her personal life private, we know that Miller graduated from Barnard College and earned a master’s degree from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Her introduction to blockchain came during college, but it wasn’t until Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company’s landmark purchase of $100 million worth of bitcoin in December 2020 that Miller decided to write about these investments. She subsequently used those articles as writing samples when applying for a cryptocurrency reporting position, marking a transition in her career.

Miller then went on to join The Information as a cryptocurrency reporter in May 2021 before moving to Bloomberg around February 2022. Not long after that, on August 25, she published a report on FTX’s decision to absorb Alameda Research’s venture capital operations, drawing on an interview with Alameda co-CEO Caroline Ellison. The following month, Miller co-authored another report with Annie Massa and Anna Irrera, this time examining alleged connections between Alameda and the wider group of businesses associated with Bankman-Fried. Both reports contributed to the growing scrutiny of the relationship between the two companies, especially in the months that followed.

Hannah Miller’s Depiction in The Altruists is Heavily Dramatized

On November 17, 2022, Miller co-authored another major report with Annie Massa and Anna Irrera. Published a week after FTX filed for bankruptcy, the article drew on interviews conducted with Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison in August, examining the companies’ relationship and their claims of operational independence. Six days later, Miller co-authored a further investigation, this time comparing FTX’s approach to risk management with that of Jane Street Capital, where Bankman-Fried had previously worked.

In the aftermath of FTX’s collapse, the story also entered the courtroom, and Miller continued reporting on these developments, including Caroline’s testimony, which she covered alongside Annie Massa and other Bloomberg colleagues. Notably, she also expanded her work into long-form journalism with a nine-part podcast series titled ‘Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried,’ which compiles her reports with Massa and Max Chafkin’s to piece together every major point in Bankman-Fried’s business journey.

While all of this makes her an authority figure when it comes to understanding FTX’s rise and fall, the version of her we see in ‘The Altruists’ is a heavily fictionalized one. On-screen, Miller’s supposed friendship with Caroline, as well as her journalistic efforts to get the story published, are part of a dramatized narrative created by Graham Moore and his writing team and do not reflect Miller’s real life. As of 2026, she remains a Bloomberg journalist, having broadened her work beyond cryptocurrency and into media reporting. While her work on FTX and Alameda Research is foundational to understanding that niche, the show’s depiction of events shouldn’t be mistaken for reality.

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