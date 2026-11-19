Netflix’s ‘The Altruists‘ follows the story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison and the rise and fall of the billion-dollar company, FTX. The eight-episode season delves into the duo’s complicated relationship, reflecting the impact on their decisions regarding their organizations. As their companies grow, more people enter the mix, especially those close to Sam. After several of his friends become part of the meteoric rise of FTX and Alameda, Sam even ropes in his father to work for him. His parents get more involved when legal trouble comes knocking, and he needs all the help he can get. In real life as well, Sam’s parents stood by him through thick and thin.

Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried Have Had Illustrious Academic Careers

Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried are eminent figures in the field of law, known for their significant academic contributions, especially during their time at the Harvard Law School. Joe is an alum of UC Berkeley, Yale Law School, and the PGSP-Stanford Consortium. A recipient of the John Bingham Hurlbut Award for Excellence in Teaching, he has authored books on federal income taxation, testified before Congress about tax compliance problems, and helped create ReadyReturn, a tax-filing system, while working with the State of California. He has also co-hosted the talk show, ‘Stanford Legal.’ Apart from law, he has also delved into psychology and written about the correlation of mental health with criminal law.

His courses on anxiety psychoeducation have found a place in the curriculum of Stanford and Yale Law Schools. Barbara studied at Harvard, practiced with prominent New York law firms, and worked as a law clerk at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit before she started teaching at Stanford Law School in 1987. She is co-founder of a political non-profit organization, Mind the Gap. She has won the John Bingham Hurlbut Award for Excellence in Teaching three times and has been a visiting professor at NYU Law School twice. She has also served on the board of advisors for the Stanford Ethics in Society Program.

Over the years, she has authored books like ‘Beyond Blame,’ ‘What Does Matter? The Case for Killing the Trolley Problem (Or Let It Die),’ ‘If You Don’t Like It, Leave It: The Problem of Exit in Social Contractarian Arguments,’ and ‘The Progressive Assault on Laissez Faire: Robert Hale and the First Law and Economics Movement.’ Joe and Barbara have been together since 1988. They met at Stanford, where they both developed a reputation as highly respected academics and members of the faculty. Their friends describe them as “deeply ethical people.” Reportedly, they did not get married because “they felt that they should not take advantage of something that wasn’t open to [same-sex couples]” back then. They have remained life partners and have two sons, Sam and Gabe.

Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried Have Flourishing Careers Beyond Academics Today

Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried live in Stanford, California. He is a Ralph M. Parsons Professor of Law and Business at Stanford Law School. Barbara retired from teaching in 2022 and is now professor emerita at Stanford Law School, where she often teaches the Legal Studies Workshop. Joe is also a licensed psychologist. He is Associate Director of the Center for M2 Health at Palo Alto University and is affiliated with the Pacific Anxiety Group in Northern California. He serves as an advisor at the Federal Expungement Initiative and is also a co-host of the WellnessCast podcast.

Meanwhile, Barbara has turned towards writing. She has authored several short stories that have appeared in publications such as the Los Angeles Review, Bellevue Literary Review, and the Fish Anthology, among others. She has also written poetry and regularly writes articles and opinion pieces on her Substack, where she also shares personal stories and updates on her son’s case. Barbara and Joe also became embroiled in legal trouble of their own when FTX sued them in October 2023, claiming that they “fraudulently transferred and misappropriated” the company’s funds.

While filing a complaint in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, they alleged that Joe received a $1 million salary while employed as a senior advisor at FTX. The lawsuit also claimed that the couple received $10 million as a cash gift and a $16.4 million house in the Bahamas from their son. Joe was accused of playing “a key role in perpetuating this culture of misrepresentations and gross mismanagement and helped cover up allegations that would have exposed the fraud committed by the FTX Insiders.” Meanwhile, Barbara was accused of influencing the company’s political donations, part of which went to the non-profit she founded. FTX wished to recover all these expenses. However, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice in February 2025.

Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried Stand By Their Son

Barbara Fried and Joe Bankman continue to defend Sam and have publicly spoken for his innocence. They have remained heavily involved in their son’s defense, helping him file motions and with other legal matters. In February 2026, when Sam filed a pro se motion for a new trial, Barbara submitted it to the court. When the prosecution expressed opposition, she wrote to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan requesting an extension of time for Sam’s reply. However, the judge noted that she wasn’t her son’s legal counsel and couldn’t contact the court on her own. “[W]ith no disrespect, she lacks standing to file papers or seek relief in this case,” the judge responded. In March 2026, they appeared for an interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish, stating Sam had not committed fraud.

They claimed that though Alameda Research had borrowed customer funds from FTX, the money was “not used improperly” and that it “never left the companies.” According to Joe, Alameda “always had more than enough security to cover everything.” Barbara alleged that her son’s prosecution was politically motivated. She blamed the Biden administration for going forward with it because they had decided “to destroy crypto” and were trying to “sabotage the crypto industry behind the scenes.” They also made a plea to the Trump administration for Sam’s pardon, calling him “a victim of an out-of-control prosecution.” They intend to continue their fight for their son’s freedom.

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