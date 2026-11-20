In Netflix’s ‘The Altruists,’ a multi-billion-dollar company takes a sharp dive after a crisis exposes a major flaw in its system. Over the course of eight episodes, the series charts the rise of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison as they build FTX and Alameda into corporate giants. The relationship between the companies is just as complicated as the one between their leaders. This is why, when the time comes to fix things, new players have to be brought in. This is where a company called Modulo and its co-founder, Lily Zhang, come into the picture. Over time, shocking details about FTX and Alameda come to light, forcing Lily to reconsider her choices and figure out how to survive the crisis she and her company have inadvertently become embroiled in. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lily Zhang and Modulo Were Caught Up in the Storm of the FTX Scandal

In March 2022, Xiaoyun “Lily” Zhang co-founded a hedge fund, Modulo Capital, with Duncan Rheingans-Yoo. Lily was a graduate of Amherst College, where she’d won the Bernstein Prize for her “particularly distinguished honors work in economics.” She worked for a few years at Jane Street Capital, where she was also said to have crossed paths with Sam Bankman-Fried. According to some sources, they allegedly had a romantic relationship before they parted ways as Sam turned his focus to Alameda and FTX. Later, she met Duncan, who was also employed at Jane Street, and their collaboration led to the creation of Modulo. The search for seed capital led them to Sam and Alameda.

Reportedly, Alameda invested approximately $475 million in Modulo during the third and fourth quarters of 2022, adding equity stakes and other funds. Modulo also reportedly had its headquarters on the same premises as the luxury condo shared by Sam and other Alameda and FTX employees. It was also noted that Sam and Lily, regardless of their romantic history, remained on cordial terms and would sometimes travel together between New York and the Bahamas. When FTX’s financial mess-up came to light, a quick look at Alameda’s accounts led investigators to question the large investment in the relatively new and little-known Modulo.

The federal prosecutors considered the possibility that the funds for Modulo may have been FTX’s customer funds, about $8 billion of which was already under scrutiny for misappropriation. Reportedly, when Sam was arrested in the Bahamas, he was denied bail because the prosecutor argued that the Modulo funds might make him a flight risk. While the funds were investigated, Lily and Duncan were never formally charged with any crimes. For the company’s new leadership, the main goal was to recover the funds, which had been transferred shortly before FTX’s fall.

This meant they could challenge the investment and get it back, which would help fill the $8 billion hole left in the customers’ pockets. According to a March 2023 Coindesk report, FTX filed a motion to settle with Modulo, seeking to recover $460 million. It included $404 million in cash and $56 million in assets held in FTX by Modulo. The agreement was reported to have been reached “following constructive negotiations with the Modulo Entities and their principals.” After this, Modulo was permanently shut down. Lily has since receded from the limelight, preferring her privacy, especially in the aftermath of the intense media scrutiny that fell on her, Duncan, and Modulo during the FTX case.

The Netflix Series Presents a Fictionalized Version of Lily Zhang

It is not clear whether the creators of ‘The Altruists’ reached out to Lily Zhang during the making of the show. They likely took creative liberties in portraying Lily and Modulo’s arc. Several details in the show have been fictionalized to fill gaps in the story and add a more dramatic touch. The show also plays with the timeline a little bit. In the series, Sam Trabucco has already left Alameda by the time Lily gets the seed capital for her venture. In reality, there is a high chance they crossed paths before their meeting in show, especially since Trabucco was still at Alameda for a few months after Modulo was created.

In the same vein, there is a scene where Lily records Caroline’s confession of knowing about the missing money. Lily shares this recording with the federal prosecutors in exchange for not being held liable for anything that happened with FTX. In real life, a recording similar to this exists, but it is not confirmed whether Lily recorded it and used it to secure her freedom. These details will likely remain speculative, since the real-life Lily Zhang wishes to remain private and avoid any scrutiny that might be stirred up again by the Netflix series.

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