Where is Ride or Die Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Tessa Coates, Prime Video’s ‘Ride or Die’ is an action–adventure comedy series that centers on two best friends, Debbie Claybourne and Judith Burton, who are like two peas in a pod. They think they know everything about each other until Debbie, shockingly, discovers that her friend is a secret, highly trained international assassin after an assassination attempt goes awry. Now, the two best friends find themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious enemy from Judith’s dark past. While they are on the run together, trying to stay ahead of the relentless foe, Debbie and Judith confront the secrets between them and several assassins and criminals. The action-packed tale of friendship and crime unfolds across Europe, where the friends race against time.

Ride or Die Filming Locations

‘Ride or Die’ is filmed in its entirety in the Czech Republic, specifically in Prague, Ploskovice, Kolín, Karlovy Vary, Kraluv Dvur, and Nová louka. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the action series got underway in January 2025 under the working title ‘USW’ and continued for 109 filming days before wrapping up in early July of the same year.

Prague, Czech Republic

A major chunk of ‘Ride or Die’ was lensed in the sprawling city of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The cast and crew members took over several local bars, restaurants, and clubs, to shoot key portions, such as Bruxx Restaurant at Náměstí Míru 9, Hanavský pavilon at Letenské sady 173, and Futurum Music Bar at Zborovská 82/7. They also shot a few important outdoor scenes around the lively Haštalská, Dlouhá, Revoluční, and Hradební streets. Moreover, the neighborhoods of Karlín, Žižkov, and Vinohrady were turned into film sets too, with David Černý’s Lilith sculpture in Karlín seemingly serving as a backdrop.

In addition, the filming unit reportedly shut down parts of Rohanské nábřeží in Karlín to tape a crucial car chase and crash sequence. In the Old Town, the production team set up camp in and around Melantrichova, Havelská, Ovocný trh, and Rytířská streets, Mariánské náměstí, Jan Palach Square, and Hospital Na Františku at Na Františku 847/8. Meanwhile, Petrská Street in Prague’s Nové Město also served as a shooting site for ‘Ride or Die.’ Several pivotal sequences were also shot at the historic brewery in Holešovice, Trojanuv Mlyn at Trojanův mlýn 2, Klášter Svatého Gabriela at Holečkova 106/10, and the municipal district of Prague 21.

Hannah Waddingham and the rest of the cast and crew members were also spotted recording important scenes in and around the National Theatre at Národní 2/110 00, including Ostrovní and Divadelní Streets. In the neighborhood of Malá Strana, they also set up camp near the Vltava riverfront and the Kampa Island. Furthermore, the filming unit took over Jordan Studios at Beranových 823, 15 minutes from the center of Prague, to lens key portions in a controlled environment. The film studio is home to eight sound stages, production offices, equipped workshops, makeup rooms, and construction space, allowing filmmakers to bring all kinds of projects to life.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Ride or Die’ also traveled outside the city of Prague, including Kolín and Králův Dvůr. In the spa town of Karlovy Vary, the cast and crew members utilized the interiors and exteriors of the Grandhotel Pupp at Mírové nám. 2, Mill Colonnade on Mlýnské nábř., and Nová louka. In addition, the Ploskovice Castle at Ploskovice 1 in the eponymous municipality and the Chateau Slapy near the Slapy Dam also served as production locations.

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