Netflix’s true-crime drama series, ‘The Altruists,’ follows the meteoric rise of Alameda and FTX and their equally spectacular fall. The story primarily focuses on Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison. But as the company evolves, more and more people are added to the mix. With so many things working behind the scenes, many don’t know what they stand to lose due to some bad decisions made by the leadership. This includes Constance Wang, one of the many employees who have given a significant part of their lives to the company, only to discover that it has fallen apart behind the scenes. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Constance Wang was Caught Off-Guard by the FTX Debacle

Constance Wang was a driven young professional, always on the lookout for something new and challenging, when she received the offer to join a new crypto startup. Her professional journey started in 2018 with a job at Credit Suisse in Singapore. After starting as a management trainee, she moved on to the risk management department. A couple of years later, she left that job to find something more exciting, which led her to Huobi. Here, she started dealing with clients in trading, one of whom turned out to be Sam Bankman-Fried of Alameda Research. Constance’s contact developed into a friendly familiarity over the years, until eventually, SBF came to her with a job offer in 2019. He wanted her to join his yet-to-be-named trading startup.

Intrigued by the idea, Constance packed her bags and moved to Hong Kong to join the new team. They worked for more than a year and a half to lift their new project off the ground. It took many sleepless nights and relentless days, but FTX eventually picked up. In the Bahamas, as the COO of FTX and Co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, Constance was solely focused on keeping things on track. She played a crucial role in expanding the company by setting up offices in countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Dubai. She, like other employees, trusted SBF as their leader. This is why she, too, was caught completely off guard when the clients started pulling their money.

It eventually turned out that the company didn’t have the funds to repay them. Soon, everyone had packed up and left, but Constance stayed behind for three more months. She confessed that she still hoped there was something she could do to save what she had dedicated the past couple of years to. Like many others, she had invested a lot of her own money in FTX, but by the time she had to leave the Bahamas, she had around $80k left in her account. As the investigation picked up and several people were indicted, Constance was never charged. While she was looked into for about a year, she was never even called to testify in court. She said it was because she did not “possess material information that would help them make the case.”

Back home in Singapore, Constance fell into depression. She diligently followed the trial. Reading the transcripts, as she pieced everything together, she realized how much she didn’t know about what was happening at her former workplace. She said the discoveries “really just shattered [her] into absolute pieces. You see a lot of things starting to surface, and every word is telling you that the thing you gave four years to was never the thing you thought it was.” Constance credits her friends for pulling her out of this dark time in her life and helping her get focused on getting things back on track and finding a new purpose.

Constance Wang Runs Her Own Company Today

Following her departure from FTX, Constance Wang started working for another crypto firm, Sino Global Capitals, in 2023. She briefly worked at the company’s gaming division. In 2025, she co-founded her own company, Pacifico, an on-chain financial system that is reported to have executed $10 billion in trades as of November 2026. At the helm of her own ship, Constance is completely dedicated to running it as well and as tightly as possible, not wishing to make the mistakes that happened at FTX. As for her personal life, she prefers to keep it out of the limelight and enjoy her privacy. As for the Netflix series, Constance has expressed sharp disapproval of it. She revealed that she had a strong physical reaction when she first saw the trailer.

She also noted that although her character appears on the show, she was never consulted about her side of the story. The show’s creators never reached out to her, which made her a bit nervous about how she might have been portrayed in the limited series. The former FTX employee also claimed that many events and characterizations in the show have been heavily fictionalized. She noted that Sam Bankman-Fried is less confident and Caroline Ellison is less aggressive in real life than they are portrayed on the show. She also revealed that the couple’s relationship was never evident to others at FTX and Alameda. According to Constance, almost everyone, including herself, found out about SBF and Caroline’s romantic involvement when it was printed in the papers.

Before that, neither showed any signs of intimacy in front of the others. “[SBF’s] entire goal was to change the world, make an impact, do good. Love, relationship, family seemed a bit secondary to him,” she told the New York Post. This is why she found the idea of ‘The Altruists’ being a love story laughable. Speaking to her own feelings on the matter, she said she doesn’t hate SBF or any other former FTX co-worker. She is just “sad and disappointed” about how everything turned out. Now, however, she has moved on and is entirely focused on her current venture. When she is not working hard to make Pacifico an even greater success, she is either playing tennis, exploring new trails, or spending quality time with her cats.

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